[Solution] We Could Not Complete The Install Because An Update Service Was Shutting Down

It’s common for Windows updates to appear at inconvenient times. But while updating, you might get an error that says, “We could not complete the install because an update service was shutting down.”

This error usually prevails in Windows 10 when the Windows Update Service is stopped. But, there can be other reasons for this issue.

Here is an article on why you’re facing this error and how you can fix it.

Why Am I Getting This Error?

This error usually appears when there is a problem with the service stack. But, there are other causes, too, like the ones given below. Windows Update Service not running

Corrupted system files

Outdated Support

How to Fix “We could not complete the install because an update service was shutting down.” Error?

You can easily fix this error by starting the Windows Update Service or by updating the service stack. But, this might not always be the case. So, you can try the other fixes given below.

Turn on Windows Update Service

To update Windows, you need to ensure that the Windows Update Service is running. To check if it’s running, you can follow these steps.

Press Windows key + R on your keyboard to open up Run. Type in Services.msc and press Enter. Find Windows Update service and right-click on it. Select properties and click on Start. Also, click on the dropdown menu for Startup Type and select Automatic. Restart your PC.

If the service is running, but you’re still getting the error, you can move on to other fixes.

Run the Windows Troubleshooter

Sometimes, the Windows troubleshooter fixes this error. You can run the Troubleshooter for Windows Update by following these steps.

Open the Start menu and go to settings. Then go to Update & Security. Go to Troubleshoot on the left panel and select Additional troubleshooters. Under Get up and running, click on Windows Update. Then select Run the troubleshooter.

After the Troubleshooting is done, restart your PC.

Run the SFC and DISM command

If the system files can be corrupted, you won’t be able to run the Windows Update. The DISM command scans for corrupted files in your PC and repairs them. The sfc command scans all the protected DLL files and also replaces the corrupted ones with a correct copy.

The two of these commands will fix any corruption in your PC. To use them, follow these steps.

Open the start menu and search for Command Prompt. Right-click on it and select Run As Administrator. In the Command Prompt, type in this command and press Enter. DISM.exe /Online /Cleanup-image /Restorehealth After the DISM command is done, you can type in the SFC command and press Enter. sfc /scannow After the process is completed, restart your PC and try to update your OS.

Download the Latest Servicing Stack Update(SSU)

Servicing Stack is the component that installs Windows Updates. In addition to this, it also contains the component responsible for Windows deployment elements such as DISM and SFC. Downloading a Servicing Stack Update (SSU) provides fixes for any Windows update issue.

You have first to determine your system type and then download the SSU for your system. To do so,

Open the start menu and go to settings. Select System and click on About. Under Device specifications, check if you have a 32-bit system or a 64-bit one.

Search and download the latest version of SSU for your system type from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Download the Latest Knowledge Base(KB)

Microsoft Knowledge Base (KB) is an ID for errors faced by Windows users and the updates that fix them. Downloading the latest KB update usually fixes a lot of issues in your system, including the Windows Updates.

Follow these steps to download and install the Latest KB for your system.

Go to the Update history page. Find the latest KB number for your version of Windows and copy it or note it down. Now, go to Microsoft Update Catalog and search the KB number. Download and install the Update for your system type.

Manually Update Windows

If these fixes did not work, you always have the option to update your Windows system manually. The Media Creation Tool provided by Microsoft is typically used to reinstall a Windows system by downloading the ISO of your Windows OS to a flash drive. But, it also allows you to create an “In-place Upgrade” for your system.

To manually update windows using the Media Creation Tool, follow these steps.

Back up the files on your PC. Uninstall any third-party Antivirus Software. Also, close any running apps. Download the Media Creation Tool for your system.

Run the tool and accept all the License Terms. Wait for the tool to get things ready. Select “Upgrade this PC now” and click Next. The tool will start downloading the latest updates for your OS. this process may take some time. Accept the Notices and License Terms. When you’re on the “Ready to Install” screen, you can click “Change what to keep” and select what you want to keep. Click Next and then select Install.

Note: It’s best to keep your PC plugged in throughout this process.