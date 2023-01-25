How to Watch Twitch on Roku TV

Since Roku has discontinued the official Twitch channel on their devices, you cannot use Twitch on your Roku TV anymore. However, the good news is you can still cast a screen from the Twitch app to your Roku TV.

Also, you can use the Twoku channel as an alternative. It is an unofficial version of Twitch for Roku devices and allows users to link their existing Twitch account. Keep reading this article for the step-by-step guide to watch Twitch on Roku TV.

Cast Twitch Screen Through iPhone

For iPhone users, you can use AirPlay feature to cast Twitch app to your Roku. But before you begin, you must enable this setting on your Roku first. After your Roku device and smartphone are connected to the same network, you can proceed with the given steps.

Step 1: Enable AirPlay on Roku TV

On the Home screen, choose Settings.

Go to Apple AirPlay and HomeKit.

Click on AirPlay to turn it On.



Step 2: Cast Twitch

Unlock your device and stay on the home screen. For users with iPhone X and above, drag down the top-right screen. For users below iPhone X, swipe up the screen from the bottom. This will display the Control Center menu. Now, tap on Screen Mirroring Icon.

Pick your Roku device on the Screen Mirroring box.

If prompted, enter the same AirPlay Passcode on your iPhone shown on Roku TV. Then, choose OK.

Your phone’s screen will appear on your Roku TV. Launch Twitch.

If prompted Log In. Pick a video to stream. Adjust the screen orientation as per your preference.



Cast Twitch Through Android

If you use Android, there is a Screen Mirroring feature on Roku. But, you need to turn it on from Settings first. You must ensure that both devices are connected to the same network.

Step 1: Enable Screen Mirroring on Roku TV

On Roku’s Home screen, select Settings.

Navigate to System > Screen Mirroring.

On Screen Mirroring mode, pick Prompt or Always Allow.



Step 2: Cast Twitch

Unlock your mobile. On your Home screen, drag down the screen from the top. It will display Control Center. Select Smart View. (The name might differ according to the Android device)

From the lists, choose your Roku device to connect. Pick Start now to confirm.

You will be prompted to accept the connection request on your Roku TV. Choose Always allow or Allow option.

Open Twitch and Log In if prompted. Pick your preferred live video to stream.

Using Twoku

Twoku is a private and unofficial channel of Twitch for Roku devices. If you want to use it anyhow, proceed at your own risk. Since Twoku is unavailable in Roku’s channel store, you must add it via the channel code. Entering the right code for installing the channel is very important.

Step 1: Add Twoku Channel

On a web browser, open Roku account page. If prompted, Sign in to the same Roku account as your device. Under Manage account, click on Add channel with a code.

Enter “QH2JTC” or “C6ZVZD” code in the box.

Then, select Add Channel.

A Warning box will pop-up. Pick OK to continue.

Now, choose Yes, add channel to confirm.



Note: Since Twoku is constantly updating its newer versions, the developers might change channel codes over time. So, you need to keep updated about the channel code.

Step 2: Check for Roku Updates and Watch Twitch Stream