A VPN is always useful for privacy concerns. Similarly, you can also use a VPN with Discord for all the right reasons.

Although Discord already has decent features for privacy, like end-to-end encryption, a VPN can prove to be beneficial in many ways. For instance, you can keep your account secure from hackers, or you can use Discord if it’s banned in your country. Additionally, you can also experience better quality voice and video calls on different servers and even bypass bans.

So, without further ado, let’s move on to explore how you can use a VPN with Discord.

How to Use VPN With Discord on PC?

Using a VPN with Discord is pretty straightforward. You won’t need to go to any specific settings within Discord to set it up for VPN. You can simply install any one of your choices and start using it as normal. Its features will also automatically work for Discord.

After installing a VPN of your choice:

Log in using your desired account. Then connect to any server to your liking.

You can now start enjoying Discord from a new region.

How to Use VPN With Discord on Mobile?

Using a VPN with Discord on mobile is exactly the same as using it on PC. The only difference is that you may use VPNs as browser extensions on your PC. On mobile, you can get many VPN apps from the Play Store or the App Store.

After getting a VPN, simply log in and start using it as normal.

Can You Bypass a Server Ban on Discord with VPN?

One of the significant advantages of using a VPN is that you can bypass most types of bans. Since server bans, as well as permanent bans, are tied to restricting a user’s IP address, you can use a VPN. This works because a VPN changes your IP address. So, you can create a new account and start using Discord again.

Even if you don’t have a VPN, you can still use other methods to get unbanned on Discord. You can either contact the server admins and request to get unbanned or submit a request to Discord to get unbanned.

However, we advise not overusing VPN to bypass bans as it goes against Discord’s community guidelines.

Which VPN is the Best for Discord?

There are many free options for VPNs. However, they aren’t always reliable. Considering the security factors, it’s always a good idea to invest in a premium VPN. That being said, several VPNs offer different additional features and have varying costs as well. Here are some decent options for choosing the best VPN for you.

NordVPN: It has lightning-fast speed and additional security settings. You get a 30-day money-back guarantee as well.

ExpressVPN: It has expert security settings since its primary focus is privacy.

CyberGhost: It is affordable and has good privacy-related features.

Surfshark: It is budget-friendly, and you can have an endless amount of connections.

PrivateVPN: It has AES-256 encryption and is fast.

The ideal VPN for you comes down to your preference, budget, and convenience.

Why is VPN Not Working for Discord?

If VPN is not working for your Discord, here are a few simple tricks you can try:

Restart or Reset Your Wi-Fi Router

One of the first fixes you can try is to restart or reset your router. This is because a VPN is very reliant on a strong internet connection to work properly. You can first turn off the VPN app itself and then turn off Discord. Turn off your router and let it rest for around 30 seconds. Then, turn it back on.

Switch to a 5 GHz Frequency Band

Your Wi-Fi can have either a 2.5 GHz or a 5 GHz frequency band. The former provides a more stable connection with a significant reach. The latter, a 5 GHz network, ensures a faster connection but can only cover a relatively small area. So, if you’re having a slow or stuck VPN service, switching to a 5 GHz network can promise a better connection.

But in some cases, the 2.4 GHz network also works comparatively better. So, we advise switching to the one that the VPN app is most compatible with.

Update Your VPN App

An outdated VPN software is often prone to minor issues like being slow, laggy or freezing due to app bugs and corrupted files. So, it’s a good idea to keep them updated if you haven’t already.

Change VPN Location

Although it may seem insignificant, the server or the location you choose on your VPN app matters. This is because the software’s data packets need to travel to and fro to work properly and the speed depends on the location. So, if you’re having issues with one server, like Europe, you can change to any other location.

Update Discord

Lastly, there can be issues with Discord itself as well when connecting to a VPN. You might usually run into such errors when the Discord app is outdated. Since most patch updates can fix minor bugs and glitches, we recommend checking and updating your Discord as well.