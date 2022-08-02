The windows operating system creates crash logs when it encounters any unexpected crashes. It creates a ‘dump file’ that has info about the cause of the crash. This crash log is available for the user to open and check so they can have the option to troubleshoot some easier problems themselves.

Windows has a dedicated program to provide error information to the user. You can learn how to view your PC’s crash log through that program in this article.

What Causes Your Windows to Crash?

Windows can crash for various reasons. System files can be corrupt for various reasons like faulty updates or system interruptions. Besides this, there are also other reasons for Windows crashes. We’ve listed them out here: Viruses and Malware

Overheating issues

Low memory

Corrupt system files

Driver issues

How to View Crash Logs in Windows?

Windows logs all errors the computer encounters in a separate log file along with the dump file. The logs can be accessed from the windows reliability monitor and the Event viewer. The event viewer has detailed information about the error. There are a couple of ways to check the windows errors and crash logs.

Through Event Viewer

The event viewer is a built-in program that records all windows events, including error messages, warnings, and informative notifications. But you can filter the events to show only the critical errors and warnings.

Here are the steps for error filtering:

Search for Event Viewer in the search bar. Expand the Windows Logs and click on ‘System.’ This will show you all system logs, but you can filter out the errors only. Click on ‘Create System View.’ Under ‘Event level,’ tick ‘Critical,’ ‘Warning,’ and ‘Error.’

Click ok. A new window will pop up asking you to save the filter. Just input any name and press ok. You can also reuse this saved filter again. Just expand ‘Custom Views’ and click on the name you input earlier. This will list out all the warnings and errors on your computer.

You can also know the details of the error by clicking on them. The error has two informational tabs labeled as ‘General’ and ‘Details.’ The ‘General’ tab shows the general info about the error, and the details tab shows everything there is to know about the error.

Through Reliability Monitor

The windows reliability monitor checks your system’s overall performance and stability. It creates a score based on the errors and warnings that appeared in a day and shows it on a scale along with all the errors and warnings.

Here’s how you access the Reliability monitor:

Go to the control panel and click on System and security. Go to Security and Maintenance. Click on the dropdown arrow next to ‘maintenance’ and click on ‘View Reliability history.’



It will show you a graph with a 1-10 scale and a blue line denoting that day’s score. The vertical bar differentiates the score and errors for that day.

To view the error details of any day, click on the bar respective to the date and double click on the error.

Using the Windows Powershell

You can directly list out the error logs on your computer using the windows powershell program.

Here’s how you do it:

Press Win + X and click on Windows Powershell(Admin). Input your admin password and press OK. Copy and paste this command into the command line:

Get-EventLog -Log system | where {$_.entryType -match "Error"}

You can also use the command to only print out a specific number of the latest errors.

Get-EventLog -LogName System -Newest X -EntryType Error

where the ‘X’ stands for the number of errors.

This will provide you with the errors according to your input parameters.

How to Check Mini Dump/Memory Dump Files?

When Windows crashes, it creates a dump file containing the information about the state of the file that caused the crash. It helps the developers pinpoint the issue and solve it later. But we can also use this dump file to fix our issue.

You can learn how to check the dump file by following these steps.

Download and install the Microsoft WinDbg Preview app. Run the WinDbg app as administrator. Press Ctrl + D and go to %windir%\Minidump or c:\windows\minidump . Select and open the minidump file in the folder. Type !analyze -v on the command and press Enter.

MODULE_NAME and ‘probably caused by’ denote the file that caused the error and the reason for the crash. Look for them after the analysis ends.

You can search on any browser for the error code to learn how to solve that issue and what causes it. The error logs are not always accurate and may sometimes produce mistaken results as well.

The dump files are temporary files that you can delete to save storage space. You can delete the windows dump files by following the steps below: