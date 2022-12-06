How to View and Manage Saved Passwords on Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge, like most browsers, has a built-in password manager tool. Whenever you forget a password or would like to update it, MS Edge has your back. You can always simply surf through the settings and view the list of all your saved passwords.

But there’s more to it. You can also change, delete, or import passwords from your old browsers directly. This also comes in handy if you’re switching your browser.

To View Saved Passwords on Edge

Along with viewing your passwords, you can also see the total number of saved, unsaved, reused, and weak or compromised passwords.

On PC

The following steps to view your saved passwords on the MS Edge browser are the same on both Windows and Mac.

Launch Edge and click on the three dots in the top-right corner. Scroll down and go to Settings. Now, you’ll see your Profile from the Profiles section. From the options below your profile, select Passwords.

Here, you can view all your saved passwords in hidden form. To reveal the password content, click on the eye icon next to any password.

For security reasons, Edge will require you to enter your Windows password. If you’re on a Mac, enter its admin passcode. Then, click on OK.

Click on the eye icon again to reveal the other remaining passwords.

For the rest of the passwords, you won’t need to re-enter your admin password.

On Mobile

The following steps to view saved passwords are the same whether you’re using Android or iPhone.

Open Edge and tap on the three dots at the bottom of the homepage. From the menu options, go to Settings. Select your profile details.

Tap on Passwords. Doing so will lead you to a new page where you can view all your saved passwords. But you’ll only see the section named Passwords.

To view a password, select any and then it’ll show more details on the next page and tap on the eye icon.

You’ll now need to verify your identity by either entering your phone’s password or fingerprint. If you’re on an iPhone, you may need to use Face ID.

Now, the password content will be revealed. Next, go back and again select and tap on the eye icon to reveal the remaining passwords.

Similar to PC, you can also view the list of Never Saved passwords below the Passwords section.

To Edit or Delete Saved Passwords on Edge

Besides just viewing, you can also manage your saved passwords in the MS Edge browser. For instance, if you’ve recently changed some passwords or don’t need some of them , you can edit or delete your password information.

When you edit your saved passwords on MS Edge, this will only change the information in your Microsoft account. If you want to change the actual password of the respective account, you’ll need to do it separately.

For PC

Click on the three dots in the top-right corner and go to Settings. Below Your Profile, click on Passwords. Next, select a saved password that you want to modify. Click on the three dots next to it. From the list of options, click on Edit to update your password or click on Delete to remove the password.



For Android

Open MS Edge browser and tap on the three-dotted menu at the bottom of the screen. Then, go to Settings. Open your profile and go to Passwords. Tap on any saved password you want to edit. This will open the Edit Password page.

Then, tap on Done. To delete a password, tap on the Delete icon in the top-right corner of the same page. Again, tap on Delete Password from the pop-up option.



For iPhone

Open MS Edge browser and tap on the three-dotted menu at the bottom of the screen. Then, navigate to Settings. Open your profile and tap on Passwords.

Tap on any saved password you want to edit. tap on the Edit option that you can find in the top-right corner.

After you’ve made the changes, tap on Done. To delete a password, tap on the Delete option at the bottom of the screen.



Additionally, if you’re switching to MS Edge as your new browser, you can directly import passwords from your previous browsers, like Chrome or Firefox.

Enable or Disable Edge to Save Passwords

If you don’t want to continue saving your passwords or want to start doing so, you can turn on or off this feature and related features at any time.

On PC

Launch MS Edge and go to Settings by clicking on the three dots in the top-right corner. Click on Passwords. Here, you can switch the toggle to turn on or off several features, like Offer to save passwords, Automatically save passwords, and Autofill passwords.



On Android

Tap on the three dots in the center of the screen and go to Settings. Select your profile icon. Tap on Passwords. Here, slide the toggle to turn off the option that says, Save Passwords.



On iPhone