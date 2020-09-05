Twitch live-streamers can now host watch parties to stream Amazon Prime Video content. This feature is now available worldwide.

Previously, this Watch Party feature was available only to streamers in the States. But now, anyone with an Amazon Prime Video account can host a public Watch Party.

Here’s how one can set up a Watch Party on Twitch:

Add the Watch Party Quick Action to your Stream Manager

Connect Watch Parties to your Prime or Prime Video account

Choose the Prime Video content that you want to watch with your community

Start the LIVE stream and begin your Watch Party

Creators will receive an email notification when Watch Parties has been added to their Twitch Dashboard.

There is a collection of more than 70 movies and TV shows that are available on Prime Video. Twitch streamers can do LIVE commentary on the shows that they watch. A picture-in-picture thumbnail at the corner of the screen will let viewers watch them react to the video. Viewers can watch their streamers enjoy the show or video and also watch it with them.

The company had released “Watch Parties” as a test feature last fall. The biggest streaming channels in the U.S. got this feature earlier in the spring. And now anyone with an Amazon Prime Video subscription can host a Watch Party.

The feature is currently only available in Twitch on desktop. The mobile version will roll out in the near future.

Regarding the content, creators can choose to stream videos that are either available in their region or globally. Globally available content will have a label – Broadly Available”. This means that most Prime subscribers on Twitch can view the content.

Amazon Originals like “The Boys”, “Homecoming”, “Hunters” will be available across Twitch globally. Third-party licensed contents like “Survivor”, “Farscape”, “Psych”, “America’s Next Top Model” are also available on Prime Video.

However, if Prime Video does not include a particular show or movie in your country, they might block it for your stream. “Star Trek: Picard” streams in the U.K. but isn’t available in Canada.

The new feature is a way for Amazon to monetize its Prime Video catalog. And Twitch also has plans to expand Watch Parties to include the entire Prime Video video-on-demand catalog late this year. The Prime subscription is priced at $119 per year in the States. Streamers and viewers on Twitch both need a Prime membership to watch the streams.