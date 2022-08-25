Like most BSODs, the “What Failed: IntcOED.sys” error occurs due to driver incompatibility with the Operating System. In this case, specifically, it happens due to Intel’s SST drivers.

According to Microsoft, this issue mostly affects the Windows 11 devices with Intel 11th gen core processor and Intel SST driver version of 10.29.0.5152 or 10.30.0.5152.

Aside from this, the general causes like system file corruption also can lead to this specific BSOD.

What Causes “What Failed: IntcOED.sys” Error on Windows?

If you have recently upgraded to Windows 11, you might get this IntcOED.sys error on your device. As already discussed, the primary reason for this issue is the SST OED driver’s incompatibility with the latest Windows version. You can follow this Microsoft Documentation if you want to go into detail about this issue. All in all, the major causes for this error on windows are, Issue with the SST OED driver

Corrupted system file

Issues with BIOS

Driver conflict

How to fix “What Failed: IntcOED.sys” Error on Windows?

The best fix for this particular error is updating the SST OED driver. It has also been recommended by Microsoft that updating this driver to the latest version will solve the BSOD error issue. There are also other fixes suggested here, in case just the driver update does not work for you.

Update Intel SST OED Driver

As per Microsoft, this error is seen mostly in Windows 11 Devices. The Intels SST OED drivers are incompatible with the latest iteration of Windows OS. Moreover, Microsoft claims that the issue wouldn’t occur after the driver is updated to versions from 10.30.00.5714 and later or 10.29.00.5714 and later.

You can use the Intel Driver Support assistant or the Windows Device Manager to update this Intel driver.

Update Using the Intel Driver Support Assistant

If you have different Intel device drivers installed on your computer, you can use this assistant to have the drivers updated. To use this Intels drivers Assistant, follow the steps;

Go to this link to download the driver’s assistant. Click on Download Now. An executable file will be downloaded. Go to the download file directory. Open the Intel-Driver-and-Support-Assistant-Installer.exe file and install the software. Run the assistant once it is installed. It will search for the available updates for all of your Intel-based drivers, including the SST OED drivers. Download and install the updates by following the instructions for the driver assistant.

Update Using the Device Manager

If you don’t want to download Intel’s Driver Assistant, you can perform the update even using the device manager. Here’s how you can do it.

Press Ctrl + X and select Device Manager. Click on Sound, video, and game controllers to expand the list. Right-Click on Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST)OED and select Update driver. You will get two options to choose from. Select Search Automatically for drivers to make the system search for the latest SST OED drivers online. However, if you have already downloaded this driver from Intel’s Website, select Browse my computer for driver. Finally, follow the given instructions to install the driver to its latest version.

Uninstall and Reinstall Drivers

The main reason for the IntcOED error is found to be the issue with the SST OED drivers. Some users have reported that the BSOD issue was solved after uninstalling this particular driver. It seems the driver is incompatible with the latest Windows 10/11 upgrades.

Therefore, the resolution to this issue can be found by uninstalling the SST OED driver. Here’s how to do it.

Press Windows + R. Type devmgmt.msc and hit enter. Find Sound, video, and game controllers in the device manager’s drivers list and expand it.

Right-Click on Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST)OED. Select Uninstall.

To reinstall the driver, follow the steps given for updating SST drive using the Intel Driver Support Assistant.

Run Audio Troubleshooter

As this BSOD error is primarily linked to the issue with the audio drivers, it is advisable for you to run the Audio Troubleshooter. This might solve the blue screen error and resolve the existing audio issues on your windows device.

Here’s how to use this troubleshooter.

Press Windows Key + I to open up Settings. Now, go to System> Troubleshoot. Click on Other troubleshooters. Find Playing audio and click on the Run button on the side of it to launch the troubleshooter.

Select the audio device driver you are facing the problem with and click on Next. Finally, follow the prompts to complete the troubleshooting.

Perform SFC and DISM scans

You might also try running the SFC and DISM scans if you still see the blue screen error. These scans help in searching for any system file corruption and fix them. IntcOED error can also appear in case of corruption in the system files. Use these scans to find the resolve for the BSOD error.

Follow this procedure to perform SFC and DISM scans.

Press Ctrl + R. Type CMD and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to run CMD with elevated privileges. Use this DISM command and hit enter.

DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /CheckHealth

Wait for the process to complete. Once done, run the SFC scans with this command line.

sfc /scannow

Perform Windows Update

Since this BSOD is linked with the issues of the SST drivers, performing Windows updates can also fix it. Generally, the windows updates incorporate the required drivers for your devices and also bug fixes. Therefore, it is ideal for you to keep your windows devices up to date to prevent such errors.

Here is how you can perform the Windows update;

Press Windows Key + X and select Settings. On the left panel of the Settings window, find Windows update and click on it. Now, click on Check for Updates. If it says You’re up to date, it means you have already installed the latest update. If the latest updates are available, click on Download and install.

System Restore

If the error has suddenly popped up after the latest windows update, you might even have to try resetting the system to the previously set restore point. This feature lets you revert back to the condition when this BSOD issue did not exist.

Follow these steps to perform a system restore.

Press Windows key + R to open Run. Type rstrui.exe and hit enter to launch the System Restore Settings. Choose Recommended restore if you want to revert back to the point before the recent feature update. Similarly, select Choose a different restore point if it is available.

Follow the given instructions and click on Finish when the process gets completed.

System Reset

This is the last fix you can use to eliminate the BSOD error. This will also most certainly solve it. While performing a system reset, you can choose to clean the system thoroughly or to keep your files intact. However, it is advised that you backup your files before using this fix.

Follow this process to perform the system reset.

Press Windows + I. This will open up the Settings. Go to System. Scroll down the menu and find Recovery. Click on it. Click on the Reset PC button. Choose from the two options; Keep my files or Remove Everything. Now, select Cloud download. You should choose this option as it will download the stable available updates for you. You may also choose Local reinstall if that’s your preference. Perform as instructed to complete the reset process.

If the problem still persists, you must perform a fresh reinstall of the Windows OS.



Reset BIOS

If you have tweaked the BIOS configurations to overclock/underclock the CPU or for some other reasons, this might also cause this BSOD error. To deal with it, reset the BIOS settings to default. Here are the steps you could follow to reset it.

Restart the computer, and when it is about to boot up, press F2 or F12 keys. These keys may vary according to the pc. Find the option Load Setup Default. At last, press Enter to save changes. This will revert the BIOS to its original configurations.