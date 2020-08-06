The modern versions of Microsoft Windows have many excellent features. Even Microsoft Windows 10 has one particular feature that can get you curious. So how to view hidden files in windows 10? Let’s have a look:

By default, Windows has many files and folders hidden. But why are they kept hidden?

There are two reasons for this. Firstly, the user selects items and apps that they want to hide. And secondly, the operating system hides the display of folders and files, which can threaten its proper operation. Either way, hiding files reduces the chances of accidentally deleting and modifying the files.

But if you are curious about what kind of hidden treasures your computer is hiding, look no further. Follow these simple guidelines to view your hidden files.

Option one: Using Fire Explorer

1. Go to the start option and select the Open File Explorer.

2. Then select the View tab located on the upper right side.

3. Now to view the hidden files select the “Hidden Items“.

4. For more file viewing choices, select options.

Option two: From the control panel

Press Windows + X or right-click the “Search” button. Then click on the control panel.

3. Now, this is how you can select large or small icons from the View menu if not selected. 3. After that go to “Appearance and Personalization” and select “File Explorer Options.”

4. Then open the view tab.

5. Scroll down to select show hidden files, drives, and folders under advanced settings and click on ok.

6. Go ahead and unselect the “hide protected operating system files” box to view them.

7. Lastly, click on the Apply option.

Option three: Via Registry

Via Registry is an advanced method to show the hidden files. Try this method if you are a computer geek.

Click the Windows key and press Win+R keys to open the run dialog box.

2. Type “Regedit” and press ok. ( However, Regedit is not available for Home users. So you to find an alternative to bypass the windows settings or use the aforementioned methods.)

3. Now create a path for the following location:

HKEY_CURRENT_USER

Software

Microsoft

Windows

CurrentVersion

Explorer

Advanced

4. Then set the value “Hidden” to “1” if you want to see the hidden folders, files, and drives. Else, set the value to “2” to keep the folder, files, and drives to stay hidden.

5. And if you want to view operating system files, set the value for “ShowSuperHidden” to “1.” Likewise, set the value to “2” to keep the operating files hidden.

Conclusion

We hope these options will help you access hidden files. If you have any more queries, comment down below.