How to View Saved Passwords on Firefox

Having many different logins and passwords to remember can be a daunting task. To remedy this, like most other modern browsers, Firefox, too, has a feature that lets you save passwords.

Firefox saves and automatically fills user credentials that you have saved, making logging onto a site very easy. On the flip side, though, relying on saved passwords can make you forget them easily. And if you need to log onto that site from a different browser or a machine, you might have a problem.

If that is the case, then don’t lose hope. Not only does Firefox store your passwords, but you can also view them in case you forgot. In this article, we will show you how you can view your saved passwords in Firefox.

Viewing Saved Passwords on Firefox on PC

If you are using a PC, then here is how you’d view saved passwords on Firefox:

On your Firefox browser, click on the hamburger button located below the close button at the top right corner.

Click on Settings. Under Privacy & Security, scroll down to find Logins and Passwords. Click on Saved Logins…

On the left side of the page, click on the website whose login credentials you’d like displayed.

The username and password for that website will be displayed in the right. However, the password will be hidden. To reveal the password, click on the reveal password icon that looks like an eye.

You can also copy the password directly to the clipboard by clicking on the Copy button.



Viewing Saved Passwords on Firefox on Mobile Device

Please follow the steps below to view your saved passwords on Firefox mobile app:

Tap on the Kebab menu (three vertical dots) located at the bottom right corner.

Tap on Settings.

Under General, tap on Logins and passwords.

Tap on Saved logins and provide authentication when asked.

Tap on the account for which you’d like to view the password. Tap on the eye icon to view the hidden password. You can also tap on clipboard icon to copy the password.



Frequently Asked Questions

How To Find Your Password On Google Chrome?

Chrome is the most popular web browser by far. If you need to retrieve the password that’s been saved on your chrome browser, we have just the article for you.

How to Remove All Passwords From Firefox?

If you need to share your device without supervision for some time, it would be wise to remove all stored passwords. To do so in Firefox, you can follow these steps:

On Firefox browser, click on the hamburger icon and select Options. Select Privacy & Security > Saved Logins. Select the website from the list and click on Remove.



This will remove the saved password for an individual website. However, if you want every saved password removed:

Click on the ellipse button (three dots). Select Remove All Logins…



How to Generate a Secure Password in Firefox?

If password security is your concern, then Firefox can also automatically generate a random, secure password for you to use when you are creating an account.

Click on Sign Up button on the website. Type in the Username field. Click on the Password field. You should see an option to securely generate password right below this field. Click on it.



A random, secure password will now be generated. Don’t forget to save the password since it will be gibberish and very hard to remember.

I Changed My Password. How Do I Update It in Firefox?

If you’ve changed your password, the stored password in Firefox is no longer valid. However, you can still update the stored password in Firefox so that it works for future logins:

Click on the ellipses menu and select Settings. Under Privacy & Security, click on Saved Logins… On the left, select the website whose password has been updated. On the right, click on Edit button.

Enter the update password and click Save changes.

How Do I Export Password From Firefox?

If you need to export the login credentials stored in Firefox, you can do so. Please follow these steps: