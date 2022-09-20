What Generation is My iPad? How to Find It

You may never require to memorize your iPad’s Generation, but getting the idea about the model you use has an added benefit. For instance, if you are planning to buy accessories or if your iPad has some problem in such cases you will need accurate information about your device.

You can easily find your iPad Generation on the device’s Model Name under the About section. However, some iPad variants don’t mention their Generation. If you didn’t find it there, you could take help from Model Number, which is found inside the same settings.

How to Find Your iPad Generation?

Finding the Generation of your iPad is easier than you think. We have explained a couple of methods to help you find the Generations. Make sure you are connected to the internet as you are required to do internet research with the aid of Model Number.

From Device Settings

One of the easiest ways to find the Generation of your iPad is by going inside the device’s settings. You will find other information related to your device that might be important. Follow the below steps to find the Generation of the iPad.

Open the iPad’s Settings. Go to General. Then, Click on About.

You will see the Model Name and Model Number. There can be two cases: You might be able to see the Generation directly within the Model Name .



. Also, you might just see the iPad Model. In that case, you need to find the Model Number just below the Model Name. What you see at the model number is just a part number (Example- MK2K3LL/A). The number can vary depending on the iPad model.

Tap once on the Part Number, which will change to the model number starting with A (Example- A2602).

Now, copy the number A2602(for instance). Open the search engine and type Apple A2602 generation. You will see what Generation it is.



You can also visit the Official apple support site to see it.

From the Back of Your iPad

If your iPad has physical damage and can’t open it or runs out of battery, at that time it’s not possible to see it via the device settings. So, during such a period, you can take help from the back of your iPad. If you have used any back cover, simply remove it and check its lower back.

But keep in mind, you won’t see the exact Generation. You will only see the Model number (Example-A2270). The number is also written in a very small size. After you locate the Model Number, like above, you need to type the Model number on any search engine, and it will display the Generation of your iPad.

From the Box of Your iPad

If you still have the original box of your iPad, it is a convenient way to check its Generation. Apple includes the Generations, Model Name, and other information on their package box. The information in the box package depends on the model. So, you might not find all the information if you have the old generations of iPad.

Inspecting the Physical Components

This is exactly not a way to find the Generations. However, you can get a basic idea. You can inspect the physical components such as the Charging Port, Home Button, Software version, Network Connectivity, etc.

For example, the iPad moved to USB Type-C in 2018. If your iPad has Type-C, it means your device is 6th Gen or above. Likewise, you can check other components to guess the Generations.

Related Questions

Can You Find the Generation of Your iPad With the Serial Number?

You might have seen the Serial Number and Model Number on your iPad. These numbers are the identity of your iPad. For example, the Model Number represents the model of your device. Suppose your iPad Model number is A2270. It can be the same for others if they carry the same model.

However, Serial Numbers are unique and specific in number and represent the individual device. Thankfully, you can also use the Serial Numbers to find the Generations of your iPad. For that you need to visit the Official AppleCare Coverage, then enter your Serial Number. Once you enter, it will show the Generation of your device.