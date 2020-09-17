Mobile gaming is on the rice, which is something the Call of Duty franchise continuously proves. Now, they are proving smartphones remain as the most popular gaming platforms with a soon-to-release Warzone Mobile.

Call of Duty: Mobile is a massive success, so Activision is naturally planning to release a mobile version of its most popular games ever.

Warzone is then reaching both iOS and Android devices. We already saw job listings for Warzone Mobile on Activision’s official website.

Activision is working on Warzone Mobile Activision’s job listing for WM Executive Producer reads: “Improve upon the Warzone Formula by proposing and producing mobile-specific additions and changes to features to ensure a beast-in-class-mobile experience that players will love.” The listing is mentioning specific details like a team of developers for Warzone Mobile. The team would have to implement the things the port is still missing. But, as always, the listing was removed after a few hours. You can check the original link on the button below, which retains the name but misses the item. We still have a screenshot, though: Check the job posting link.

The Executive Producer position stated there was going to be a new AAA mobile FPS experience withing the Call of Duty universe.

Furthermore, the posting explained multiple Activision Studio Locations were collaborating to develop Warzone Mobile. The team leader would have to define the essential elements of the mobile title.

The popularity of Call of Duty: Mobile

The Executive Producer position stated there was going to be a new AAA mobile FPS experience withing the Call of Duty universe.

Furthermore, the posting explained multiple Activision Studio Locations were collaborating to develop Warzone Mobile. The team leader would have to define the most critical elements of the mobile title. Only Pokemon Go and Subway Surfers come close to its numbers.

Moreover, CoD: Mobile generates about $327 million for Tencent and Activision. Even Call of Duty: Warzone seems small next to its mobile brother. It “only” has about 50 million active players, but it does generate similar earnings for the publishers.

It’s no surprise that Activision is porting Warzone to the smartphone. However, it looks like the job is just starting, and Activision has not said anything yet.

We’re certain Activision will make the announcements in the coming months. Most probably, they’ll wait until Warzone finishes its Season 5 to enter a new era.

Warzone Mobile job listing spoke for itself