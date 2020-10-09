Riot is making several significant adjustments to Valorant in the game’s upcoming Act 3, including a new map, a competitive refresh, and a new character.

Riot Games’ latest IP is going through several updates. Valorant is reaching Act 3, which is like saying “Season 3”. The upcoming version will include a new map, a Battle Pass, and a new Agent.

Valorant Act 3 is premiering on October 13. Still, the full features of the update will become available by the end of the month. More specifically, the Icebox map and the new Agent will be ready by October 27.

Overall, Riot Games is working on Valorant’s Patch 1.1, which brings several performance upgrades. Most notably, Valorant’s developers recognize the many flaws in the game, so they are trying to address the balance issues that are pushing players away.

Info: Call of Duty: Warzone is currently Season 6. Call of Duty: Warzone is currently Season 6. Check it out

Valorant Info

“VALORANT is your global competitive stage. It’s a 5v5 tac-shooter matchup to plant or defuse the Spike in a one-life-per-round, first to 13 series.”

Check official site

Platforms Release Date Windows 7/8/10 PCs June 2 2020 Publisher Developer Riot Games Riot Games Genr Competitive 5v5 fps

Valorant is a worldwide competitive 5v5 shooter. It sets itself aside from the company’s previous game, League of Legends.

Instead of being a MOBA or a Battle Royale, Valorant is a competitive shooter that takes its cue from Counter-Strike: Go. Can you Valve’s grounded FPS with super-powered abilities and a cartoony look? That’s precisely what Valorant is.

The game sets players on a 13 round match. Each team needs to either plant or defuse the bomb…I’m sorry, the “Spike,” to achieve victory.

At the start of each round, you get the opportunity to buy weapons. Once again, it’s very much like CS.GO.

But more than bullets and guns, you get to choose an Agent. Choosing the one that fits your playstyle is very important: each Agent carries abilities that are about protecting you, moving fast, or killing faster.

Speaking of downing an enemy: Valorant’s health bars are relatively low. A single headshot can take you down, which is also a feature that sets the game apart. Creativity, fast-thinking, and mobility are requirements to win.

Remember Valorant is a 5v5 game. Every player on the team must fill a specific role with their Agent.

Valorant’s new Icebox map

Riot presented a new map on a reveal trailer. It adds a much-needed alternative to the game’s stagnant map rotation. Currently, there’re only four maps available.

You’ll be able to play the map on October 13. The map will then become available for competitive matches on October 27.

Icebox looks like a derelict hangar in the middle of a frozen tundra. It packs large open areas full of crates where you can take cover. Also, it has a lot of corridors and rooms to take the fight everywhere.

New agent Skye

Riot Games is also introducing a new agent with healing abilities. Naturally, she can fill the traditional healing roll on any team, which is currently empty.

Riot first revealed the Agent with a teaser clip I’m leaving below:

Skye is an Imitator from Australia. Sh’s a healer with various trinkets to control and track the enemies on the battlefield.

As usual, Skye has 3 abilities plus an ultima skill. Leaks from Reddit are delivering what each skill can do. However, what I’m sharing below might change when Riot releases Skye on October 27.

Regrowth – C key

Skye equips a healing trinket. You can hold the FIRE button to channel the healing ability. Team members within Regrowth’s radius will regain their health over time.

Trailblazer – Q key

Skye equips a Tasmanian tiger trinket. You can press the FIRE button to control an enemy. In essence, you take control of a Tasmanian tiger that must reach an enemy to take control. Enemies can fire at the animal, though, so be careful.

Once you take control, you can press FIRE again to jump towards the enemy, which creates a concussive AoE blast.

Guiding Light – E key

Skye equips a hawk trinket. You can press the FIRE button to send a hawk forward in the direction you aim. You can then re-use the ability, so the hawk transforms into a flash that blinds your enemies.

By the looks of the trailer, Guiding Light can penetrate walls like other flash-grenade abilities. Once again, though, enemies can shoot down the hawk.

Seekers (Ultimate ability) – X key

Skye equips a Seeker trinket. Press FIRE to release three Seekers that track the closest foes. When a Seeker reaches a target, it makes them visible to the entire team.

Valorant Act 3 patch notes

Since Valorant premiered a couple of months ago, developers have released a panoply of bug fixes. Weapon balance, offputting skills, and game-breaking glitches have been the norm since June 2, 2020.

The developers recognize the game’s flaws. They are also aware of how the players have voiced many frustrations regarding skill disparity and online matchmaking. Despite that, Valorant is one of the most popular games of the year.

Act 3 is delivering a new match-making system. Players can only queue up with players who are within 3 ranks above or below. This simple change solves the game’s unwelcoming nature. I can only hope you and your friends have similar ranks so you can still play together.

The developer team is also working on many changes to improve competitive gameplay. That includes regional public leaderboards. Riot Games is also working on additional bug fixes and balance issues.

Lastly, patch 1.1 includes cosmetic items, weapon skins, and player cards.

Check our latest gaming news:

In Summary

I believe the path fixes what I didn’t like about the game. The first couple of times I logged onto the game, it was a disaster. It seemed full of CS: Go killing me faster than I took to read every item on the store carefully.

It’s great that it has low system requirements so you could play on almost any modest laptop or PC. It’s also great that it’s free, so any budget player can enjoy the title.

Now, with a balanced approach to matchmaking, you could level-up your skills peacefully. Maybe I’ll give the game a second try.