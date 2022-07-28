5 Ways to Fix “We’re Processing This Video” Error on Google Drive

Video files are large and it’s not always easy to transfer them without losing quality. Well, Google Drive eases this process for you. But sometimes, when you open a video on it, it displays an error message, “We’re processing this video”. This can cause your video to not open or remain stuck.

This is a common issue when uploading videos to Drive. Usually, factors like bad internet connection and corrupted cache files are what lead to this problem. So, if you want to learn how you can resolve this issue, we have a proper guide for you below.

Why Am I Getting the “We’re Processing this Video” Error on Google Drive

Since Google does the processing of the videos online, it can take a long time to finish. The processing time depends on the file size, internet connection, and device. But, there is no approximate time for processing.

Sometimes, it also gets stuck on processing for these other reasons. Corrupt Cache files.

Corrupt video file.

Bad internet connection.

Large file size.

Outdated App

How to Fix “We’re Processing this Video” Error

The first thing you can do if you get this message is to wait because Drive usually can take a while to process the video. You can also sign out of your google account and sign in again. But, if it is stuck on “we’re processing this video,” there are ways to resolve this issue or make the processing faster.

Clear Cache

A cache is temporary data that makes the app faster. But, when the stored cache and the latest data do not match, it causes the app to misbehave. You can clear your browser cache or your app’s cache to solve this issue.

To clear the cache, follow these steps:

On Firefox

Click on the Menu button at the top-right corner. Click on Options and select Privacy & Security Panel. Under Cookies & Site data, click on Clear data. Check the Cached data and click on Clear.

On Chrome

Click on the three-dots icon at the top-right corner. Click on More Tools and select Clear Browsing Data. Choose a time range and check the box for “Cookies and other site data” and “Cached images and files”.

Click on Clear data.

On Android’s Drive app

Open the Settings app. Select Apps or App manager. Look for Google Drive and tap on it.

Select Storage.

Tap on Clear Cache.



On iOS’s Drive app

To clear the cache on iOS, you will have to reinstall the Drive app. First, uninstall the Google drive app and then install it again from Appstore.

Reupload the Video

You can try to reupload the same video by removing it and uploading it again. To re-upload the video while “we’re processing this video” is showing in the Drive app, follow these steps:

On Drive App

Tap on the three dots icon at the top-right corner. Select “Remove”.

Upload the video again.

On web version of Drive

Locate the video. Right-click on it and select “Remove”. Upload the video again.

Wait for a while to see if it works. If it doesn’t, you can resize the video and then reupload it.

Compress Your Video

You can use apps like VLC and Quicktime(Mac) to compress your video. Or, you can also use online video compressors like Clideo or Veed. To compress a video using VLC, follow these steps.

Open VLC media player. Click on Media or press ‘Ctrl + R’ on your keyboard.

Select Convert/Save and click on Add.

Select the video you want to compress and click on Open.

Click on Convert/Save.

In the profile dropdown menu, select a lower quality option. Set the Destination where you want to save.

Then click on Start.

After compressing your video, try uploading it to Google Drive again.

Update Browser or App

Outdated software can contain bugs, which causes the software to misbehave. So, make sure you’re on the latest version of your browser or the Google Drive App.

To update a browser, you can follow these steps.

For Google Chrome

Open Google Chrome and click on the 3-dots icon at the top-right. Click on Help and select About Google Chrome. Select Update Google Chrome.



If you don’t see this option, you’re already on the latest version.

Click on Relaunch.

For Mozilla Firefox

Open Mozilla Firefox and click on the Menu icon at the top-right. Click on Help and select About Firefox. Firefox will automatically check for updates and install any available.

Click on Restart to Update Firefox.

To update the Google Drive app, follow these steps:

On Android

Open the Google Playstore app. Search for Google Drive. Tap on Update next to Google Drive.

If it says “Open” then, you’re already on the latest version.

On iOS

Open the Appstore. Tap on the Search tab on the bottom-left. Search for Google Drive. Tap on Update next to Google Drive.

If it says “Open” then, you’re already on the latest version.

Watch the Video Anyway

If someone else shared a video with you and it won’t open because it’s showing the error message, you can use some workarounds to watch the video. Some of the Workarounds are given below.

Download the Video

You can download the video through a shareable link and watch it offline.

On Web Version of Drive

Locate the video and right-click on it. Click on “Share” or “Get link”.

Select “Copy link”. Open the link to a different tab. Click on the Download icon in the top-right part of the window.

On Android and iOS

Open the Google Drive app. Tap on the three-dots icon next to the video file. Select “Copy Link”.

Paste it into a browser.

Tap on the Download icon.



Play with Connected Apps

Even when the video is processing, you can play it through the connected apps feature. In the web version of Drive, you can see some apps under “suggested third-party apps”. You can click on any of these to edit or open the video. Or, if you want to use other apps,

Click on “Open with” Then select “Connect More Apps”.



Use YouTube Instead

YouTube does a better job at processing videos. If you want to share large videos with your friends and family, or your classroom, you can upload them to your YouTube channel. When uploading the video, make sure to keep it unlisted. Unlisted videos are public but can only be watched by people who have the link to them.

What to do on“Unable to process video” Error?

Google Drive does not support all video formats to preview. The supported video formats are specified by Google on their Support Website. “Unable to process video” can also mean that the file is corrupted. You can convert the file to a different format and then reupload the file.