Valorant Pro Settings (Mouse Sensitivity, Keybinds, Crosshair, and Graphics)

It can be very interesting to watch the pro players play Valorant in the e-sports tournaments. You might have wondered what settings the pro players use so that they are so efficient while watching the games.

If you are curious about the Valorant pro settings, you have come to the right place. We collected the data of several professional players and bring you their settings so that you can implement them into your game.

Valorant Pro Settings

When talking about Valorant Pro player settings, it is best to divide them into four categories. We will talk about graphics settings, crosshair settings, mouse sensitivity, and keybinds.

Graphics Settings

The graphics settings play a very important role while gaming as your FPS depends on how smoothly your game runs. Almost all the pro players use lower resolutions such as 1920 x 1080, 1680 x 1050, or 1280 x 960.

Their graphics settings are also usually set to high or mid so that they get higher FPS, even though they have a high-end gaming setup.

A higher FPS is crucial in such competitive games. So, even if you are using the best specs, sacrificing some quality for higher FPS does wonder to your gaming.

Crosshair Settings

Winning the game also depends on your crosshair precision. If your crosshair is big, you cover more area on the screen, which may not make your aim so accurate.

You can take a look at some of the professional players’ crosshair settings so that you can implement something similar into your game if you wish to.

Shroud’s Crosshair Settings:

Outer Line Opacity: 0 Outer Line Length: 0 Outer Line Thickness: 0 Outer Line Offset: 0 Outlines: On Outline Thickness: 1 Outline Opacity: 1 Inner Line Opacity: 1 Inner Line Thickness: 3 Inner Line Offset: 4 Inner Line Length: 7 Center Dot: Off Movement Error: Off Firing Error: Off Crosshair Color: Cyan

Hiko’s Crosshair Settings:

Outer Line Opacity: 0 Outer Line Length: 0 Outer Line Thickness: 0 Outer Line Offset: 0 Outlines: On Outline Thickness: 1 Outline Opacity: 1 Inner Line Opacity: 1 Inner Line Thickness: 4 Inner Line Offset: 3 Inner Line Length: 2 Center Dot: Off Movement Error: Off Firing Error: Off Crosshair Color: Green

TenZ’s Crosshair Settings

Outer Line Opacity: 0 Outer Line Length: 0 Outer Line Thickness: 0 Outer Line Offset: 0 Outlines: Off Outline Thickness: N/A Outline Opacity: N/A Inner Line Opacity: 1 Inner Line Thickness: 2 Inner Line Offset: 2 Inner Line Length: 4 Center Dot: Off Movement Error: Off Firing Error: Off Crosshair Color: Cyan

Aceu’s Crosshair Settings

Outer Line Opacity: 1 Outer Line Length: 5 Outer Line Thickness: 2 Outer Line Offset: 3 Outlines: Off Outline Thickness: N/A Outline Opacity: 1 Inner Line Opacity: 1 Inner Line Thickness: 3 Inner Line Offset: 0 Inner Line Length: 0 Center Dot: Off Movement Error: Off Firing Error: Off Crosshair Color: Green

Skadoodle’s Crosshair Settings

Outer Line Opacity: 1 Outer Line Length: 5 Outer Line Thickness: 1 Outer Line Offset: 4 Outlines: On Outline Thickness: 1 Outline Opacity: 1 Inner Line Opacity: 1 Inner Line Thickness: 2 Inner Line Offset: 4 Inner Line Length: 6 Center Dot: Off Movement Error: Off Firing Error: Off Crosshair Color: Green

Mouse Sensitivity

Mouse sensitivity plays a vital role in e-sports games such as Valorant. Getting the perfect mouse sensitivity means a lot; if you have too much sensitivity, your aim travels too far, and if it’s low, not far enough.

So, let’s look at the same pro players mentioned above and their sensitivity settings.

Shroud’s Mouse Sensitivity Settings

Shroud uses the Logitech G Pro Wireless Ghost mouse.

Sensitivity: 0.78

Scope Sensitivity: 1

Mouse DPI: 450

EDPI: 351

Mouse Rolling Rate (Hz): 1000

360° Distance: 37.2 cm

Hiko’s Mouse Sensitivity Settings

Hiko’s mouse is also the Logitech G Pro Wireless Ghost.

Sensitivity: 0.36

Scope Sensitivity: 1

Mouse DPI: 1600

EDPI: 576

Mouse Rolling Rate (Hz): 1000

360° Distance: 22.6 cm

TenZ’s Mouse Sensitivity Settings

TenZ uses the Zowie S2 gaming mouse.

Sensitivity: 0.408

Scope Sensitivity: 1.1

Mouse DPI: 800

EDPI: 326

Mouse Rolling Rate (Hz): 1000

360° Distance: 40 cm

Aceu’s Mouse Sensitivity Settings

Aceu’s mouse is Final Mouse Ultralight 2.

Sensitivity: 0.47

Scope Sensitivity: 1.1

Mouse DPI: 800

EDPI: 376

Mouse Rolling Rate (Hz): 1000

360° Distance: 34.7 cm

Skadoodle’s Mouse Sensitivity Settings

He uses Logitech G Pro Wireless Ghost as his mouse.

Sensitivity: 0.7

Scope Sensitivity: 0.9

Mouse DPI: 400

EDPI: 280

Mouse Rolling Rate (Hz): 1000

360° Distance: 44.6 cm

Keybinds

In games such as Valorant, quick access to abilities can give you an upper hand in the battle. Keybinds are setting the ability/actions to a certain key on your keyboard so that you can access them easier.

Shroud Hiko TenZ AceU Skadoodle Ability 1 E C Mouse 4 E E Ability 2 Q Q Mouse 5 Q F Ability 3 C E C C Left Shift Ultimate X X F X X Jump Spacebar Spacebar Spacebar + Wheeldown Spacebar Spacebar Crouch Left Ctrl Left Ctrl Left Ctrl Left Ctrl Left Ctrl Use Object/ Interact F F E F 5 Walk Left Shift Left Shift Left Shift Left Shift C

Now that you know some of the pro players’ Valorant settings, you can inspect them, and hopefully are able to include the aspects in your game. However, it is best to remember that when it comes to these settings, you will need a good gaming setup so that everything runs smoothly.

Please make sure you have a good mousepad along with a mouse and a keyboard that responds faster to your input. With these things in mind, we hope you can game much better and get closer to becoming better at Valorant.