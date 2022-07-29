Chrome Password Manager – How to View, Disable, Edit & Export it

Chrome has an easy-to-use password manager tool. But, it isn’t always reliable when it comes to data safety. Anyone who has access to your admin password on your PC can also access your saved passwords on Chrome.

So, whether you want to switch to another password manager or just find the pop-up option annoying, it’s better to disable the Chrome password manager. Below is a detailed article on how you can easily do it.

How to View Saved Passwords in Chrome?

If you’ve already saved a bunch of passwords and would like to check them out, here’s how you can do it:

On PC

Follow the methods above to view the settings page for Passwords. Below the option Offer to save passwords, you can check the section that says Saved Passwords. You’ll find the list of all the sites from which you’ve saved the password. To view a password for a specific site, click on the eye icon next to the password.

Chrome will require you to enter your admin password.

On Android

On the Chrome app, tap on the More icon. Then, go to Settings. Tap on Passwords and then select Check Passwords.



On iPhone

Open the Chrome app and tap on More. Go to Settings. Select Passwords and then go to the Saved Passwords section. Tap on the eye icon next to the password.

How to Disable Chrome Password Manager?

Here are the steps on how you can disable Chrome Password Manager:

On PC

Open Chrome and click on your profile icon. Then, click on the Key icon that denotes settings for your passwords. On the new page, slide the toggle next to the first option that says Offer to Save Passwords. Now, Chrome’s password manager is disabled.



On Android

Launch Google Chrome on your phone. Tap on the three-dotted menu in the top-right corner and go to Settings. Scroll down and select the Passwords option. Slide the toggle to turn off the Save Passwords option.



On iPhone

Open the Google Chrome browser and then tap on your profile icon. Doing so will lead you to the Settings page. Select the Passwords option. Here, slide the toggle back to turn off the option that says Save Passwords.

How to Edit, Delete, or Export Chrome Passwords?

If you’d like to update, remove, or export your existing Chrome passwords, you can follow these methods:

On PC

Go to your Chrome’s settings and open the Passwords settings page. You can notice a three-dotted menu next to each password in the Saved Passwords section. Click on it, and you’ll get several options, like Copy password, Edit password, or Remove. Click on Edit password to edit it. You’ll need to enter your computer’s admin password to verify changes.

Simply click on Remove to delete a password. To save your Chrome passwords, click on the three-dotted menu next to the Save Passwords option. Click on the Export Passwords option.

Click on it again to confirm changes. Your file will now be saved as an HTML file.

On Android

On the Chrome app, tap on More to go to Settings. Tap on Passwords. To edit a password, tap on anyone and edit it. Now, tap on Done. To delete a password, tap on anyone and tap on the Delete option that’s on the top of the screen.

To export your passwords, tap on the More option and Export Passwords.

On iPhone

Open Chrome and tap on the More option that’s at the bottom-right corner. Go to Settings and then select Passwords.

To edit a password, select one and tap on the Edit option that’s in the top-right corner. Your iPhone will ask for your passcode or Face ID. Tap on the Delete option at the bottom of the screen to delete it. Go back to the Saved Passwords section and scroll all the way to the bottom. Now, tap on the Export Passwords option.

How to Turn Off Auto Sign-in on Chrome?

Along with removing the Chrome password pop-up, you also want to disable automatic sign-ins on Chrome. Here’s how you can do it:

On PC

Follow the above steps to go to the settings page for Passwords. Below the Offer to save passwords option, you’ll notice the Auto Sign-In option. Slide the toggle next to it to turn it off.



On Android

Tap on the More option. Go to Settings > Passwords. Turn off the Auto sign-in option.



On iPhone

Tap on More and go to Settings. Now, tap on Passwords.

Select the Passwords in other apps option. Go to Open Settings. Open the AutoFill Passwords section. Turn off the AutoFill Passwords option. Tap on Chrome.

How to Disable Password Manager on Other Browsers?

Similar to Chrome, you can also turn off the default password manager tool on other browsers. Here are a few examples:

Mozilla Firefox

Click on the menu icon in the top-right corner of the Firefox browser. Now, go to Settings > Privacy and Security. Scroll down and untick the box that says Ask to save logins and passwords for websites. Along with that, you can also uncheck the box that says Autofill logins and passwords.

Microsoft Edge

Click on the menu option in the top-left corner of the Edge browser. Now, go to Settings > Passwords. Turn off the option that says Offer to save passwords.



Safari

Here’re the steps to disable password manager on iOS and MacOS:

On iOS

Go to Settings and then tap on Passwords & Accounts. Select the AutoFill Passwords option. Disable iCloud Keychain.



On MacOS