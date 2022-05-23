What Is Instagram Vanish Mode? How to Turn it on

Instagram, one of the popular social networking sites, has introduced Vanish Mode feature in its messaging. We can now send a quick message that does not keep chat history. Vanish Mode in Instagram is similar to using Google Chrome’s Incognito mode.

What is Instagram Vanish Mode?

Vanish Mode in Instagram is a unique messaging function on Instagram that vanishes users’ chat content. This feature automatically deletes the content for privacy reasons. It is similar to Snapchat’s messaging function.

Yet, on Instagram, you can turn on and off the feature at any moment.

How to Turn on Instagram Vanish Mode?

People use the Instagram Vanish Mode feature as a secret chat for confidentiality. You can enable this feature from your mobile phone. Once you turn it on, it is available for everyone in the conversation. Here are some easy methods to turn on Instagram Vanish Mode.

Swipe Up to Turn On

You can activate this feature by swiping up your friend’s chat section. These steps will guide you to turn on Vanish mode. It is applicable to both Android and iOS app users.

Open Instagram and go to DM Tap on the Chat message Swipe up to turn on Vanish Mode



From the Chat Settings

This is an alternate method to activate Instagram’s Vanish Mode. You can do it from the chat settings. Find the steps below.

Open Instagram and go to DM Open the Chat message Tap on the Username Under chat settings, switch toggle to turn on Vanish Mode



Update Your Instagram

You must fully update Instagram with the latest version to enable this feature. Once you open the chat message, check if there is a turn on vanish mode option. If your Instagram is not updated, it shows Get vanish mode. You can then select update option. Alternatively, you can update your Instagram from Google Playstore.

For Android users, you can update Instagram from the Play store

Open Google Play Store Search Instagram Tap on the Update button



To update Instagram for iOS users,

Go to the Apple Store Search Instagram Tap on the Update button

After the update, Swipe up to turn on Vanish Mode appears. Swipe up the screen from the bottom to enable Vanish Mode.

Note: There is no Vanish Mode if you use it from the web. So, you can’t turn on this feature from the Instagram website.

How to Turn Off Instagram Vanish Mode

You can turn off Instagram Vanish Mode anytime you want. Either you or your friend can turn off the feature. If you’re going to switch your messaging option to normal, check out the following methods.

Tap on Turn Off Vanish Mode

The easiest way to turn off vanish mode is by tapping the turn-off button.

Open the chat message with the vanish mode You can see the Turn-off vanish mode option

Simply tap on the tab to turn it off You will return to the normal messaging function

From the Chat Settings

You can also turn off vanish mode from the chat settings

Go to the vanish mode chat message Tap on your friend’s username Under chat settings, select Vanish mode Switch the toggle to Turn off vanish mode



Screenshots in Vanish Mode

When you turn on the Vanish mode, a secret chat opens. Here, you can’t save or forward any chat content. While the mode is on, if the other person decides to take screenshots or screen records, you will get notified.

But if the screen record was already on before entering the vanish mode, you will not be notified. So, we would not call it completely secret as there are a lot of loopholes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Vanish Mode Turn Off Automatically?

You can use this feature only when you want. So, the Vanish mode does not appear and disappears on the chat automatically. If you have turned on the Vanish mode, turn off the feature from conversation to go back to normal chat.

Can Vanish Mode Work on Old Messages?

When you turn on a vanish mode, it opens a secret chat section for you. The conversations disappear only in a vanish mode. So, you don’t have to worry about losing your old messages.

Does Vanish Mode Disappear on Both Sides?

When Vanish mode is on, it works on both sides. So, if you enable vanish mode, it appears on both chats. Likewise, if you turn off vanish mode, it disappears on both sides.