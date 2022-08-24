7 Ways to Compress Video Files for Discord

If you send video files with a size greater than 8MB, you will likely get an alert that says, ‘Your files are too powerful. Max file size is 8MB.’ In such scenarios, the ideal option is to compress the video.

The process of Compression shrinks the size of the video file and makes it easier to transmit over the internet. So, this article will explore several ways to help you compress the video files on Discord.

How to Compress Video Files on Discord?

With the alert notification on the screen, you may wonder if there is any possibility of transferring video files within the limitation of 8MB. In such a case, you can try out the methods below to reduce the video size and make it shareable on Discord.

Using In-built Video Editor

You can use the inbuilt Video Editor app on your computer to compress the video size. However, the process reduces your video size as well as quality.

Here’re the steps to do it:

First, go to the Start screen and type Video Editor. Select the app to open it. Then, choose the New video project option.

Name your video and then press OK. Click Add and choose the video from either of the options: From this PC, From my collection, or From the web.

Now, drag the video to the Storyboard section. Then, select the Finish video option. Select the drop-down menu underneath Video quality and choose the Medium 720p or Low 540p (smallest file size) option. Select Export.

After that, choose the destination for the video and hit the Export option.

If you wish to compress your videos without compromising the video quality, you can opt for other methods below.

Using VLC Media Player

One of the easiest methods to compress the video is through VLC Media Player. Compressing the video file through VLC helps maintain the video quality while decreasing the video to your desired size.

You can try the steps below to compress the video file using VLC.

Open the VLC media player. You can download it from the official VLC website if you don’t have one. Then, click the Media tab from the top menu panel.

Now, choose the Convert / Save option from the list. Next, hit the Add button. After that, choose the video file and press the Open button. You will now need to click Convert / Save option at the bottom of the dialog box.

Besides the Destination file, you will see the Browse option; click it. You will now have to choose the destination for the compressed video and select Save. Next, choose the Start option.

You can now see the message ‘Converting…’ on the top of the VLC media player. Depending on the file size, it can take longer to convert the video. The message will disappear once the process is complete.

Note: Sometimes, the converted VLC video file may not run on VLC; you may need to open it with other media players. Also, to play the compressed video file, you may need to download the proper codec pack for your media player.

Split Video File

You can also split the video into multiple clips to overcome the hurdle of limited upload size. Doing so will help decrease the video size, and you can send the entire video without compromising the quality.

Go to the Search menu and type Video Editor. Click on the app to open it. Open Video Editor, select the video and drag it to Storyboard. Next, hit the Split option.

After that, drag the slider to split the timing of the video. As you drag the slider, you can see the timing besides Clip one and Clip two. Once you complete the splitting process, select Done.

Then, select Finish video and choose your video quality.

Next, click Export. Select the file destination and select Export.

Note: When choosing the video quality, select the lowest quality to reduce the video size.

Trim the Unnecessary Parts

Likely, another potential method you can try is to trim the video’s unnecessary parts and keep only the necessary part. Doing so can reduce the video size and bring it down to Discord’s limit.

Open the Video Editor app on your PC. Choose the video file and drag it to the Storyboard section. Now, hit the Trim option.

Then, drag the sliders and trim the parts to save the section of the video you want or that is important to you. Next, press Done. After that, choose Finish Video, select the quality of the video, and hit Export. Now, choose the file destination and press Export.



Get Discord Nitro

One of the ideal alternatives you can try is to get the Discord Nitro. Upgrading to the paid version will increase the upload size limit. If you opt for Nitro Classic, you can upload files up to 50MB, and getting a premium Nitro version will even increase the file upload size to 100MB.

Share Video Link

Since the video upload size on Discord is limited to 8MB, you can upload the video on other platforms and share the link on Discord. For example, YouTube or Google Drive can be a favorable place to upload your video file and share its link on Discord.

Use Third-party Video Compressor Apps

With the problem of file upload size limits, the use of third-party apps can also work in your favor. There are various video compressor apps that can help compress the file size and bring it down to below 8MB.

After the video is compressed and brought down to the size limit of Discord, you can finally send them to your desired person.

FreeConvert, UniConverter, VEED.IO are some of the third-party video compressor apps that you can try.