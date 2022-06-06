Valorant Stuck On Loading Screen? Try These Fixes

Although Valorant is a low spec FPS game and does not require a powerful processor or a GPU, it does give you small problems now and then. As such, one of the common problems that users face is that Valorant gets stuck on the loading screen.

Is your Valorant stuck on loading screen as well? Don’t worry and continue reading. You can try the fixes below to tackle and solve the issue you are facing.

What is Valorant Stuck On Loading Screen

There are multiple reasons why your Valorant gets stuck on loading. So, let’s look at some probable causes of your problem before moving on to the fixes.

Minor bugs during startup

Unstable Internet Connection

Outdated graphics card driver

Unfinished installation or corrupted files

How to Fix Valorant Stuck On Loading Screen

Now that we know what the causes are, we can focus on the solutions that have helped players all around the world fix the issue at hand.

Restart Your Game and PC

One of the first fixes you can try is to restart the game and check if the problem persists. If restarting the game does not solve your problem, you can try restarting your PC and then running the game.

You can also try to run the game as an administrator to give Valorant full access it needs to run smoothly.

Check Your Internet Connection

Your game may also get stuck on the loading screen if you do not have a stable internet connection. Hence, it is best to check if your computer is properly connected to the internet. Additionally, you can also switch to LAN if you are using WiFi, as the LAN connection gives you a more stable connection.

If switching to a LAN is not possible, you can also try moving closer to the router. Similarly, you can try disconnecting other devices from the network so that you do not share any bandwidth.

Troubleshoot Your Internet Connection

If your PC is the only one that is having trouble connecting to the internet, you can try to troubleshoot your internet connection using the following steps.

Press Windows key + S on your keyboard to open the Search panel. Type Troubleshoot Settings and hit Enter. Now, go to Other troubleshooters.

Find Internet Connections from the list and hit the Run button next to it. Wait until the process is fully complete. Now, go back to the Other troubleshooters, and find Network Adapters in the list.

Hit the Run button next to it. Wait until the process is fully complete.

Update Your Graphics Drivers

If you have an outdated graphics card driver, then chances are your game might freeze on the loading screen. If you believe your case is the same, you can follow the process below to update your graphics drivers.

Update Graphics Drivers Using Companion App

You can use the companion apps for your graphics card, such as the GeForce Experience App for the Nvidia graphics card or the AMD Control Center for the AMD graphics card. We can look at updating the graphics card drivers using the GeForce Experience app for an easier demonstration.

Open Search, type GeForce Experience, and hit Enter. Go to the Drivers tab. Hit the Check for updates button. Wait until the app finds and downloads the new update.

Hit the Express Installation button. Wait until the process is complete. Restart your PC if prompted.

Updating Graphics Driver Using Device Manager

You can also use the device manager to update your graphics card driver. If you wish to do so, you can follow the steps below:

Right-click on the Start menu and select Device Manager. Find Display adapters from the list and expand it. Right-click on the graphics card you use. Select Update driver.

On the window that pops up, select Search automatically for drivers. Wait until the process is complete. Restart your device.

Reinstall Valorant

If your installation of Valorant was not fully complete, or if the installed files are corrupted, you may have to uninstall the game and reinstall it again.

To completely uninstall Valorant, you will need to uninstall the Riot Vanguard first and then uninstall the game.

Open Search, type Control panel, and hit Enter to open the Control Panel. Go to Programs. Browse Programs and Features. Find and select Riot Vanguard from the list.

Hit the Uninstall button at the top. Wait until the process is fully complete. Now, select Valorant from the list.

Hit the Uninstall button located at the top. Wait until the process is complete. Restart your PC.

Once you uninstall the game and restart your PC, you will have to download the setup file and install Valorant from its official website.

Go to Valorant’s official website. Hit the Play Free button. Sign in using your Riot account. Hit the Download button after you are redirected to the download page.

Open the setup file and run the installation file. Once the game is fully installed, run the game. The game will prompt you to restart your device to install Riot Vanguard. Restart your PC and run the game again.

Hopefully, one of the solutions mentioned above fixed your problem. If you have any questions regarding the solutions, please let us know in the comments. Additionally, feel free to mention which solution worked for you in the comments as well.