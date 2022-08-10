How to Fix #VALUE! Error in Excel?

You might run into the #VALUE! error when Excel cannot recognize your command. This can range from an error in the formula itself or the contents of the cells passed as arguments. This can sound like a disaster to new users who are unfamiliar with Excel. Although this issue puts your calculation to a complete pause, it is pretty simple to fix.

If you’ve landed on this page, we assume you’ve come across the same issue. Don’t worry; you haven’t messed up your calculations. This article will guide you in learning your way around the #VALUE! error in Excel. So keep reading this article to learn how you can fix this issue and avoid it the next time.

How do You Get the #VALUE! Error?

The #VALUE! error is very general in nature so you may have to try a range of solutions to figure out the exact cause of the error. You may encounter this error from a general operator issue to hidden character in the cells you wish to manipulate.

Here are the reasons why you might get the #VALUE! error in MS Excel: Hyphen as a List Separator

Value Contains Text

Date Stored as Text

Space or Hidden Characters in Cell

How to Fix the #VALUE! Error in Excel?

There are general to specific solutions for the #VALUE! error. If you suspect a certain cause for the #VALUE! error, you can look go ahead and try specific solutions for it. If not, you may try all relevant fixes.

Change List Separator

You may run into this issue while performing subtraction on Excel in Windows. You may have set the list separator as a hyphen (-). Excel will recognize the symbol as a separator and not an operator. You can check this theory out by performing a basic subtraction in Excel.

You will have to change the symbol for the list separator on your Windows for Excel to recognize the hyphen (-) as an operator for subtraction and not a separator. This should fix the fix #VALUE! error in Excel.

Here are the steps you can take to change the list separator from the Control panel:

Launch Start from the taskbar. On the search bar, type in Control Panel and select it. From Control Panel, head on to Clock and Region. Select Region.

On the Region window, select Additional Settings in the bottom right corner of the window. From the Numbers tab, locate the List Separator to your left. If the list separator is set to a hyphen (–), change it to a comma. Select OK. Come back to Excel to check if this change fixed the issue.

Use Ampersand

Even if you have formatted the contents of your cell as ‘Number’, you cannot operate them if they include texts. Operations like subtraction, addition, multiplication, and division are limited only to numbers.

If your intention is to combine the values of the selected cells, you can use the Ampersand operator. The Ampersand will combine the data in the set cells into a single cell.

Here are the steps to execute the Ampersand operator to combine texts:

Select an empty cell to pass your result. On the cell, enter the equals sign (=). Click on the first cell you want to combine. Use the Ampersand symbol (&) then click on the next cell you want to merge. Repeat Step 4 for all the cells you want to combine. Hit Enter.

The formula should look something like this to combine your strings:

=A2&B2

Besides Ampersand, you can also use the CONCAT, and CONCATENATE functions to combine data in Excel.

Fix Date Stored as Text

Although Excel allows you to perform calculations on dates, it may be recognizing your data as text. As already established, you are not allowed to perform calculations on text. If your date is aligned to the left, Excel is viewing your date as text.

You can try to change the format to Date from the Text to Column tool from the Data ribbon on Excel. Follow these steps to change the format for the selected cell in your workbook:

On your workbook, select the cell or the row you want to convert. Remember, you can convert multiple cells in a single row but not columns.

Head on to the Data tab from the menu bar. Locate the Data tools section then, select Text to Columns. Select Next twice on the Convert Text to Column Wizard. On the ‘Step 3 of 3‘ window, select the ‘Date‘ option under Column data format.

If you want to change the date format, drop the menu down next to Date to select a format. After you’re done making the changes, select Finish.

Change Date Formats

Excel may also view your date as text if the date you’ve entered does not match your computer’s date format. For example, if your computer settings has the date format as DD/MM/YYYY and you entered the date as YYYY/MM/DD, Excel will recognize it as text.

You can change the date format for your Excel to match the date settings of your computer.

Follow these steps to change the date format in Excel:

Hit the shortcut, Ctrl + 1 to open the Format Cells window. Under Category, select Date. You can select the format you want Excel to follow under Type. Set the locale according to the format you’ve selected. Click on OK.

Remove spaces

Excel registers the space as a value. If the cells you want to manipulate include space, Excel will display the #VALUE! error. This also includes the hidden spaces that make the cell look blank.

For data manipulation, you’ll need to get rid of spaces and hidden characters. You can use the Find & Replace to locate and remove the cells in your cells.

Follow these steps to use the Find & Replace tool to remove spaces in your workbook.

On your open workbook, hit the Ctrl + F keys on your keyboard. On the Find and Replace window, head on to the Replace tab. Next to Find what: enter a space. Leave the Replace with empty then, select Replace All on the bottom-left corner.

Use Sort & Filter

It is not only ‘space’ that can cause your cells to appear blank. These hidden characters will cause issues while performing your calculations.

You can use the Sort & Filter tool to locate and remove such characters from your column. Through this tool, you can select the hidden characters and spaces and delete them.

Here are the steps to turn on the filter for your workbook in Excel: