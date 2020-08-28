Microsoft has unveiled the latest update for the Windows 10 Remote Desktop App. It’s now available for download and installation for the Insiders. The official Microsoft Remote Desktop app, according to themselves, is now rewritten. It promises universal compatibility, better speed, and reliability.

The update seems to be very much in line with the needs of the current users of the application. It brings several new features and functionalities, which are quite exciting. It now supports light and dark modes, provides ARM64 support, and lots more. Also, the app uses the same RDP core engine as its macOS and mobile counterparts.

Major Updates And Changes to Be Excited About

Windows 10 Remote Desktop App UWP Client Version has plenty of features for the Insider Participants to be excited. The two most prominent features being the rewritten changes and the RDP core engine. The engine will now be the same one that iOS, macOS, and Android use.

Additionally, the application will also provide support for ARM64 CPUs, the Azure Resource Manager integrated version of Windows Virtual Desktop. The trending dark/light mode, which is now available in most applications, is also a part of the upgrade.

This version of the Remote Desktop App reads 10.2.1519. Backup was missing from its predecessor, and now the problem is solved. You can create backups of desktop environments. Eventually, you can restore them as well.

According to Microsoft, it has also solved many of the major complaints and done some bug fixes. One of the highly requested issues was that users faced problems copying the files to and from the local storage. That should be solved with the update. The lagging buttons also should be working correctly now.

The upgrade should also provide added support for x64 and ARM64. You can easily use and navigate the side panel while working in the full-screen mode too. Another annoying feature about the remote desktop app was the number of times users had to sign in during the subscription process. Microsoft claims that they have now reduced the frequency.

Changelog of the Remote Desktop UWP

Rewritten client for the same RDP core engine as the iOS, macOS, and Android clients.

Added support for the Azure Resource Manager, x64, and ARM64.

The side panel design will now work with the full screen.

Integrated support for light and dark modes.

Users can now subscribe and connect to sovereign cloud deployments.

The number of times users must sign in during the subscription process will reduce.

Users can backup and restore the workspaces.

The subscription will automatically detect whether you’re using Windows Virtual Desktop or Windows Virtual Desktop (classic).

The typical error encountered while copying files to Remote PCs will be solved.

The accessibility issues with the buttons will be fixed.

When will the latest Version Of the UWP Remote Desktop Client Tool be available for all?

The latest version of Windows 10 Remote Desktop App UWP Client, as of now, is available only to the participants of the Windows Insider Program. There is no official announcement, and it is not clear when the stable version will be accessible to the regular users of Windows 10 OS.

If the Windows Insider participants do not report any significant issues, the latest update with additional functions should be delivered to all other users in the next few weeks. To ensure a smooth transition, Microsoft has requested its Insider participants to test and provide feedback to the program. As a tester, you can download the latest version of the Remote Desktop from the Microsoft Store.

About The Remote Desktop App

According to Microsoft, Use the Microsoft Remote Desktop app to connect to a remote PC or virtual apps and desktops made available by your admin. The app helps you be productive no matter where you are.

Microsoft Remote Desktop is an excellent option if you need to use a computer, but it is not available for use within the immediate vicinity. It performs well across various devices, including Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android. Whether you are using it for personal needs or an enterprise- there are plenty of features that will be of help.

Users can also gain access to a single desktop from multiple devices. This allows the creation of an efficient workstation from a single physical computer, thus being a great asset to businesses.

The Microsoft Remote Desktop is one of the most well-established and popular remote desktop applications, with its major competitor being the Chrome version of the same. You can also connect to it from almost any device. Since it comes built-in with all Windows versions, you are cutting down on additional cost too.

The setup and licensing strategy, however, can be quite complicated. Further, for users on the receiving end, it’s pricing can be quite costly as well. The end output and remote solution it provides is, however, worth the price.

Overall,

It provides a smooth experience for onsite and off-site users, regardless of the device they’re on.