Vivo might not have a strong presence worldwide, but it has dominated the Asian market. It already made more sales in the Indian market than Samsung during this fiscal year. And now, there are more Vivo products making headlines.

Vivo plans to release two new smartphones soon. But the company wasn’t yet ready to reveal the details.

However, the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro specifications have now surfaced on Geekbench. And we now know what’s inside Vivo’s upcoming products.

Vivo X50 Specifications

Listed as Vivo V2005A in the Geekbench scoreboard, the Vivo X50 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor with 1.8GHz base frequency.

It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB/258GB internal storage and an Adreno 620 GPU.

The 6.56-inch Vivo X50 comes with a Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a 90Hz refresh rate. And it also has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels with a 20:9 aspect ratio. And it uses Android 10 OS.

The glass front, glass back, and aluminum-framed smartphone houses quad rear cameras and a single punch-hole front camera. The rear cameras are of 48Mp full sensor, 13MP portrait sensor, 8MP telephoto sensor, and 8MP ultrawide sensor. The front camera is rumored to be 32MP Samsung GD1 sensor.

The Vivo X50 has a 4315mAh non-removable battery that supports fast charging at 33W.

The Vivo X50 will come in three color variants, Black, Pink, and Blue. And it is expected to launch in June 2020.

Vivo X50 Pro Specifications

Vivo X50 Pro’s specs leaked a few days later than the X50. According to the leaks, the X50 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor with Android 10 and Funtouch 10.0.

The X50 Pro has 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage capacity. The 6.7-inch smartphone has a Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a 90Hz refresh rate. And the resolution is 1080 x 2400p with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The Vivo X50 Pro also has a quad-camera setup on the rear and a punch-hole camera setup on the front. The rear cameras are 50MP wide lens, 13MP periscope telephoto lens, 32MP telephoto lens, and 8MP ultrawide lens. The front camera is a 32MP wide sensor.

The Vivo X50 Pro has a 5000mAh non-removable battery that supports fast charging at 33W.

The Vivo X50 Pro will be available in two different color variants, dark blue and light blue. And it is expected to launch on June 01.