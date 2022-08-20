Webcam Not Working On Zoom? Try These Fixes

Zoom is a popular video conferencing platform that lets users connect with a large group of people at once. Zoom’s interface is also pretty simple and user-friendly compared to other similar platforms.

However, sometimes, you may be unable to get your webcam working in tandem with Zoom. This is very common if you are configuring Zoom for the first time.

You can try granting camera access to the app or changing the app settings for a quick fix.

Why Is The Webcam Not Working On Zoom?

The most common reason for it is if any other app that uses the webcam is running in the background. Some other reasons are: If the webcam button is turned off or in the case of an external camera, the cable is not plugged in correctly.

Camera access has been restricted for Zoom by the OS or the web browser.

Issues with the Zoom app.

Issues with the webcam drivers.

If the host has disabled the camera access.

How to Fix The Webcam Not Working on Zoom?

When you experience a problem with the camera, first determine whether the problem is with Zoom alone or if it affects all other apps. Try using other apps that use the webcam.

If it doesn’t work throughout the system, test the webcam on another system to make sure it’s not actually dead. Assuming it atleast works on other apps or other systems, the fixes listed below will be helpful.

Resolve Common Webcam Issues

Before you begin, take care of these most common causes that could prevent you from opening the web camera on Zoom.

The first thing to do is search for any app that uses a camera if it is running in the background. Close that application and check the Zoom app to see if the webcam works.

Ensure that the camera button is turned on.

In the case of an external webcam, connect it to a different USB port.

Restart the computer. Sometimes, such issues can be caused by temporary glitches in the system, which a simple system restart can fix.

If none of these solves the problem, try these other fixes.

Check Zoom’s Camera Settings

The webcam may not work on Zoom because some app settings don’t comply with it. To have the optimal settings for the camera to function as intended in Zoom, follow these steps;

Open the Zoom app and join a meeting. Click on the Start video Button.

Now click on the small arrow button on the top of the Stop Video Button and ensure that your webcam is checked under the Select a Camera. From the same menu, click on the Video Settings options.

Check that your camera device’s name is listed in the camera section.

Now, go to the Advanced Settings. Set the Video rendering method, Video Rendering Post Processing, and Video capturing method to auto.

Now restart the zoom application and join a meeting to see if the camera is working.

Change The Camera Privacy Settings

In its latest iterations, Windows OS has provided the options to manage the privacy settings for the installed applications. If the webcam is not working on Zoom, there is a possibility that the camera access to the application has been disabled.

Here’s how to change the camera privacy settings for Zoom on different OS.

On Windows

Press the Windows key + I to open the Windows settings. Now, go to Privacy & Security > Camera. Search for Zoom and change the slider to On in the list of apps installed on the device. With this, the app gets access to your webcam.

Open the Zoom app and check if the webcam is working correctly.

On Mac

Press Shift + Command + comma to open up System Preferences. Go to Privacy and security, and on its left panel, click on Camera. Search for Zoom and ensure it’s checked to access the webcam.

On Android

Navigate to Settings. Then go to Privacy > Permission Manager. Select Camera. Search for Zoom and Select it. Finally, tap on Allow to grant it access to the camera.



If you are using Zoom from the web browser, ensure that camera access to the website isn’t blocked. To check it, use these processes,

Open the Settings on your Web browser. Now, go to Cookies and Site Permissions. Under All Permissions, search for Camera and click on it. See if Zoom’s website is listed in the Block section. Delete the website from the list by clicking on the bin icon.

Update/Roll Back the Webcam Drivers

Updating the webcam drivers is pretty easy in almost every OS platform. You can use the device manager if you have a Windows device. For Mac devices, the regular system updates do the job.

Here’s how to update the webcam drivers on Windows:

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run window. In the field, type devmgmt.msc and hit Enter. Expand Cameras Right-click on the driver and select Update Driver.

You will now get two options: Search Automatically for Drivers: This option makes Windows automatically search for the latest webcam driver and download it for you. If you get the “ Best drivers are already installed” message, you already have your webcam drivers up to date.

This option makes Windows automatically search for the latest webcam driver and download it for you. If you get the “ Best drivers are already installed” message, you already have your webcam drivers up to date. Browse my computer for drivers: This option lets you locate and install the webcam drivers if you have already downloaded them manually from the manufacturer’s website.

Follow the instructions and install the latest webcam driver. After the installation process gets completed, restart the computer.

Lastly, Check the device manager to see if the camera driver has been updated to the most recent version.

However, if the webcam has stopped working after the updates, you might want to roll back the drivers. To do so, follow these steps:

In the device manager window, double click on the webcam driver you want to perform the roll-back on. Click on the Driver tab. Now, click on Roll-back drivers.

Follow the instructions and restart the computer when finished.

Reinstall the Zoom App

Try reinstalling the app if the webcam is still not working on Zoom. While re-installing the Zoom app, download the latest version from the official website. Also, uninstall the existing version before you reinstall it.

Here’s how you can uninstall Zoom on Windows:

Press Windows key + I to open the settings Now, go to Apps > Apps & Features Search for Zoom and Click on the three dots on the side of the app. Select Uninstall and follow the prompt.

On Mac, open the Zoom desktop client. On the top of the toolbar, select Zoom.us and then click on Uninstall.

Similarly, on Android, Go to Settings > Apps. Search for Zoom and tap on it. Then, tap on Uninstall.

Now that you have uninstalled the previous version of Zoom, download and install the latest version.

Go to Zoom’s Download Center Choose the installation file per your system’s specifications ( 64 or 32 bit). Click on Download. Go to the download file directory and open the installation file. Install the application by following the instructions.

On Android, you can install the application through the play store. Search for the Zoom app on the store and then tap on Install.