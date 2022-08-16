What is a Password Reset Disk? How to Create It

A password reset disk is a USB flash drive or SD card that lets you reset your password in case you forget it. You have to use the Forgotten Password Wizard system application to create the reset disk.

However, it is not possible to create this disk if you have forgotten your password. For the complete method, you first need to log in and input your password a second time in Forgotten Password Wizard.

It then creates a file named userkey. psw in the flash drive or SD card, you can use to reset your password. In this article, we will show you how you can create and use such disks in any of the specific windows versions.

How to Create a Password Reset Disk?

Creating a password reset disk is easy if you know what you’re doing. You only need your computer and an additional storage device. You can create the reset disk with a USB drive or an SD card.

It is better to use a flash drive, as it is portable, and you don’t need much storage for the reset file.

The method to create the reset disk is the same in every Windows version from Windows Vista to Windows 11.

Here’s how you can do it in Windows:

Plug a USB drive or external storage media of your choice. (This process will not format your drive.) Press Windows + R hotkey to open the Run utility. Enter control to open the Control panel. In the Control Panel, click on User Accounts and press User Accounts again. (In category View) Tap Create a password reset disk to open the Forgotten Password Wizard. You can also type rundll32.exe keymgr.dll,PRShowSaveWizardExW in the Run, box to open the Forgotten Password Wizard directly.

In the Forgotten Password Wizard, click Next and choose your external drive.

Type your current user account password. (If you have no password setup, you can leave it blank.) After the password reset file gets created, tap on Finish.



After performing this method, you can keep it in a safe place that you will remember. You can always use it to reset your computer password.

Note: You can only create a reset disk for local accounts, not Microsoft ones. If you're in a Microsoft account, the option will not show in the control panel's user account settings. Nonetheless, you can open the Forgotten Windows Wizard by searching it in the control panel. But, it will always show the wrong password error when creating a reset disk. For Microsoft accounts, you can directly reset your password online or from another device.

Things to Remember When Creating a Password Reset Disk

While creating a disk to reset your password is very simple, it’s a good idea to keep these things in mind to properly set it up.

Your password reset disk of an individual account will only work in that account. It will not work on any other account, even if it’s on the same computer.

You can not create multiple disks for one account. The moment you create a second one, your previous one will stop working.

The disk will work no matter how many times you reset your password.

If you delete the userkey.psw file in your password reset disk, it will not work anymore.

file in your password reset disk, it will not work anymore. You can’t create a reset disk with a CD or DVD.

How to Use a Password Reset Disk?

It is very easy to use the password reset disk and change your password. You simply have to follow the simple onscreen instructions.

Here’s how you can do it.

Restart your computer and type in any password. Once the wrong password message shows up, click on OK. The Reset password option should show up, click on it.

In the Forgotten Password Wizard, press Next.

Select your external reset drive and tap Next. Type in your new password and set up a password hint. Click on Next.

Your password is now successfully changed.