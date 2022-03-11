Valorant Not Opening on Windows 11 – How to Fix It

Valorant is the new hype in the gaming world. It is a free-to-play multiplayer FPS game that has taken over the hearts of many gamers. Additionally, the game is also well maintained, and the chances of you facing a bug are slim.

However, if you are running Valorant on Windows 11, you might be in the user group who cannot open Valorant on their PC. But worry not, the issue has an easy fix that worked like magic for most players who faced this issue.

If you are not sure about what is causing Valorant to not open in Windows 11, you can read below and, at the same time, find out how to fix it.

Causes of Valorant Not Opening on Windows 11

There are different causes to the error that range from a minor bug at the game launch or an uneven game install. You can look at the list below for the most probable causes of the error you are currently facing.

Minor bug during game launch

Secure boot is off

Windows conflicting with Valorant

Background apps

Outdated graphics card driver and windows

Corrupt game files/improper installation of the game

Fixes for Valorant Not Opening on Windows 11

Now that we know the likely causes for the error, let’s move on to fixing these inconveniences so that you can get back to playing Valorant without any disturbances.

Restart the Game

This is the preliminary and the easiest fix on the list. If you tried opening the game, only to get the error that says “Valorant failed to launch,” then you can try closing the dialogue box and try again.

Additionally, you can also try restarting your PC and internet and launching the game as administrator. You can right-click on the game and select Run as administrator. If the issue is a minor bug related to startup, it should clear up once you restart the game and run it as an administrator.

Turn on Secure Boot

One of the main features of Windows 11 is its secure boot that protects your computer from malware and other threats. Valorant uses TPM 2.0 and secure boot for its Vanguard anti-cheat system. Hence, the game will not run if the secure boot is turned off.

It also means if you are running Windows 11 on your PC by bypassing secure boot and TPM 2.0, you will not be able to play Valorant on your device. It is best to revert your system to Windows 10 and run the game in such instances.

The system requirements for Valorant on Windows 10 do not require secure boot or TPM 2.0, which may be the reason Valorant worked on your previous version of Windows but not on Windows 11.

If you want to turn on your secure boot, you can follow the steps below:

Hold the Shift key on your keyboard and press the Restart button. You will enter Windows Recovery Environment. Select Troubleshoot when the system prompts you to do so.

Now, move to Advanced options and click on UEFI Settings.

Wait until your PC restarts and goes to the boot menu. Now, go to the Security tab by using the arrow keys. Find Secure Boot Status to know whether it is enabled or disabled. If it is disabled, go to Secure Boot and change the value to Enable.

Go to the Exit tab. Select Exit and Save Changes. It will restart your PC normally. Run the game to check if the issue persists.

It is best to keep in mind that if you are not able to interact with any options in the Security tab, you will need to set up the Administrator Password first. Administrator Password may sometimes be known as Supervisor Password in some boot menu.

Run Valorant in Compatibility Mode

If you have recently updated your Windows, then there is a chance that the new update is causing some problems while running Valorant. In such cases, you can try running the game in compatibility mode.

Right-click on Valorant. Click on Properties. Now, Browse the Compatibility tab. Hit the Run compatibility troubleshooter button at the top. A new window will pop up.

Once the popup window finishes detecting problems, select Try recommended settings. Your PC will test the program in the earlier version of Windows, such as Windows 8. If Valorant runs, go back to the troubleshooter and hit the Next button. Select Yes, save these settings for this program, and your Valorant will always run in the saved settings.

Close All Background Apps

Sometimes, apps running in the background can also give you trouble in running the game. Likewise, ending all the Riot processes forces them to restart when you run Valorant, removing any minor bugs there are.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc on your keyboard to open Task Manager. Close all the background apps you do not want running by selecting them and pressing the End Task button.

Please find all the Riot processes (processes that have the Vanguard logo or the Riot logo) and end them. Run Valorant and check if your game runs smoothly.

Update Windows and Graphics Card Drivers

Since Microsoft is constantly bringing new updates to Windows 11, it is best to ensure that your Windows is up to date so that it does not hamper how your game runs.

Go to Search, type in Windows Update Settings, and hit the Enter button. Hit the Check for updates button on the right.

Wait until your PC downloads and installs new updates. Restart your PC when the process is fully complete.

You can also try updating your graphics card drivers to ensure your hardware and software run smoothly.

Open GeForce Experience through Search. Go to the Drivers tab and press the Check for updates button.

Once the download is complete, press Express installation.

Restart your PC if the app prompts you to.

Similarly, you can also use Device Manager to update your graphics card driver.

Right-click on Start and choose Device Manager. Expand the Display Adapters option.

Right-click your graphics card and select Update drivers. Select Search automatically for drivers in the popup window. Wait until the process is fully complete.

Reinstall Valorant

If you recently installed Valorant and it shows the error when you try to run it, chances are your PC did not fully install the game. It is best to uninstall your game and install it once again in such a case.

Use the Search to open Control Panel. Go to Programs > Programs and features. Select Valorant. Click on Uninstall. Look for Valorant in the list, select it, and hit the Uninstall button.

Wait until the process is fully complete. Go to Valorant’s official website, download the installation file and install the game. Restart your PC once the game is fully installed. Run the game.

These are the most common fixes that helped players worldwide to ensure their game ran correctly. We hope one of these fixes worked for you, and you can have a peaceful gaming experience.