Only a few days after the first beta release, Apple has released the WatchOS 7.4 public beta for testers. With the COVID pandemic and ritualistic mask usage, Apple’s facial recognition feature was craving a boost. The company has finally acknowledged the culture shift with its WatchOS beta, which can unlock an iPhone without having to enter the passcode.

The WatchOS 7.4 beta can be downloaded once a user has downloaded the public beta of the iOS 4.5. All users need to do is create a profile at Apple’s Beta Testing. After that, users have to install the iOS beta. Then they can update the WatchOS through the Watch App on their iPhones.

The requirements for one to try this public beta are –

iPhone X or later

Apple watch series 3 or later

iOS 14.5 public beta installed on their phones

This Apple watch unlocking feature is however limited, only to unlock the iPhone. Other features like Apple pay or apps that are locked will still need to be opened with face ID or the passcode.

According to reports, users will get haptic feedback on their Apple Watch as they unlock their phones, similar to how they unlock the Macs with the watch.

The Apple WatchOS 7.4 will remain under the beta status for several weeks. The company expects to release a stable non-beta update early this spring.

Additionally, for people who use Apple Fitness+, the update allows them to enable Airplay 2 so that the workouts can be streamed on a supported TV or set-top box. This feature is limited to the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.