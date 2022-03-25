Valorant Voice Chat Not Working? Here’s How to Fix it

Talking to your teammates in Valorant can give you a great advantage while playing Valorant. Talking to each other helps you find out the enemy location, coordinate attacks, and push through.

Likewise, using the push-to-talk feature can also be helpful as you can activate the voice chat only when necessary.

If you are confused about how to talk in Valorant, we have you covered. We did some digging and found out everything you need to know about the voice chat in Valorant.

Activate Voice Chat in Valorant

It can be crucial to communicate properly to gain the upper hand in the game. If you are confused about how to turn on the voice chat in Valorant, you can go through the steps below:

Launch Valorant. Press the gear icon located at the top right from the main menu and then head to the settings. Go to the Audio Tab. Press on the Voice Chat option.

Here, you can change the voice chat option to your preference. You can change settings such as Party Voice Activation Mode and Party Voice During Custom Game.

You can also change the volume of other players through the same settings. Please find the slider for Incoming Volume and set it to your liking. Likewise, you can also change your mic’s sensitivity to make your voice clearer and drown out the background noise.

If you wish to change the input device from default on Valorant, you can find the Input Device menu and change it through the drop-down options next to it.

Types Of Voice Chat in Valorant

There are two types of voice chat in Valorant: Team Voice Chat and Party Voice Chat. The Party voice chat allows you to talk only with the people from your party that you create in the lobby.

Enabling Team voice chat allows you to talk to your teammates, whether or not they are in the same party.

As discussed earlier, you can enable or disable these two from the voice chat menu. Additionally, you can also change the default push-to-talk key for both party and team voice chat so that you can talk to both separately.

Launch Valorant and follow the second step above to open the Settings. Go to the Controls tab. Head over to the Communication section.

Find Party Voice Push To Talk Key and Team Voice Chat Push To Talk Key under the Voice Chat section. Add the desired input key and hit the Close Settings button.

Valorant Voice Chat Not Working? Try These Fixes

If you tried activating voice chat but still cannot hear your friends, or they can’t hear you, you can go through some of the solutions below.

Allow Microphone Access

You might not be aware that your system is not allowing Valorant to access the microphone. You can follow the procedure below to check and allow Valorant to read microphone input.

Go to Settings. Find and click on the Privacy and Security option on the left. Please scroll down to find the Microphone option and select it.

Turn on the Microphone access if it is off. Scroll down to see the Let desktop apps access your microphone option and turn it on if off.

Ensure Your Microphone Is Working Correctly

Often, your system may not be using a different microphone than you are using. For instance, the default microphone may not be present while your PC still uses it for audio input. You can change the audio input through the following steps.

Right-click on the speaker icon on the bottom right of the desktop. Select Sound Settings. Under the Input section, ensure you select the microphone you are using.

In the same settings, you can also check if the microphone volume is low or not. If low, set it to your preference. Open Valorant and check if the error persists.

If the settings are correct and your microphone is not picking up anything on Valorant, you can try opening another application that uses the microphone and test it. If it is not working on the app, there might be a problem with your microphone or its drivers.

Update Audio Drivers

If you are using branded headphones with a microphone such as CORSAIR, you can open the companion app and update the drivers. Let’s look at using the iCUE software of CORSAIR devices for an easier illustration.

Ensure your headphones and microphone are on and connected, and launch the iCUE software. Go to Device settings. Press the Check for Updates button.

Wait until the software finds the latest software and hit the install button. After the process is complete, it is best to restart your PC for the drivers to take effect properly.

Additionally, if you are using your laptop’s built-in or default microphone, you can use the Device Manager and update the audio drivers.

Right-click on the Start menu and select Device Manager. Find the Audio inputs and outputs option and expand it. Right-click on the microphone you are using. Select Update Driver.

Now, in the popup window, select Search automatically for drivers option. Wait until the process finishes. Check to see if your microphone works.

Reset Valorant’s Audio Settings

There might be a problem with the Valorant’s audio settings in some cases. You can reet it to default and then turn on voice chat to see if it fixes your problem.

Launch Valorant and open Settings. Go to the Audio tab. Steer to the Voice Chat section.

Set the Input and Output device to Default System Device. Increasing the Incoming Volume and Mic Volume above 50% is advisable. Run a game and see if voice chat works.

Clean Boot

There are reports from users mentioning that there can be apps and services conflicting with Valorant due to which the microphone does not function in Valorant. If you suspect that’s the case for you, you can try the following fix.

Open the Run dialog box by pressing Windows key + R. Enter msconfig on the box and press OK. Go to the Services tab. Please make sure the Hide all Microsoft services option is checked at the bottom left. Hit the Disable all button on the bottom right. Find vgc on the list and checkmark the box.

Press Apply and then OK to save your changes. Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager. Go to the Startup tab. Disable all the applications you do not want running in the background. You can exclude applications like Windows Security in order to protect your system from threats.

Restart your device and run Valorant. Check if the problem persists.

Hopefully, you are fully customed to using the voice chat feature on Valorant with the help of this guide and troubleshoot if any problem arises.

FAQs

Why Does My Valorant Sound Weird?

One of the most common issues for weird-sounding audio in Valorant is the outdated audio drivers. You can update the drivers through the process as mentioned earlier and check again.

Additionally, if you have third-party sound managers, they might not be working in sync with your system’s audio manager. You can uninstall the third-party apps, and hopefully, it fixes your issue.

Why Is My Valorant Echoing?

If your microphone echos, you can try unplugging it and plugging it back. It usually fixes the audio. If not, you can check if your microphone volume is too high as it might be picking up audio from your speaker as well.

Additionally, if someone in your party is using voice chat, chances are their microphone is picking up your voice, causing it to echo. You can ask them to lower their mic sensitivity so that it does not pick up other audio from the speakers.