Warzone Keep Crashing? Here’s how to Fix it

Lately, many users have complained that their Call of Duty Warzone keeps crashing for no apparent reason. Some are seeing this issue after the recent update while the others see few crashes here and there with multiple errors.

I’ve been playing warzone for a year now. But recently am seeing a lot of crashes on my system. I tried opening other games but it was working fine. After a lot of troubleshooting and fixes, I’ve come out with a detailed guide to solve this issue.

Reasons Why Warzone Keeps Crashing

There are various reasons as to why your game keeps crashing. Below is a list of the most common issues that crash your game Your setup does not meet the minimum requirements for the game.

A minor glitch in the game

Outdated game

Outdated Windows and graphics driver

The game is not properly installed

Virus or malware infection

Fixes For Warzone Keeps Crashing

Before moving on to the fixes for the issue you are currently facing, it is best to check if your setup is able to support COD Warzone. You can see the minimum required specifications for a PC to run COD Warzone below and compare it with your PC.

OS: Windows® 10 64-bit

Windows® 10 64-bit Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

Intel® Core™ i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300 Video: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 670 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon™ HD 7950 – DirectX 12.0 compatible system

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 670 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon™ HD 7950 – DirectX 12.0 compatible system Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Storage: 175 GB available hard drive space

175 GB available hard drive space Network: Broadband Internet connection

If your system meets the requirements mentioned earlier, it’s best to proceed to the fixes below. If it does not, we advise you to upgrade your setup so that you do not face any issues later on.

Restarting the Game

Sometimes COD Warzone crashes if there is a minor glitch in the game. It can be easily dealt with by restarting your game. Exit the game, including the Battle.net game launcher, and start the game once more. The glitch should not bother you anymore.

Updating the Game

Although the game has been out for a while, the developers still send out game patches every now and then. These patches are important as they help your game run smoothly without any bugs.

There is a good chance for your game to keep crashing if you have not installed such updates. You can follow the steps below to make sure your game is fully updated.

Open the Battle.net launcher and browse Warzone. Find and press the gear icon. It is always next to the play button. Select Check for Updates. Make sure the process finishes.

Restart the Battle.net client and run the game.

Update Windows and Graphics Driver

Outdated Windows or graphics card drivers can also cause your game to crash frequently. So make sure your system is fully updated and try to play the game.

Update Windows

You can follow the following steps to check for updates on your PC.

Open Search, type in Windows Update Settings, and hit Enter. Press the Check for updates button located on the right.

Windows will automatically check for updates and install them. You might have to restart your system if the Update center prompts you to.

Update Graphics Driver

There are many graphics cards in the market, and most of them come with companion software. For instance, AMD graphics have Radeon Software, and Nvidia has GeForce Experience. Each has its process of updating the graphics card. Let’s look at updating Nvidia’s graphics card using the GeForce Experience app for an easier demonstration.

Go to Search and type in GeForce Experience, and hit Enter. Go to the Drivers tab located on the top left. Press the Check for Updates button on the top right.

Wait until the app downloads the driver. Once downloaded, it prompts you to perform an Express installation or a Custom installation. Select Express installation.

Wait until the updates are fully installed and restart your system.

You can also update your graphics from the Device Manager using the following steps:

Go to Device Manager and open Display adapters. Right-click on the one you use. Then, select Update driver.

On the new popup window, press Search automatically for drivers. Your system will automatically download and install the latest drivers.

Reinstall COD

There may be instances where your game may not be installed properly due to some errors, such as a sudden restart during installation. In such scenarios, it is best to uninstall and reinstall the game using the Battle.net client. Make sure the game is fully installed and run the game.

Check for Malware

There might be malware or a virus in your system that stops the game from running smoothly. You can use any antivirus software in the market that you prefer to scan and remove such threats to your PC.

Additionally, you can also use Windows Security, built-in security software for Windows, to check for malware. Let’s use Windows Security to check for malware or potential threat.

Open Windows Security through search or Start menu. Go to Virus and threat protection. Select Scan Options.

Select Full Scan and press Scan now. Wait until Windows Security fully scans your PC for viruses and other threats. This process can take some time.

Once the scan is complete, go back to the Scan Options. Select Microsoft Defender Offline Scan and press Scan now.

Doing so will scan your device in offline mode with up-to-date threat definitions. Your PC will restart a few times during the process.

When you complete the scan, run the game and find out if the issue persists. However, it is best to remember that Windows should be fully updated before using Windows Security as updating Windows also updates the threat library and the threat definitions of Windows Security.

In game Graphics Settings

Apart from the solutions above, you can also try changing the game’s graphics settings to low so that it runs a little lighter on your system. Sometimes, the game’s heavy graphics settings such as turning V-sync on or setting textures to high can take a toll on your PC and crash your game.

Another fix you can try is to delete the files listed below and repair the game using the steps that follow:

File: ppsod.dat

Location: Go to File Explorer > Documents > Call of Duty Modern Warfare > players.

File: All the files inside the main folder.

Location: The main folder is in the Call of Duty Installation directory.

File: Everything inside NV_Cache folder.

Location: ProgramData > Nvidia Coorperation > NV_Cache

File: The Folder named Blizzard Entertainment

Location: You can find the folder in ProgramData.

Now, follow the steps to repair the game:

Open Battle.net launcher. Select Call of Duty Warzone. Browse the Options button and press Scan and Repair.

Hit the Begin Scan button and let the client repair and restore your files. Run the game once the process is complete.

Warning: Do not restart your computer while the files are being installed

Close Windows Processes Causing High CPU

Lastly, you can try closing the apps that run in the background as it causes high CPU usage. You can open Task Manager, select the apps you do not want running in the background, and close them.