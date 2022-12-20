6 Ways to Fix a Verizon Router Blinking White

Each light on your router means something different and can alert you to potential issues with your connection or hardware. While the blinking light on the Verizon router might seem like a problem, it usually means that you just need to wait for it to finish what it’s doing. However, there are some situations in which you’ll need to try to fix it.

What Does It Mean When a Verizon Router Blinks White?

A white blinking light means that your router is performing a routine task, like booting up or applying updates. It can be a signal that your internet is unavailable while the task finishes, but it also shows that nothing, in particular, is wrong.

If the white light continues blinking for a long time and doesn’t change to the unblinking white light, which means your router is working correctly, something could have gone wrong during the process the device was performing. You may have to troubleshoot the router if you think it will not regain a connection and work again.

If you aren’t sure what the light on your Verizon router means, you can always check the manual for the router to get more information.

How to Fix a Verizon Router Blinking White?

Most of the time, a simple task like resetting your modem and router will fix any problems that stem from your hardware. If they don’t, you will have to undertake more involved measures.

One caveat: wait at least an hour before trying to reset your router in case it is downloading and installing firmware updates. If your internet is particularly slow or your router is older and hasn’t been updated in a while, it could take even longer. In that case, the blinking light would stay present not because the router is stuck but because the process it’s completing isn’t done yet.

Reset Your Router

Resetting your router and modem is the best way to start any troubleshooting required with your internet connection or networking hardware. Sometimes the process stops working as it should, and a quick reset fixes it right up. Since it takes so little time and effort, let it be your first stop as you try to stop the white light from blinking on your Verizon router.

Unplug your router and modem from the wall. Don’t just turn them off. For the process to work as intended, you want to remove the plugs from the outlet. If you have a combination modem/router, you only need to do it once for the entire device.

Wait a few minutes to let be sure they’ve reset. While it may not take them long to be ready to go, it’s best to wait at least two minutes. Plug the modem back in and watch the lights on it as it powers on and detects a connection. It should have a series of lights that shows the connection is working and stable. When those appear, you’re ready for the next step.

Plug the router in and wait while it accepts a connection from the modem. Keep an eye on the white light, and don’t panic if it starts blinking. That’s normal while the device is powering on, which can take a few moments to complete. Test your internet connection with your computer or smartphone once it appears to be working. If the light starts blinking again and doesn’t stop after a long time, you may have to try a few other solutions.



While a reset can fix many problems, it can’t fix everything. When the blinking white light is caused by something more intensive, it can take similarly intensive solutions to fix it.

Contact Verizon

Before you go any further, consider reaching out to Verizon to see whether there’s a problem on their end. Sometimes the router might be blinking because of an issue you can’t fix because Verizon has to update something on their end. If it can’t connect to the internet, it might have the blinking light as a warning.

Checking with Verizon early in the process is a good idea because you won’t have to do extra work to get your router back to normal. You don’t want to run through an hour of troubleshooting and resetting things only to find out that you could never do anything because the problem was Verizon’s.

You can contact Verizon through your personal account or call 611 from your Verizon phone.

Try Different Cables

If you have alternate cables that will fit your router, try swapping them out for the cables that came with the router. Over time, cables can stop working as well. It’s also possible that they were damaged without you realizing it.

You can also unplug your cables and then plug them in again to ensure a tight connection.

Don’t try to substitute cables that aren’t intended for a router like yours. You can always contact Verizon or the manufacturer of your router to get help finding compatible cables if need be.

Reset Your Router Firmware

Routers ship with whatever firmware is installed on them when you receive them and set them up the first time. Most updates these days are done via the router portal; you download the update, and the router installs it.

Sometimes, routers need to have firmware rolled back because of an error. If your router is repeatedly blinking white and Verizon says the service is connected, hard resetting the router might be your best bet.

You can do this without having to enter the portal, though you will need to get in to update the firmware once you’ve reset it.

Look for a small pinhole or button on the back of your router. It may say Reset by it. Whether you have the pinhole or button depends on your model. If you can’t find it, check the manual. There should be a picture explaining each of the lights and buttons on the model you have.

Insert an unbent paper clip into the pinhole and hold it down for 15 seconds. If you have a button, press down on that for 15 seconds.

Wait to see the lights on the router change so that you know it reset. Reconnect to the router as you did when it was new. You can find the default password on a label on the router itself.

As long as the router is working and the blinking white light isn’t blinking anymore, you can update the firmware.

Updating the Firmware

Updating the firmware after resetting the router is crucial because it may come with stability or security updates. However, most Verizon routers handle firmware updates on their own because Verizon pushes the updates out. Once you’ve reset the router, it should do the update on its own.

You can always power cycle it to force an update if need be.

If you’re using a router that lets you update on the router portal, you can update it manually.

Sign in using your administrative username and password. Look for Advanced or Administration. Look for Firmware. Choose Firmware Updates or Check For New Version .

Confirm that you want to download and install the update. Don’t use the router portal again until it’s finished.

Once it’s done, check to see whether the router is still working and that the white light isn’t blinking anymore.

Replace the Router

If you still have the problem but the internet works, there might be a problem with the lights on the router. It isn’t something you’ll be able to replace easily. Reach out to Verizon and explain that the router is damaged, and you require a replacement.

You can also live with it if it isn’t affecting your internet. You don’t have to replace it if your internet is working and you’re getting the proper speeds.