A Blood Moon, a Full Moon, unlocks your vicious power. Hunger, violence, and deceit run in your savage heart. This is the feeling you’d get when playing the best werewolf games for PS4.

Across the media, these legendary creatures have been villains and heroes. Unfortunately, they often don’t get the credit they deserve, as they easily become a filler monster. Dragons, vampires, and zombies are generally at the front.

Yet, we’re reminding everyone how frightening werewolves can be as villains or protagonists.

Selecting the Best Werewolf Games in PS4

Games with werewolves are as common as using “silver bullets” to defeat hellspawn.

However, we aren’t simply running through these games. Our goal is finding titles where you can play as one or where the goal is defeating a big bad werewolf.

Also, we want to find the best games at it. It means mostly the gameplay, mechanics, and design are worth sharing. Additionally, we’d like to find great stories, lore, visuals, and music.

There’re no additional rules on our list. We’ll include any genre and type of game as long as it’s available for the PS4. Also, the games that require conditions to play as a werewolf or leave the Lycans as a side enemy should be left for last.

Best Werewolf Games in PS4

Bloodborne

Developer: FromSoftware

FromSoftware Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Sony Computer Entertainment Release Date: March 2015

March 2015 Platform: PS4

Bloodborne is a third-person action RPG with Souls-like combat. It has a Gothic / Victorian setting, Lovecraftian monsters, and one of the hardest gameplays you’d experience on PS4.

The game’s beasts are not exactly werewolves, but they are very similar -also, no one is exactly sure what Scourge Beasts are. The beasts were once human but became beasts with claws, teeth, fur, sometimes antlers, and a vicious hunger. They look and behave like minibosses, and so does the final boss.

Also, perhaps the game’s hardest part is the first miniboss. It appears when you’re not ready, as you won’t even have weapons to defeat it. You can do it with extra patience and mastery or run past it.

As for the story, you play around in an ancient city’s ruins, caves, and streets. Your goal is to find the cure for a curse affecting all its citizens and animals. The journey takes you to terrifying places and allows you to use a mix of melee and firearms.

Werewolf the Apocalypse: Earthblood

Developer: Cyanide

Cyanide Publisher: Nacon

Nacon Release Date: February 2021

February 2021 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows

Earthblood is a semi-open world action RPG based on a table-top game of the same name. It’s part of the greater World of Darkness video-game series, so it shares the universe with Vampire: The Masquerade and Hunter: The Reckoning sagas.

You play as Cahal, an eco-terrorist werewolf and an outcast from his tribe. You’re on your own, waging war against corporations polluting the company. Your actions and decisions will determine the fate of your kin.

You go through a series of world-hubs to explore, interact with NPCs, and combat. You play from a third-person perspective and follow through a series of missions that unlock side quests and new areas. You also go to “Penumbra,” a place between the spirit and the physical world.

Lastly, you use shapeshifting abilities at will. Both your human and werewolf form have unique combat and exploration mechanics. And as you play, you’ll manage your “rage,” level up, and unlock new skills to customize your experience.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest

Developer: Different Tales

Different Tales Publisher: Walkabout Games

Walkabout Games Release Date: October 2020

October 2020 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows, macOS, Linux

Heart of the Forest is a visual novel RPG based on Werewolf: The Apocalypse table-top game. As before, it’s part of the World of Darkness game series, although it features different gameplay.

You play as Maia Boroditch, a Polish-American woman. She has recurring nightmares about wolves and a forest, a growing mystery she feels connected to. So, she travels to Bailowieza, in Poland, to learn about her Lycan heritage in the Bialowieza Forest.

The gameplay revolves around reading through the narration and making text-based choices. These choices alter the story’s direction and Maia’s personality. And as you play, you’ll discover the secret of her legacy in a thrilling but primitive setting.

Then, you take actions, and actions consume Rage and Willpower. Each step you take determines the steps you can take in the future. Most of all, it changes events, the tone of the narration, and the ending.

The Wolf Among Us

Developer: Telltale Games

Telltale Games Publisher: Telltale Games

Telltale Games Release Date: October 2013

October 2013 Platform: PS4, PS3, PSVita, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Windows, Android, iOS, macOS

The Wolf Among Us is an episodic choice-driven interactive game. You play as Bigby Wolf, a werewolf, and the sheriff of a town full of magical creatures, Fabletown. It’s based on Bill Willingham’s Fables comic book saga.

You explore around the town to solve a series of crimes. The gameplay happens from a third-person perspective with point-and-click mechanics. It means you interact with clues and items and talk to NPCs via dialogue three.

Your dialogue choices can have a negative or a positive impact on how characters interact with Bigby. Their perception influences other events. Moreover, there’s a full voice-over, great acting, and a nice graphical style.

Then, some scenes require action as well. The action happens via a quick-time event (QTE) prompts. Failing these events can also influence the story and the fate of the other town members. Yet, you’re a tough, rough detective and werewolf, so you can easily hurt people.

Werewolves Within

Developer: Red Storm Entertainment

Red Storm Entertainment Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Release Date: December 2016

December 2016 Platform: Windows, PS4

Werewolf Within is a VR social deduction game. You require a PS VR headset, plus a PS camera to play it. Also, you’d require PS Plus to play online -this is a multiplayer-only experience.

Five to eight people can join you on PS Plus for a match, and you can’t play it offline. That said, you’re in the medieval village of Gallowston, and your job is to discover the werewolf hiding as a villager.

The match gives you a role within the scenario when you join the game. You may be townsfolk trying to clean the werewolves or a Lycan, eating the innocent at night. The rick is how each role has special abilities, like persuasion, deduction, and exploration.

The setting is fun, and the overall tone is humorous. It also debuted to modest success, as there’s even a movie about it. The film debuted in June and features a similar setting: innocent townsfolk trying to discover the betrayer amongst them.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Bethesda Game Studios Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Bethesda Softworks Release Date: November 2011

November 2011 Platform: Xbox One, PS4, Windows PC, PS3, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Xbox 360

Skyrim is the latest and fifth single-player entry of the Elder Scrolls saga. It’s an open-world RPG sandbox, a dream for fantasy fans looking to play an immersive title with endless opportunities.

One of these opportunities is becoming a werewolf. Granted, it happens a while after you exit the character creation screen. It’s a side quest that allows you to join the werewolf guide, so you gain their powers, trust, and allegiance.

Lycanthropy is a curse, and you can’t cure it. There’s no returning once you join and “drink” from the dreadful well. And as a werewolf, you’ll discover new sidequests, lore, and areas. Moreover, the companion guild and the questline flesh out the supernatural transformation.

Otherwise, you may enjoy the game even after replaying it multiple times. You play as the Dragonborn, a hero destined to defeat an ancient dragon. On your way to complete the quest, though, you may lose yourself in hours upon hours of exploration, dungeons, questlines, guilds, activities, and leveling up.

Diablo II Resurrected

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment, Vicarious Visions

Blizzard Entertainment, Vicarious Visions Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment Release Date: September 2021

September 2021 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, Windows

The remake of the legendary dungeon-crawler RPG offers you a way to play as a werewolf. If you pick the Druid class, you can focus on the Werewolf skill, which allows you to shapeshift into a walking wolf to attack with vicious speed.

Besides boosting Werewolf to level 20, you’d need to focus on Lycanthropy, Fury, and Heart of Wolverine as your main skills. Forums call this Diablo II to build “Fury Werewolf.” Fury would be your main attack, as it increases the damage the more opponents are around you.

The downside is the lack of AoE skills. It means you must point and click individual enemies to blow them up. Also, because you’re shapeshifting, you won’t be able to see how cool your gear looks.

Lastly, you play through five Acts on your quest to defeat Diablo, solo or co-op. Each world has various areas, dungeons, bosses, and a mini-boss. The greater focus is on loot, as it’s a numbers battle to constantly increase your damage.

The Order: 1886

Developer: Ready at Dawn

Ready at Dawn Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Sony Computer Entertainment Release Date: February 2015

February 2015 Platform: PS4

The Order introduces you to a Victoria-Era fictional London. You play as Galahad, a member of an elite order of Knights akin to the legendary Roundtable. The setting delivers a survival, third-person linear shooter.

The conflict revolves around rebels, werewolves, and other mythical creatures. You’re part of a centuries-old war that may determine the course of history. You’re the most experienced member of the Order of Knights, so the others look up to you.

One of the most memorable parts of the game involves a werewolf mini-boss. A powerful Lycan chases you through dark, abandoned corridors at a London Hospital. Defeating this Elder monster is perhaps the toughest part of the title.

For combat, you can use high-tech weapons and gadgets. Your goal is to keep the civil unrest in check as you combat the half-breed. And even though the gameplay, visuals, and seamless cinematics are top-tier, the game is too short. You can beat it in about 7 hours in length.

Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions

Developer: Beamdog / Overhaul Games

Beamdog / Overhaul Games Publisher: Beamdog

Beamdog Release Date: December 1998 / November 2013

December 1998 / November 2013 Platform: Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Windows, Linux, SteamOS, macOS

Immerse yourself in an epic RPG series where every choice matters. Play over 100 hours of adventure in enhanced editions of Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II— plus the full Siege of Dragonspear expansion!

Baldur’s Gate I & II is an epic RPG series. Both offer an adventure of 100 hours. That is turn-based combat, complex decision-making, in-depth skill and character customization, and a comprehensive class system.

One of these classes is the Druid. For example, in Baldur’s Gate II, the Druid can shapeshift into a werewolf and later into “Greater Werewolf.” It offers a viable, reliable, and fun way to play the game.

As for the story, the adventure takes you across the Forgotten Realms to discover your destiny. The story goes further with two additional expansions, new challenges, and a combat arena.

Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood

Developer: Konami Digital Entertainment

Konami Digital Entertainment Publisher: Konami Digital Entertainment

Konami Digital Entertainment Release Date: PS4

PS4 Platform: October 2018

Castlevania Requiem bundles are perhaps the two most iconic Castlevania titles. Those are Rondo of Blood (1993) and Symphony of the Night (1997). The latter introduced the “Metroidvania” design to the series.

These won’t feature werewolves heavily, but they can still quench your thirst. You’ll fight against demons, vampires, werewolves, and other hellspawn. Either game features 2D action side-scroller mechanics.

You play as Richter Belmont in Rondo of Blood. He’s a descendant of the Belmont clan. It is in your blood to defeat Dracula and his minions and protect humanity from the monsters. In “Symphony of the Night,” you’ll control Alucard instead, Dracula’s son trying to stop his evil father.

Both games are similar and feature similar settings and mechanics. Most of all, the world is unique, the OST is epic, and the action is full of gore, blood, and varied weapons.



