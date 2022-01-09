What Is Bad Omen in Minecraft?

Bad Omen is a status effect that you may want to steer clear of. If you have the status active, it starts a raid in the village you enter. And, unlike other status effects, it does not have a cooldown timer.

Although Bad Omen may be an important and powerful negative status, you can easily take advantage of it. It is easily curable as well.

What is Bad Omen?

Bad Omen is a status obtained through the assassination of an Illager Captain located in Illager Outposts and Patrols. You can easily identify them as they always carry ominous banners behind them.

It is best to remember that if your tamed wolf kills the Illager Captain, it can also get Bad Omen. If your wolf then enters the village with you, it will also start a raid in the village.

This status also has levels. The more Illager captains you kill, the higher the level. Luckily, it does not increase more than level five.

It is best to keep in mind that the higher level for Bad Omen increases the chance of Illagers carrying enchanted weapons when you trigger a raid. The increase in the status level also increases the number of raids by one. See the list below to see how the increasing levels affect the raids in different game difficulties.

Bad Omen triggers four waves in Easy Mode (three in level 1 Bad Omen).

There will be six waves (five without the level enhancement) of Illagers in normal when you have a level 5 Bad Omen.

You will face eight waves (seven without the increase in level) in hard difficulty.

How to Get Rid of Bad Omen in Minecraft?

Bad Omen does not have a time limit either. So you are stuck with it once you get it. And there are only three ways you can get rid of it.

Finishing the Raid

It might seem like a lot of work, but fighting against the waves of Illagers all the way to the end is certainly rewarding. First, the status effect Hero of the Village replaces your Bad Omen. And the traders in the villages also give you discounts on items. Sometimes, these villagers also come and give you gifts.

The gifts may vary based on the type of villager. For instance, a baby will bring you poppy flowers, an unemployed villager brings you wheat seeds, Fletcher brings you arrows with random effect, and Clerics give you either Redstone or Lapis Lazuli.

Additionally, you can also get XP by killing all the waves. Hence, finishing a raid does have a lot of perks, and most players use this feature and take advantage of Bad Omen.

Drinking Milk

Drinking Milk is one of the key features of Minecraft as it has the ability to remove any status effect. And Bad Omen is not an exception. You can grab a bucket and head over to a cow and right-click with the bucket in hand. Your bucket will then fill with Milk. If you were to drink it, it would remove Bad Omen.

Dying

Now, this may not be a conventional method to remove Bad Omen, as you may lose everything you have. But if you happen to die when you have the status effect active, it will disappear when you respawn.

How Do I Know If I Have Bad Omen?

When the status is active, it will show a small box on the top right of your screen. The box’s icon looks like an Illager head with two axes. Furthermore, you will have dark green particles floating around you.

But in Bedrock Edition, the status effect activates by showing a rotating animation of the same icon in front of your screen with black spiral particles.

Related Questions

What Happens if I Leave the Village With an Ongoing Raid?

If you start a raid in the village and leave it for three nights, the Illagers will kill all the villagers and loot the chests. You may also find some staggering Illagers left in the village.

Is There a Way to Finish the Raid Without Fighting?

You can either leave the village be or kill all the villagers yourself to end the raid, but it does not yield many benefits as you will lose the villagers and probably the traders there. Or you can simply let it be for three nights, and the raid will end, which also results in the death of all the villagers.

Does Hero of the Village Also Go Away After Drinking Milk?

Hero Of The Village is also another status effect. Hence, drinking Milk will clear this status from you as well.

What Are Illagers?

Illagers are the hostile human mobs in Minecraft. They include Pillagers, Evokers, Vindicators, and Illusioner. The only other human hostile mob that is not counted as an Illager is the witch is an ally to them.

Furthermore, the bull-like creature that spawns during raids, Ravager, is considered Illagers in Bedrock Edition but not in Java Edition.

Can You Give Bad Omen to Someone?

Yes, you can use the command to give someone, or yourself, Bad Omen. You can type in “/effect give @p bad_omen 99999” without quotations in the chat console to give yourself the effect. If you want to give someone else the effect, write their name instead of p.