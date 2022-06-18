How to Fix Warzone Not Loading or Launching on Windows 10/11?

COD: Warzone offers fast-paced action and immersive gameplay for you to immerse yourself in the battlefield. However, in the heat of the moment, you might experience sudden crashes in the game, and you won’t be able to relaunch the game again no matter how many times you try.

If you’re stuck in a similar situation, and cannot seem to launch the game on your desktop, you don’t have to worry. We have all the fixes you need to kick start this game.

How to Fix Warzone Not Loading or Launching on Windows

The most probable cause your Warzone is not loading could be because of the large cache files in your system. In this case, simply restarting your Windows and relaunching the game should fix your problem.

However, if the problem persists, you can try these additional methods and see which one works for you:

Run as an Administrator

Sometimes programs don’t run as expected when they require admin privileges. Giving admin privileges to apps means giving them full access to the resources they need. If opening the game directly is not working for you, you can try running Battle.net as an administrator.

Right-click on the Battle.net launcher on your desktop and select the Run as Administrator option.



If you have hidden your desktop icons, you can also type Battle.net on the search bar by pressing the Windows key and click on Run as Administrator. Login to the account using your Battle.net username and password. Launch the Call of Duty: Warzone.

See if it solves this issue. If it doesn’t work then you can move on to the next method.

Similarly, launching Warzone as an administrator can also fix this issue sometimes. Follow these steps to run it as an administrator.

Open the Search menu by pressing the Windows + S button or by clicking on the search icon in the taskbar. Type Warzone in the search bar and click on the Run as Administrator option from the right side of the screen.

Check to see if the game launches now.

Verify the Game’s Integrity File

Missing game files or corrupted files can also cause problems when launching the game. You can check if there are any files missing or corrupted by simply verifying the game’s integrity file. To do so,

Launch Battle.net from the desktop. Select Warzone from the list of your installed games. Go to the game’s settings by clicking on the settings icon, located next to the Play button. Click on the Scan and Repair option.



Wait for some time while battle.net is scanning for missing or corrupted files. If it shows errors or missing files, you can click update to fix them. If it shows no error messages, simply launch the game and see if it opens.

Update Your Graphics Driver

When your PC has an outdated driver for your Graphics Card, it can cause a lot of issues, especially when you want to play Games. Moreover, incompatible drivers can also cause issues for your PC.

To fix this problem, you need to update your drivers and make sure you’ve installed the latest ones. To update your driver, follow these simple steps:

Open Run Command Box by pressing Windows + R key together. Type “ devmgmt.msc ” and press Enter to open your PC’s Device Manager. Locate the Display Adapters in the Device Manager menu and expand it by clicking on the small arrow in front of it. Right-Click on your device driver, and click Update Driver.

Select Search Automatically for Drivers and Windows will automatically search and find the latest driver for your PC.

You need to restart your PC after updating your drivers for it to take effect. After restarting your PC, try to launch the game and see if the problem is fixed.

Allow Battle.net and COD: Warzone Through Your Windows Firewall

Your Windows Firewall may also block some apps from using network resources. So make sure that Battle.net launcher and COD: Warzone both are allowed through your Firewall. To allow an app through your firewall, follow these steps:

Open the Run Command Box by pressing Windows + R on your keyboard. Type “control” in the search box and press Enter to open your Control Panel. Now, click on Allow an App or Feature Through Windows Defender Firewall from the list of menus located on the left side of the windows.

Click on the Change Settings button. Click on the Allow Another App… button. After that, click on the browse button and locate the path of the Battle.net program. It is usually located in C/Program Files(x86)/Battle.net folder. Once you have located the Battle.net launcher, double-click on it to add it to Windows Firewall.

You also need to allow Call of Duty: Modern Warfare through your firewall to launch the game. So don’t forget to check the Private and Public boxes for the game as well.

After this, open the battle.net launcher and launch Call of Duty: Warzone to see if it opens.

Perform a Clean Boot on Your PC

Sometimes background services and programs are also causing issues on your PC. Doing a Clean Boot on your Windows can help identify if some services are preventing you from launching this game. Here’s how you can perform a Clean Boot on your PC:

Open the Run Command Box by pressing Windows + R buttons together. Type “ msconfig ” in the search box and press Enter to open the System Configuration window. Locate Load Startup Items from the list of menus and make sure to Uncheck it.

Now, click on the Services tab and check the Hide all Microsoft Services option. This will hide all the services related to Microsoft.

Click on the Disable All button, and then click Apply > OK to save those changes. Now, click on the Restart button to restart your PC in a clean boot mode.

After your PC has finished rebooting, try to open the game and see if it launches now.

If this method worked for you, then it’s probably some background services messing with your game. You can also try to find which service or program is causing the issue, and simply disable it to fix this error.

Reinstall Battle.net and COD: Warzone

If you have tried all of the methods mentioned above and none of them seem to work, then you can uninstall the program and reinstall it again as a last resort. Downloading a game takes a long time and consumes a lot of bandwidth so only uninstall it if there is no option left.

You can reinstall Battle.net and COD: Warzone by following these steps:

Launch Battle.net from your desktop. Locate Call of Duty: Warzone from your list of games and click on it. Click on the Settings icon, next to the Play button. Select Uninstall and click on it to uninstall the program.

Now, to uninstall Battle.net, do the following steps:

Open the Run Command by pressing Windows + R keys. Type “ appwiz.cpl ” and click Enter to open the Programs and Features menu. Locate the Battle.net app from the list and double-click on it to uninstall it from your system.

Now, restart your PC and reinstall Battle.net and Call of Duty: Warzone. After reinstalling the game, try to run it and see if you can launch it without any issues.