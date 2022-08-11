Fix: Warzone Not Loading on Xbox, PS5, Or PS4

Warzone, as a massive free-to-play multiplayer, has widespread issues. But worry not. We’re here to fix Warzone not loading on Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

You can check the PC troubleshooter if you’re playing Activision’s Battle Royale on Windows 10 or 11. Console players, though, take a position.

See, your problems with Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, or PS5 are different. Rather than drivers and anti-virus, you’re dealing with corrupted databases, outdated games or systems, and other random bugs.

Because consoles feature simpler operating systems, fixing Warzone not loading should also be easier. In particular, if other games work on the console, you can be certain the problem comes with the title.

Warzone Not Loading Xbox, PS5, Or PS4 Causes

We’re dealing with the causes of three different consoles, but we can trim down the issues into a simple list: The Game Is Outdated: Many players’ main problem with Warzone is its download size and constant updates. If your connection is slow or your hard drive is tight on space, it can be difficult to keep the game updated. And when it’s not, it won’t open.

Similarly, you need to keep the console updated to run multiplayer games. That's because updates come with patches, fixes, and performance upgrades.

Various elements on your Xbox or PlayStation device can suffer corruption due to random bugs, power surges, update interruptions, etc. It affetcs the DNS cache, the database, or the OS itself.

The Game Files Are Corrupted: Warzone's game files may be corrupted. It's more common than you think, given how many times it needs to update and download additional files. These are easy to fix problems, provided that your console works properly and normally. Instead, you can play all of your games, browse, and use your console as always. However, CoD: Warzone gets stuck in the loading screen. Alternatively, as you open the game, you may see other errors, such as " Dev Error 6034" and other error codes.

How to Fix Warzone Not Loading Xbox, PS5, or PS4?

We’re going to solve the different error causes on each console. Some solutions are the same regardless of your device. Others are particular for the Xbox or the PlayStation.

Regardless, it’s difficult to pinpoint the root of the error. Therefore, you should try the fixes, one by one, until you find the one that works.

Update the Console

You should start troubleshooting by updating the console manually. The process should happen automatically, but it may fail after an update interruption or if your internet is weak.

The Xbox is the easiest to update, as it’s the same process for the Xbox One and the Xbox Series:

Press the Xbox button on your controller. Go to Profile & system. Select Settings. Select System. Select Updates. If there’s an update ready, select Console update available, and let the process finish.

On PS4

Go to Settings. Select System Software Update. If there’s an available update, select it.

On PS5

Go to Settings. Select System. Select System Software. Select System Software Update and Settings. Select Update System Software. Enable Install Update Files Automatically and Download Update Files Automatically.

Power Cycle the Console

The next step is to power cycle the console. It helps clear the cache and delete random power bugs and other glitches.

The process is the same on either console:

Turn off the console by holding and pressing the power button. Unplug all of its cables for 5 minutes, at least. Plug back the cables. Turn the console back on.

Before opening Warzone again, please try the next step.

Remove Multiplayer Game Packs on Xbox

Warzone, Modern Warfare, and other CoD games store outdated files on the Xbox. You should try removing these files before opening the game again.

The alternative step on PlayStation would be to delete the corrupted files. We’re going to review that on the next fix.

For now, consider this solution works, mostly for “Dev Error” codes when Warzone can’t load on Xbox. More specifically, you can do it if you’ve also got CoD: Modern Warfare on your Xbox.

Select Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on your Xbox One or Xbox Series. Press the menu button on your controller. Select Manage game & add-ons. Select Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Scroll down and de-select Multiplayer Pack 3 and MP2 Pack. Save the changes.

Additionally, if you don’t have CoD: Modern Warfare, do these steps:

Press the controller’s Xbox button. Go to My games & apps. Select See all. Select Manage. Select Free up Space. Go to Leftover add-ons or Shrinkable games. Select Uninstall All.

Lastly, you should uninstall the Warzone add-ons you’re not using anymore or those that are outdated:

Select Call of Duty: Warzone on your Xbox One or Xbox Series. Press the menu button on your controller. Select Manage game & add-ons. Select Call of Duty: Warzone. De-select the add-ons you’re not using anymore. Save the changes.

Afterward, you can restart the Xbox and try playing Warzone again.

Delete the Corrupted Data From the PS4 Manually

After power cycling a PS4, you should try deleting corrupted files. The console stores these items in separate folders; you must delete them manually.

If you own the newer console, there’s a similar process on the PS5. If that’s the case, you can skip to the next step.

For now, here’s how to delete corrupted files on PS4:

Go to Settings. Select System Storage Management. Select Saved Data. Select Media Player. Delete everything that says “Corrupted Data.”

The corrupted data may include key game files. This could be the reason why Warzone can’t open. If the system deleted a key file, the PS4 would ask you to re-download or re-install portions of the game or its entirety.

Delete the Corrupted Data From the PS5 Manually

The process to delete these files is like so:

Go to Settings. Select Storage. Select Console Storage on the left. Games and Apps. Check if there’re corrupted files, and delete them.

You’d need to do further browsing on the menu:

On the Storage menu, select Saved Data. Select PS4. Click on the pencil icon. If there’s a corrupted file, select it.

By this point, you should try opening Warzone again.

Delete the Corrupted Download in PS4

In PS4, the game data could become corrupt while it downloads. It leads to faulty game installations. Your solution would be to delete these files like so:

Go to Settings. Select Notifications. Press the Options button on your controller. Select Downloads on the right. Highlight the corrupted data, if there is. Press the Options button again, and delete the data.

Restore the Licenses on PS4

The PS4 licenses store the digital rights to play a game. They live within your PlayStation Network account. However, sometimes your PSN account goes out of sync, or the internet is too slow to deliver information to the console.

In any case, here’s what you need to do:

Go to Settings. Select Account Management. Select Activate Primary PS4. Verify the option is engaged. Go back to Account management. Select Restore license. Confirm the process.

Afterward, restart the console and try again.

Activate Home Xbox

The Xbox has a similar system. In essence, the game owner should also be the Xbox owner to play a game. Or alternatively, the console’s owner can play the games of any account within the console.

To prevent account errors from crashing Warzone, you should activate your Xbox as your Home Xbox:

Press the Xbox button on your controller. Go to Profile & system. Select Settings. Select General. Select Personalization. Select My home Xbox. Select Make this my home Xbox.

Restore the Licenses on PS5

On the PS5, your multiplayer games may also find issues whenever the internet is too slow. As a solution, you can restore the licenses to solidify your ownership of your digital games.

Go to Settings. Select Users and Accounts. Select Other. Select Restore Licenses. Select Restore.

Rebuild Database on PS4 and PS5

Lastly, you can rebuild the PlayStation’s database to clear widespread corruption problems. The steps are similar on either console generation:

Here’re the steps to rebuild the PS4’s database through the Safe Mode troubleshooter:

Press and hold the console’s power button to shut it off. Press and hold the button again for seven seconds. Release it after you hear a second beep. Plug the controller to the console via the USB cable. Press the PS button. Select option 5: Rebuilt Database (it’s the same option on the PS4 and the PS5).

Uninstall the Game on Xbox

Sadly, sometimes, there’s no other option. If nothing else works on Xbox, you’d have to uninstall the game and then reinstall it.

The Xbox doesn’t has an alternative to PlayStation’s database rebuild option. So, if a game is corrupted, it’s very difficult to restore it to normal.

On the home screen, press the Xbox button. Go to My Games & apps. Highlight Warzone. Press the controller’s menu button. Select Uninstall.

You don’t need to worry about the save data, as Warzone is an online-only game. Then, to re-install the game, here’re the steps:

Go back to My Games & apps Select Full Library. Select All Owned Games. Highlight Warzone and select Install.

It will re-download, and you can try playing it again after it finishes.