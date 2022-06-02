How to View Update History in Windows 11

Since Windows 11 is still pretty new, several updates have already been released. So, it’s fair to say that you might have missed some details regarding your Windows build.

However, Windows 11 lets every user view their update history directly through the settings app. This history page shows each user the official name of the most recent updates and the date they were installed on their PC.

Furthermore, this page allows users to uninstall the updates and return Windows to the previous build as well.

So, if you’d like to know more about how to view your Windows 11 update history, then this is just the place for you. Listed below are all the ways through which you can do this.

View Your Update History

If your system has been functioning differently since the last update, viewing its history can help you to figure out the problem caused by the update.

There are a few different processes you can follow to view your Windows update history. All these methods are shown below, and all of them are pretty straightforward.

Via the Control Panel

You can alter the system, software, and hardware settings through Control Panel. Here, you can visit the Programs and Features page to view your update history. Also, you can uninstall faulty Windows updates as well.

However, this guide is directed toward helping you view your update history, and the steps to do so are shown right below.

From the Start menu, search and click on Control Panel. Select Programs. Click on Programs and Features. Select View Installed Updates from the left panel.



Through the Settings

Alternatively, you can view your update history through the settings app as well. Here, you can view the release date and info about the updates as well as newly added features.

Viewing the update history through the settings app is the easiest method you can follow. Here are the steps to do so:

Tap the Windows key + I on your keyboard to open the settings. From the left panel, select Windows Update. Click on Update History.



Here you can see all the major and even the minor updates of your Windows OS, driver, new features added, and new security patches. Furthermore, you can click on Learn More beside each update to know more about it in detail.

Via the Terminal

The Windows 11 terminal is a text-only I/O environment that can run command-line codes and applications. Here, you enter commands respective to the output you need.

You can use PowerShell as well as the Command Prompt in the terminal. The steps to view Windows updates from the terminal are shown below.

Using CMD

Press Windows key + R to open the run dialog box. Type cmd and hit enter. Type and enter the following command to view your update history:

wmic qfe list



Using Powershell

Press Windows key + R to open the run dialog box. Type powershell and hit Ctrl + Shift + Enter to run as administrator. Enter the following command to set the execution policy:

Set-ExecutionPolicy RemoteSigned Select Yes to All by entering A and press enter when prompted.

Now, type and enter the following command to install the required module:

Install-Module PSWindowsUpdate

This installs a module for PowerShell to enable it to view and update the Windows OS when necessary.

Select Yes to All by entering A when prompted. Type the following command to view your update history:

Get-WUHistory | Select-Object -First 20

This command returns you a list of 20 of the most recent Windows updates.



How to Uninstall Windows Updates?

Windows 11 has provided a feature for its users to be able to uninstall the latest Windows update directly through the control panel.

If you have noticed new problems in your system after updating to the latest Windows build, then you can uninstall this update to revert back to the previous one. Follow the steps below to do so: