Can you Download and Use Web Browser on Roku

Sometimes you wish to browse internet stuff on your Roku device for convenience. But if you have looked up a web browser on Channel Store, you probably haven’t found it. This is because Roku does not support internet browsers yet.

Although you cannot officially download and use a web browser on Roku, there’s a workaround. You can cast the web browser from your devices to Roku as an alternative.

How to Download and Use Web Browser for Roku?

Roku does not have web browsers like Google Chrome, Firefox, Opera, or Safari on their channel store. So, you must rely on third-party apps for casting the web screen to your Roku. You can also find a list of default websites on these apps to watch videos from. However, these apps are compatible with mobile only.

To begin with, you need to add the channel on your Roku and install the app on your smartphone to connect them together. If you wish to get more features, you can subscribe to their premium version. As a reference, we have provided the steps for setting up Web Video Caster Receiver.

From Home Screen, choose Streaming Channels.

Scroll to locate Web Video categories.

Find Web Video Caster Receiver and click on it. Choose Add Channel.

Launch the channel. Using a QR scanner or camera, scan the displayed QR code to get an app on your Android or iOS smartphone.

After Web Video Caster Receiver app is installed on your mobile, open the app and set it up. You can enter a website and play a video of your choice. On the Top-right, tap on the Screen Cast icon. Choose Connect.

Tap on your Roku device.

Video will start playing on your Roku TV.

Other Alternative Ways

Another alternative way for using a Web browser on your Roku is by using an in-built screen mirroring feature. You launch web browsers like Google Chrome, Opera, Firefox, etc on your device and screen mirror to your Roku. This feature is compatible with Android and Windows devices. For a more detailed guide, you can check our How to Screen Mirror to Your Roku TV.

For Apple devices users, there is an AirPlay feature to screen mirror web browsers to your Roku. You can launch Safari or any other browser on your device and watch it on Roku. You can go through our article on How to Setup and Use AirPlay on Roku.