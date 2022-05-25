If you are someone who loves the popular FPS game Valorant, you must be familiar with the idea that a better crosshair gives you the upper hand in the battle.

Fortunately, Valorant offers dynamic crosshair settings that you can use to tweak your crosshair. If you are looking for the best crosshair settings in Valorant, you have come to the right place.

We will give you all the tips and tricks you need, along with some examples of good crosshairs that you can implement in your next game.

Setting Up Your Valorant Crosshair

The first step to changing your crosshair is to be familiar with all the crosshair settings Valorant offers. Let’s look at the different settings such as crosshair color, outlines, center dot, inner and outer lines, and more below.

Crosshair Color

Crosshair color can be one of the most important things to improve your crosshair drastically. You have eight color options for your crosshair: white, red, cyan, yellow-green, green-yellow, pink, green, and yellow.

The best color you can choose would be the one that does not blend with the map environment. Cyan, white or green are some colors that do not mix easily in the Valorant maps.

Outlines

Outlines basically highlight your crosshair and center dot edges. These can help your crosshair be more visible even in the environment that blends your crosshair color in. Depending on what suits you best, you can change the thickness and opacity of the outlines.

You can also turn the outlines off if you wish to, but it is best to try your crosshair with and without them to see which gives you a better experience.

Center Dot

The Center dot is the small dot that sits in the center of your crosshair. It can be crucial to your crosshair, especially if you use a bigger crosshair. While at the same time, some people prefer only to have the center dot for their crosshairs for maximum accuracy.

Center dot can give you a better vantage for aligning your headshots. But some also prefer not to have a center dot with a smaller crosshair. Furthermore, similar to the outlines, you can turn it off or on and change its thickness.

Inner lines

Your crosshair has another option called the inner lines. These are the lines that are right outside the center dot. The inner lines help you make the ‘+’ sign of the crosshair.

It also has sliders that you can use to increase the opacity, length, thickness, and distance. In most cases, the inner lines can help you aim for the headshots better.

Outer Lines

Outer lines are similar to the inner lines; the only difference being is that these lines come after the inner lines. They also function on a comparable basis to the inner lines. Furthermore, you can also turn both settings off or on according to your need.

Another similar setting in both lines is the line offset, which means how far or close to the center dot the lines are.

Firing Error

This option is right underneath the center dot option. If you turn this on, the upper part of your crosshair will disappear if you use the automated rifles and start spraying. The top half returns once you stop shooting.

The fade crosshair with firing error can be very helpful if you have the tendency to spray. You can turn it on and notice when the upper half of the crosshair disappears so that you are accustomed to proper firing intervals.

Some Tips and Tricks For a Better Crosshair

Now that you know the important settings of the crosshair, it is also important to find out what kind of crosshair fits your play style. So, you can look at some of the ideas below to get your creative juices going.

Spectate Your Party

One of the best ways to find different crosshair design is to spectate your friends during the match. Different players will have different crosshairs according to their preferences. For instance, someone may only use the center dot, while someone may use only the inner lines.

Take Inspiration from Professional Players

You can do your research on some of the top Valorant players and see what crosshair they use. Likewise, you can also find their crosshair settings so that you can implement them on your game and try it out.

Doing so can be very handy, and you can also tweak the settings to make it better as you keep on playing.

You can take the examples of some of the pro players’ crosshair settings below and try to see if they work for you.

Seagull’s Crosshair Settings

Inner Line Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 6 Inner Line Thickness: 2 Inner Line Offset: 4 Outer Lines: OFF Center Dot: On Center Dot Thickness: 4 Center Dot Opacity: 0.268 Outlines: On Outline Opacity: 1 Outline Thickness: 1 Movement Error: Off Firing Error: On Crosshair Color: Green

Brax’s Crosshair Settings

Inner Line Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 5 Inner Line Thickness: 2 Inner Line Offset: 2 Outer Lines: OFF Center Dot: OFF Outlines: OFF Movement Error: OFF Firing Error: OFF Crosshair Color: White

AZK’s Crosshair Settings

Inner line Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 4 Inner Line Thickness: 2 Outer Lines: OFF Center Dot: OFF Outlines: OFF Movement Error: OFF Firing Error: OFF Crosshair Color: Green

Play With Settings

Since there are different combinations of settings that you can apply to your game, it is best to check all of the settings and tweak them regularly until you find the perfect combination.

You can head to the practice range and practice your aim by changing the crosshair until you find the one that suits you. So, whether you use only the center dots or only the outer lines, once you get used to the new crosshair, it will certainly give you an upper hand in the battle.

Conclusion

You may want to keep these things in mind while changing your crosshair settings. You can experiment with the settings, take inspiration from your friends and pro players or even copy them.

Once you find the best crosshair for you, you might have to practice for a while until you get used to it. Let us know what kind of crosshair is best for you in the comments below.

And if you want to find out more tricks that can help you stand out among other players, you can read our article on 10 tips on how to get better at Valorant.