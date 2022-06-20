How to Fix Valorant Stuttering Issue?

Valorant is a multiplayer competitive game. You must be on high alert to win the battle and be wary of all the places on the map. Thus, the graphics and FPS are really important factors in this game.

Many players around the world are concerned about their Valorant stuttering and the bugs that are causing various problems in the game. Stuttering or lagging during the combat will mean you’re done for. You won’t be able to put your crosshair at the enemy, and soon, you will get damaged or drop dead.

If you are a player experiencing any stutter or lag, then this article may help you solve the issues.

Before You Begin

It is essential to check whether your PC system can run this game. So, before you move to fixes, you must inspect your PC’s configuration as the common crashes and shuttering happen because the PC does not meet the game’s minimum requirement.

OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-BitProcessor – Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 (Intel), Athlon 200GE (AMD)

Windows 7/8/10 64-BitProcessor – Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 (Intel), Athlon 200GE (AMD) VRAM: 4 GB

4 GB RAM: 1GB

1GB Graphics processor: Intel HD 4000, Radeon R5 200

Intel HD 4000, Radeon R5 200 Disc space: At least 10GB And the recommended requirement to run Valorant at 30 FPS is: OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-Bit

Windows 7/8/10 64-Bit Processor: Intel i3-4150 (Intel), Ryzen 3 1200 (AMD)

Intel i3-4150 (Intel), Ryzen 3 1200 (AMD) VRAM: 4 GB

4 GB RAM: 1GB

1GB Graphics processor: Geforce GT 730, Radeon R7 240

Geforce GT 730, Radeon R7 240 Disc space: At least 10GB

If your system meets the minimum game requirement, move to the fixes below.

How to Fix Valorant Stuttering Issues?

There are fewer fixes that actually work for Stuttering issues in Valorant. So, I have included the essential fixes that might solve the issues so you can have the best time playing the game.

Update Your Graphics Driver

Updating your graphics driver lets you enjoy the manufacturer’s latest improvements and changes. Graphics manufacturer rolls out updates to eradicate bugs, improve performance, and add new features.

Sometimes, an un-updated graphics driver may cause your game to lag or shutter, so you need to update your Graphics driver.

Here are the steps to update your graphics through the device manager:

Press Windows + R to open Run. Enter devmgmt.msc and press Enter. Navigate to Display adapters and double-click on it. Right-click on your graphics and select Update driver. Select “Search automatically for drivers” and follow the prompts.

There is another way to update your graphics card. You can navigate to their official website and find the graphics driver that is optimal for you.

Uninstall the Graphics Driver and Re-install

Sometimes the graphics driver may be corrupted, or files may be deleted. If your PC contains a corrupted graphics driver, you may experience various problems, including shuttering and lagging. So, uninstalling and reinstalling your graphics will probably solve your issue.

Here’re the steps you need to follow:

Press Window + R and to open Run Enter devmgmt.msc and press Enter. Locate the Display adapters and double-click on it. Right-click on your graphics driver and click on Uninstall device.

After the completion of the process, restart your system. Now, try running the game again and check if the problem is resolved.

Install the Latest Version of DirectX

While playing the game, the latest version of the DirectX is very important as it allows your games to work directly with your video hardware and sound hardware. It enhances the overall gaming experience.

So, your DirectX should not be corrupted and should be updated. You can download the latest version of DirectX from Microsoft’s official website.

You can also check our comprehensive guide on updating your DirectX.

Check Your Power Plan

Your system sometimes must be in the Balanced or Quiet mode. In this mode, your processor and your graphics card are slightly underclocked. So, to fully utilize our system, you must put the power plan in the Performance Model. But this fix is only for the gaming system, which lets users choose the modes for performance. Here is the procedure to change the power plan in your system.

Press Windows + R to open Run. Type powercfg.cpl and click OK. Press on the Performance mode.

Set High Priority for Valorant

You can ensure Valorant has a high priority for the system. When you prioritize the Valorant as high, it gets more resources to run smoothly in your system. So, here is the procedure to set high Priority for Valorant.

Press Ctrl + Alt + Delete. Click on the Task Manager. Hover to the detail section and find Valorant.exe Right-click on Valorant.exe and hover to Set Priority Click on the High.

Close the Task Manager and restart your system.

Uncheck the Full-screen Optimizations

Disabling the full-screen optimization help improve the graphics performance in the game. It can lead to a certain rise in the FPS, so you must try this fix also.

Here are the steps to disable the full-screen optimizations:

Open the file explorer on your system. Type or copy C:\Riot Games\VALORANT\live on the address bar. Right-click on Valorant and click on the properties. Click on Compatibility. Click on Disable fullscreen optimization.

Press Apply and then OK.

Manipulate In-game Graphics

You can also change your in-game graphics setting to minimize or fix the stuttering problem. Sometimes, unmanaged in-game graphics can also cause stutter in the game. So, here I have provided you with the settings that may work for any devices to run this game on the minimum to high settings.

Go to the game settings on the Valorant. Click on the Video and then click on Graphics quality. Change the settings accordingly: Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering:2x

Improve Clarity: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off



Disable the Skins

Valorant skins are among the most beautiful skins available in any competitive online game. They are amazing to look at and hold but sometimes, that same skin cause games to stutter and a slight drop in performance. So, refrain from using the cool skins if your Valorant is stuttering.

Uninstall and Re-install the Game

If the mentioned step fails to fix your stuttering issues, you can try uninstalling and re-installing the game. It will help to remove the corrupted files in the game and might solve the issue.

The steps to uninstall the games are as follows:

Press Windows + R to open Run. Enter Control Panel and press OK. Click on Uninstall the program. Click on the Valorant and click on Uninstall.

After the Uninstall procedure is done, restart your system. Now, you can download the game from the official site and install it.

Update Your System

Microsoft gives out various updates addressing the multiple issue and bugs on their OS. It is essential to update your system to solve those issues. So, check whether your PC is updated or not. If your system is not up-to-date, here are the steps to update your Windows:

Press the Windows key + I Click on the Windows Update. Click on Check for Updates.

Note: This step is prepared by taking the reference to Windows 11.

Restart your system, open your game, and check if this helps solve the issue.