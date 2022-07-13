Valheim has become one of the most popular games amongst online players. The Player now has a vast procedurally generated open world ready to be discovered with friends. It’s an ultimate hardcore survival game where players have to progress through crafting better gears and killing bosses to unlock new secrets.

You start your journey with simple crafting and building, but the ultimate goal of Valheim is to summon bosses and defeat them. There are enemies, mobs, and giant creatures that will kill you on sight, and you also get environmental damage.

The difficulty order placed below is based on the majority of different players’ experiences. The fight highly differentiates what build you are going for and what item you hold in your inventory.

Valheim Bosses in Order of Difficulty

Valheim takes place in the Viking era, where you have to set your place in the halls of Valhalla by proving your worth. Your skills are tested when you are thrown to the land of Valaheim, and defeat every boss; you get closer to your goal.

If you are struggling to find and summon bosses in Valheim, then below is the list of bosses and everything you need to know about them.

Eikthyr

Once you get used to killing enemies and surviving in Valheim, Eikthyr boss can be pretty easy to deal with. He is also the first boss you will encounter in the land of Valheim.

He can be summoned at the Forsaken altar, located in the meadows, once you find a runestone called Vegvisir(a type of glowing runestone that tells you the nearest boss location). You can interact with it to set Eikthyr’s boss’s location on your map.

After you find the location in the meadows, place two Deer trophies on the Forsaken altar, and he will be summoned. There’s a fifty percent chance to drop a Deer trophy after killing a normal deer found roaming around in meadows.

You can resummon as much as you can if you have enough Deer trophies. After you summon Either, Everything is shrouded by dark mist, and it’s you and Eikthyr.

Eikthyr is a pretty big deer with a bolt of blue lightning on his antlers. He does heavy damage with his antler pickaxe and chops, so better to stay away from his antlers.

Besides his melee attack that does extreme amounts of damage, his lightning bolt is pretty much weak but has a long-range to keep your eyes on your health too.

Preparation is the key to defeating this boss. You can easily defeat this boss with enough rest, food, armor, and weapons. All his electric attacks can be blocked by any shield.

One thing you can do to not get hit by his melee attack is to run around the rock while he chases and hit him from behind. You will get hit by electric charge more often, but that’s a minor cause compared to getting hit by his antlers.

Moder the Dragon Queen

She is the fourth boss in Valheim, and you need to find the Moder forsaken altar in the Mountain biome to summon her. Once you reach the mountain top, search for the Vegvisir that will indicate the summoning location on the map. Place the three dragon eggs that you get from the mountain nest.

Just like any other bosses, Moder can be summoned anytime if you have the item required for summoning. The dragon egg is a heavy item, so getting Megingjord is required to carry three of those. It will increase your carry weight to 150. You can purchase Megingjord from Haldor in the Black Forest by spending 950 coins.

Moder is a huge flying ice dragon who will hit you with ice projectiles when she is in the air. Getting hit by her icy projectiles might deal 200 pickaxes, 200 frosts,30 Pearce, and 200 chop damage.

You can block her ice attack by hiding in a big chunk of rock. If you are low on health, you can break those ice crystals formed by projectiles and get ten health points.

She also makes attacks such as swipe, bite, and ice breaths when she is on the ground. While her melee attacks are shot range, her icy breath reaches up to medium range dealing 200 damage.

It’s best to choose an uneven terrain to avoid her melee attack almost completely. If you have good bow skill and a decent amount of arrows then killing this boss will be a breeze.

Yagluth

Yagluth is the fifth and the final boss in the progression of Valheim but not the strongest boss if you have the right item for the boss. You can find his location in the plains biome when you enter the Stonehenge structure. There you can find a Vegvisir runestone that will mark the exact position of the Forsaken altar on the map.

Summoning him requires five Fuling totems that you have to place in the Forsaken altar of the plains biome. You can resummon Yagluth as many times if you have the required items.

Yagluth is a giant skeleton torso that spreads darkness and removes rain because he is the boss engulfed in fire. He has fire attacks that hit heavy, dealing a lot of damage, so fire resistance is absolutely necessary. He has a melee slam attack that explodes within the radius and does fire and lighting damage along with chop and pickaxe damage.

For his meteors attack, you can either outrun the giant meteor falling from the sky or use the stone pillars as cover. If you are in a mid-range attacking with bow and arrow, Yagluth might use his fire breath.

You can use the stone pillar here to block his breath or use a shield. However, I would not recommend shields as it drains stamina, and you will eventually get hit.

You can plan the fight by digging a tunnel where you can safely regenerate your health and repair your weapons. You can also shoot frost arrows from a safe distance. However, it will take ages and a lot of frost arrows to defeat this boss.

The Elder

The second most difficult boss is also the second boss in Valheim. You need to find the Forsaken altar of the Black Forests. You can find his location by entering the Burial Chambers of the ruined structure, where you can find Vegvisir that will mark the location of the Forsaken altar in the Black Forest.

You have to place three Ancient seeds in his forsaken altar of the black forest to summon him. You can resummon him as many times as you can if you have the required item for summoning.

The Elder is a giant tree-shaped in human-like structure with branches coming out of his body. He has Shooting vines, stomps, and spawning roots, and each attack requires a different strategy to dodge or block.

Vine shots are the long vines projecting out of his hands, and they can be blocked by hiding behind the four invincible pillars. While hiding, you can also shoot fire arrows at range as the Elder is weak to fire.

A bunch of roots is spawned beneath the surface and do a decent amount of damage. You can either destroy the roots or ignore them as they eventually vanish after a while.

Equipping Bronze armor is the best way to deal with his stomp. A fully upgraded Bronze buckler can mostly block his stomp, and if you have a block skill of eighteen, then you can ignore getting staggered too.

Bonemass

Bone Mass is the third boss and undoubtedly the hardest boss in Valheim due to its serious environmental poison damage. It’s almost impossible to defeat him without poison-resistant mead that reduces 75% of the poison damage.

Bonemass’ forsaken altar is located, and its exact location is marked by Vegvisir, which you can find in sunken crypts or in ruined structures. To summon Bone Mass, you need to place ten withered bones in the forsaken altar of the swamp.

Like every other boss, you can resummon him any time by placing required items in the forsaken altar. You can go back again with high-level armor and weapons to test your fighting skill against the strongest boss.

The boss summons a minion skeleton, and if you are not careful enough, you might get overwhelmed by hordes of minions. You can use Stagbreaker or iron sled as they perform effectively against Bonemass. He also brings out a poison cloud, and you need to immediately back away if you see him trying to sneeze.

Bring food that regains your health quicker and keep your eye on your health as you will constantly take poison damage. One strategy is to craft as many frosts as possible and fire him from a safe distance as Bonemass is weak to Frost arrow.

After defeating the Bonemass, he will drop a Bonemass trophy and a wishbone that let the Player locate silver deposits in the mountain biome.