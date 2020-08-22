MSI’s VIGOR GK50 Elite Box White Mechanical Keyboard is a ground-breaker in the gaming arena. The company mostly focuses on the gaming audience, providing them exceptional gaming hardware: motherboards, high-end graphics cards, monitors, PC cases, and others.

The ultra-sleek MSI VIGOR GK50 ELITE includes all the features that any PC gamer could ask for from a keyboard. It is mechanically designed with the latest Kailh White Box Switch design with a 40g actuation force. The high-end keyboard could cost you around 80 pounds and an additional 20 pounds for the wrist rest. It has premium aluminum, including a full per-key RGB lighting adding the vibrancy. You can control all the lighting, macros, hotkeys, and others through MSI’s latest Dragon Center software. Or you could also do it by pairing the keyboard with other MSI devices. The product comes with a WR01 wrist rest today.

GK50 ELITE comes with a brushed-metal top plate. With the dimensions: 435mm X 135 mm X 38mm factor and the weighs 800g. Let’s dig deeper into Kailh Box Switches and their attributes!

Kailh Box Switches

SWITCH LOW PROFILE MECHANICAL STANDARD MECHANICAL Feedback Type 1.5 mm 1.9 mm Pre Travel 3.0 mm 4.0 mm Total Travel 50 gf 50 gf Tactile Force 60 gf 60 gf

Moving on, let us now have a look at the specifications of the MSI VIGOR GK50 LOW-PROFILE ELITE BOX.

Product Specifications

Model Name VIGOR GK50 LOW PROFILE Gaming Keyboard Main Key Switches Kailh Low Profile Switches Keyboard Interface USB 2.0 Normal Keys 104/105/109 keys different by languages Back light Per-key RGB Mystic light Operating System Windows 10/8.1/8/7 Cable 1.8m with gold plated connector Key Stroke Life 50+ million N-Key Rollover N-Key Rollovers

Full-Key anti-ghosting Accessories 1 x Key puller

2 x Convex keycaps (CTRL + ALT) Product Dimensions (mm) (435 x 141 x 34) mm Weight (Product/Package) 700g/1200g

Furthermore, the GK50 Low profile keyboard comes with many convenient features that augment the gadget’s performance, looks, and system. How about getting to know them better?

Features Low profile Mechanical Switches

Ergonomic Design

Portability

Show Your Colors Per Key

Durable and Contemporary

Hotkeys for Rapid Control

Smooth and Steady Gaming Base

Supported by Dragon Center

Fully Geared Up!

Low profile Mechanical Switches

The keyboard comes with low profile mechanical switches that feature moderate travel distance and operating point, which betters the accuracy. It also offers you precision, speed, and endurance targeting, especially the gamers.

Ergonomic Design

The device comes with an ergonomic keycap design that lets you rest your fingers comfortably. You can keep your fingers in a natural position to reduce strain and pain while working or gaming for an extended period.

Portability

The GK50 ELITE is slim and light-weighted, making it ideal for portability. It also comes with a stylish compact design that can fit comfortably in your bags, and be carried to places.

Show Your Colors Per Key

The keyboard also comes with a wide range of colors and vibrant RGB lighting and unique for each key. You can also create various lighting effects via the MSI Dragon Center Software with this customized function.

Durable and Contemporary

The GK50 LOW PROFILE is robust and very durable. The keycaps are special octagonal-shaped, which enhance the contemporary design of the keyboard. Furthermore, the device has a brushed metal top plate and matte coating keycaps that makes it harder for the fingerprints to be left on the keycap’s surface.

Hotkeys for Rapid Control

You will find the hotkeys for volume adjustment, media controls, and Afterburner activation at the top of the keyboard. The hotkeys in this GK50 ELITE feature a very suitable lighting facility. This lets you alter the direction, mode, or speed quickly.

Smooth and Steady Gaming Base

The product comes with an exceptionally smooth Gaming Base placed right under the space bar. It makes your gaming and typing experience swift, increasing the support. Additionally, it lets you enjoy an anti-slip performance while using.

Supported by Dragon Center

It works with the latest Dragon Center software. The keyboard includes detailed settings to personalize your style in the system monitoring software.

Fully Geared Up!

The full package of GK50 ELITE LOW PROFILE keyboard comes with one keycap puller and two convex keycaps (left CTRLx1 and ALTx1) for replacing the keycaps quickly. The convex keycap is easily tapped when you need to use CTRL or ALT keys during gaming.

Conclusion

In conclusion, this high-end keyboard with anodized ‘aircraft grade’ aluminum frame is quite sturdy and has a strong base for gaming. The hotkeys allow for rapid and smooth control. Similarly, in VIGOR GK50 ELITE, you can create profiles and macros, customize your gadget’s lighting, and sync up all your RGB hardware with Dragon Center.