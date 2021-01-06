Warframe is Destiny’s direct competition, albeit on faster, crazier warriors known as “Warframes.” Seven years after its original release, we believe this game has improved a lot, albeit it’s still, in essence, just a looter-shooter “RPG.”

Well, let’s get real. The Warframe isn’t a warrior; it’s a sci-fi combat suit you can customize to no end. It helps you fight, glide, and slide your way on the open-word Heart of Deimos.

Confusing? It is. Warframe is a mix of many genres. It’s a third-person shooter, it’s a super-power sci-fi shooter, it’s an RPG, it’s a loot-focused slasher, and it’s an open-world MMORPG. It’s a set of ingredients that created the most original co-op game on Steam.

Overall, it’s fun, creative, and a bit insane. It even has a good enough story to keep you connected, and it boasts a great, fast-paced gameplay o keep you challenged.

Platform: Windows 10 PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Developer: Digital Extremes Publisher: Digital Extremes Release date: March 25, 2013

Warframe is entirely free-to-play. With no barrier to entry, there’s nothing to stop you and your friends from joining our world. Welcome to the Origin System, Tenno.

Warframe Review: like Destiny but with space ninjas

“Joining our world. Welcome to the Origin System, Tenno.”

There’re over 30 Warframes to choose from, each one with its set of unique abilities and customizable parts. Your mecha-suit is how you explore a world infested with evil creatures. The goal is to learn the truth of Deimos’ dark lurkers, the Entrati.

Your arsenal includes 300 different weapons like katanas, crossbows, and rifles. You can modify each gun to match your particular playstyle. No matter what you choose, though, you’ll always look like a ninja.

Between the Warframes, the weapons, and loot for the suits, there’s plenty of loot to go around. Like so, there’s quite a lot of unique gear to look forward to, especially regarding space swords and powerful rifles.

Customizing your Warframe

The “Warframe” is a weaponized armor only the people of “Tenno” can use. By using these armors, warriors can skip death, channel void energies, and face waves of enemies.

In practice, the suits give you incredible moving abilities and unlock skills on five different specialization threes. Naturally, you gain Affinity (XP) by completing quests, using skills, reviving friends, and defeating enemies. The XP you earn serves to improve your BIO-skeletons: shields, energy shields, health, armor, mobility, and abilities.

You can level up a Warframe to Rank 30. On top of that, all of the suit’s equipped weapons also level up to Rank 30. In specific, Warframes have passive and active abilities, ranging from devastating rays to powerful AoE blasts, mass healings, portals, or ethereal weapons.

Moreover, Warframe increases the physical abilities of a Tenno, which improves marksmanship, acrobatics, and swordsmanship.

Each Warframe has a particular set of strengths and weaknesses, and so they excel in specific scenarios. Still, you can customize any frame by using Mods.

Mods upgrade the attributes of the Warframe and add additional utilities. They may also alter the particular abilities of the Warframe.

Aside from the mods, some Frames stand above the rest—for example, the stealthy Ash or the tentacle-summoner Hydroid.

New players select their first Warframe as they start. Then, they can find additional Warframes as materials they need to gather and craft.

Warframe is better with your friends

You can go solo and explore the many locations this free MMORPG has to offer. Or you can go with a team of friends. Together, you can explore, fight, fly, and discover the massive landscape of the game. The settings include 18 different planets, underground lairs, and massive starships.

As for the enemies, you’ll be seeing techno-organic machines and horrors spreading their corruption in the world.

Exploring Deimos is better with your friends. It erases the lack of meaningful features while increasing the game’s super-agile gameplay.

Not that it doesn’t have enough. For many years, Warframe has been but a sketch of its full potential, but now it has filled the bigger picture with an apparent main quest. Its best moments involve going into deep space, exploring open-world planets, and engaging in combat against challenging aliens.

All of it for free, and all of it available to play with your friends.

And you’ll need them. Without regularly using guides, it’s easy to mess up your Warframe build, so you’ll need your friends to progress on various parts of the game. That is, of course, unless you visit third-party Wikis every so often.

Most online RPGs suffer from a lack of in-game information. Such is the case with Path of Exile, a game that’s so complex you can’t even finish its main campaing without searching for reliable builds.

Engaging plot

The thing the game lacked in its early days was a sensical plot. Now, Digital Extremes have added a narrative story that takes you deep into an interstellar war.

The plot revolves around the Tenno warriors trying to preserve their species during a perpetual war.

These Tenno fighters engage in missions against various enemy factions. But then, it’s always space ninjas slashing through space with sci-fi shotguns. Believe it, the plot is not that important, but it has cool enough moments to keep you engaged.

Several hours of the main quest do share some light of the history of Tenno. It leads up to some surprising reveals with depth and lore to explore.

Pimp your Frame

Warframe is massive. It has numerous open-world maps to explore and complex systems to learn. It’s hard to grasp as first, and you’ll need various hours to go through the overwhelming beginning.

The focus of the game, though, is grinding for Affinity points and loot. The many side activities the MMORPG has to offer will always deliver ways to customize your Warframe.

And with six years of content, there’s quite a lot of catch up to do in terms of gears and rewards. That said, the game is gratifying, so it will never feel like an experience you’d want to rush through.

Moreover, despite massive open-worlds, most missions happen within tight corridors of the Solar System. It’s a dungeon-crawler approach that makes the vast world easier.

Lastly, there’s a staggering number of side activities, all of which are fun and surprising. The opening missions give you an excellent glimpse of everything you can do in the game plus the core mechanics, but you’d need to understand the most profound systems on your own.

That said, getting your hands on everything there is to do in the game without a core direction may feel empty. Hence, what you’ll be doing, most of the time is pimping your Warframe.

There’s not even a real end-game aside from the last part of the main quest.

Side activities

Helping against the repetition, Warframe adds some welcomed variations.

For example, some missions remix past quests by including multiple factions. It delivers hectic shooting experiences.

There’re also parts of the game where you’ll jump into a ship and engage in space exploration and battles.

There’s also PvP game modes, but they are clunky compared to the core PvE gameplay.

Lastly, you need to know that Digital Extremes keeps adding new content and side mechanics to the game. Still, everything that reaches Warframe is free-to-play for everyone.

Final Say

Playing Warframe is reconciling with the idea that most modern MMORPG games are about grinding.

Despite many years of going forward and adding more and more mechanics, Warframe is still basically the same game: fast-action, insane maneuvers, rewarding loot, crazy abilities, and ninja swords.

Still, Warframe is such a fast-paced game and a mix of different elements (looter, shooter, sci-fi, ninjas, MMORPG) that is well worth a try.

With an expanding universe of content, the free-to-play Warframe offers a lot to explore and find. Furthermore, stylized space ninjas are decidedly fun and unorthodox.

Overall, Warframe is overwhelming for new players right until it becomes rewarding, fun, and different. But play too long, and it also becomes repetitive.