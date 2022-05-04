How To Fix Video Scheduler Internal Error?

A blue screen of death (BSOD) error will certainly make you worry about what is going on with your computer. There are many BSOD errors and all of them can be rather scary if you do not know what you are dealing with.

As such, one of the BSOD errors is the Video Scheduler Internal Error. Although it may seem like a huge error, this particular BSOD error is one of the common ones that a Windows user faces.

If you are one of the people who has been seeing this type of BSOD error on your PC, then you can continue reading below to find the reasons and solutions to the Video Scheduler Internal error.

Causes: Video Scheduler Internal Error

The Video Scheduler Internal Error happens when your graphics card is having some problems. The error freezes your PC for a moment and gives you the BSOD (Blue Screen Of Death) error usually after restarting. Here are some of the major causes of the Video Scheduler Internal Error:

Outdated Drivers or Windows: You can also face this error if your graphics card drivers or the Windows are not fully updated.

Hardware Malfunction: You may also face this BSOD if there is any hardware malfunction, especially with your GPU. Likewise, there is a good chance you face the error if there is any hardware change such as a RAM, GPU, or even external devices.

Virus or Malware Attack: Sometimes, a virus or a malware threat entering your PC can cause the video scheduler internal error. However, there is a very slim chance that the antivirus software might not be compatible with your system, giving you the BSOD.

Corrupt Files: Corrupt files on your PC, especially if they are driver files, can cause the BSOD error which keeps crashing your PC.

The error, if software-related, will not harm your system, apart from the random crashes. However, if it is a hardware-related problem, you may want to change the hardware that is not functioning properly.

Fixes: Video Scheduler Internal Error

Now that we know the causes of this BSOD, let’s look at the steps you can take to tackle this issue.

Clear the Dust From Vents

If there is dust accumulated on your fans and vents, especially in the GPU, it might have been our culprit. Hence, you can clean up your PC vents, fans, and other components that need dusting.

Once clean, ensure there is cool air flowing towards your GPU vents and nothing is obstructing the proper airflow.

Scan For Virus or Malware

Although slim, there is a good chance that a virus or malware attack is the reason for your error. You can easily get rid of such threats by using Windows Security or any other antivirus software of your choice.

Open Settings and go to Privacy & Security. Select Windows Security. Browse Virus & Threat Protection. Now, go to Scan options.

Select Full scan from the list. Hit the Scan now button located at the bottom. Wait until the process is fully complete.

Update Windows and Graphics Driver

Since outdated driver and Windows is the more common problem for this issue, you can update your windows so that the error does not pop up again.

Open Search, type in Windows Update Settings, and hit Enter. Hit the Check for updates button.

Hit the download and install button if prompted. Wait until the process is complete and restart the device if your system prompts you.

To update the graphics card you can:

Open Search, type GeForce Experience (for Nvidia users), and hit Enter. Head to the Drivers section. Hit the Check for updates button.

Hit the Download button. Once the download is complete, Choose Express Installation. Restart the device if prompted.

Alternately, you can use the Device Manager to update your graphics card driver as well.

Right-click on the Start menu and select Device Manager. Expand the Display Adapters option. Right-click on the graphics card you use. Select Update drivers.

On the popup window, select Search automatically for drivers. Wait until the process is complete. Restart your system.

Reinstall Graphics Card

If updating the graphics card does not work, you can try uninstalling the device and installing it again.

Right-click on the Start menu and select Device Manager. Expand the Display adapters option. Right-click on your graphics card and select Uninstall.

Check the Delete the driver software for this device option and hit Uninstall. Once the process is complete, Restart your device. The system will automatically detect the hardware and install it and the drivers for it. If it doesn’t, head back to Device Manager and hit the Scan for Hardware Changes button from the top. The icon for the option is a monitor with a looking glass on it.

Wait until the process is complete.

Fix the Hardware Change

If you recently changed the hardware, such as RAM, speakers or GPU, it may conflict with your previous drivers or your system. The best way to deal with it is to reinstall the device using the same steps above.

If it is possible, you can also unplug the hardware and see if the hardware was indeed causing the issue. In such cases, downloading and installing the respective drivers before plugging the device back in can be helpful. Please make sure to restart after installing the drivers to avoid the BSOD.

Perform a Disk Check

You can use the command prompt to see if there is any problem with your storage.

Run command prompt as administrator. Enter the following command and hit Enter.

chkdsk C: /f /r /x

if you have the volume in use, the command prompt will ask you whether to schedule a volume check the next time you restart. Type Y and hit Enter. Restart your PC if step 3 applies to you.

If it works, the command will fix any errors with your storage, else it will give you a message that says no errors were found.

Repair Corrupted Files

If nothing has worked so far, your best bet is to use Windows Powershell to repair any corrupted files on your PC.

Press Windows key + X on your keyboard and select Windows PowerShell (Admin). Type the following command and hit Enter.

sfc /scannow

Once the process is complete, restart your computer.

Uninstall the Latest Installed Software

If you recently installed a new app or software, it could be conflicting with the graphics card. So, you can try to uninstall it and check if the problem persists.

Open Control Panel. Go to Programs. Head over to Programs and Features. Select the app you recently installed.

Hit the Uninstall button.

Turn off Your Antivirus

There is a slim chance that your antivirus, especially if you use the after-market software instead of Windows Security, can conflict with your graphics card and give you the BOSD error.

In such instances, you can try turning off your antivirus and check if the problem persists. If the problem does not arise again, you can conclude it was due to your antivirus. So, you might want to look for a replacement. But if it is not, then you should turn back your antivirus to protect yourself from viruses and other threats.

Hopefully, one of the fixes listed above helped solve your issue and you no longer face the BSOD Video Scheduler Internal Error.