The latest leak of Watch Dogs Legion source code on private trackers has become a hot issue in the gaming world today. Unseeingly, the data worth 558.33 GB has leaked online. This was first speckled by 4chan members. Ubisoft has not given any statement regarding this until now. Moreover, we expected this to happen.

A ransomware gang, Egreror, claimed that they had hacked the source code for the game last month. As per the reports, the gang had asked Ubisoft for ransom, but the Company ignored them. Hence, Egreror had warned Ubisoft that if it did not contact them, they would publish the source code. Eventually, this happened to come in reality.

Now, what does this leaked source code do? As we have known about similar leaks in the past, anyone with this code will be able to compile it and rebuilt the entire game. This is massive wretchedness for Ubisoft – will incur much loss and damage to the Company in the coming days. Also, if we consider the other side of the road, Ubisoft has overlooked this ransomware gang from the very beginning. And there certainly must be a concrete reason behind it. Like who knows if the source code is a rejected one or just a prototype and means nothing? Well, whatever may be the case, we will update you with the news.

As for the leakage of the source code, it is not unusual for a game source code to be leaked. Recently Microsoft and Xbox’s game source codes were revealed, too. Luckily, this didn’t get very worse as it was resolved on time. Besides these, the leakers have consistently leaked Valve’s game source codes. Team Fortress 2, Half-Life 2, and CS: GO – all of their source codes were leaked. When the Valve community manager had known this, he remarked, “I woke up to Armageddon occurring in the Valve community.”