What is Discord Automatic Gain Control? Should You Turn it On or Off

Do you experience audio issues when using Discord? Do you hear unusually loud or choppy sounds? If so, Discord has an option, like AGC, that helps its users with such problems.

The use of Automatic Gain Control allows you to customize how you carry out audio communication. This feature has its merits along with some drawbacks. Thankfully, we have an easy-to-understand explanation of it and if you should use it.

What is Automatic Gain Control?

Automatic Gain Control is a closed loop audio processing circuit that helps maintain the proper signal level at the output despite the fluctuations in the input signal. AGC works by the strong amplification of the weak signals and less amplification of the strong signals resulting in a constant amplitude at the output.

The purpose of the AGC is to provide an audible sound to the listener. This applies to both low-pitched and high-pitched input signals. Let us understand it with an example.

If you’re a lecturer giving a lecture in an auditorium, you need to speak loudly for the listeners at the back. When you do so, your voice will be heard louder by those at the front. If Automatic Gain Control were supposedly enabled in this context, all the listeners would listen to your lecture normally. However, if listeners are near to you, you’ll naturally lower your voice as you talk to them.

Therefore, when the input audio signal is poor, or the sound is soft, AGC amplifies it into louder audio. If the input audio is loud, AGC adjusts it to decrease the output audio to a certain preset value.

What is Discord Automatic Gain Control?

As an online communication device, you can use Discord for playing games or streaming online. When you join a Discord voice channel, you will be able to listen to friends and other server members and speak at the same time.

Sometimes, when talking on Discord speakers scream loudly, and sometimes they speak softly. When input audio fluctuates significantly, understanding every member of the voice channel gets difficult. In such cases, the use of AGC adjusts the audio volume to a certain preset level.

Basically, Discord Automatic Gain Control adjusts all the audio feed from the voice channels and provides you with decent sound quality. However, the sound clarity gets compromised when AGC compresses or boosts the audio feed.

Should I Turn On or Turn Off the Automatic Gain Control on Discord?

Enabling or disabling AGC depends on your use of the voice channel. Playing a video game that requires simple communication doesn’t need the best audio quality. So, AGC-enabled audio works fine in such a situation.

However, audio recordings during online lectures get messy with Automatic gain control enabled. Lecturers sometimes speak loudly and sometimes softly. But, AGC causes fluctuations in the audio output that is very distressing for the listeners.

If you have a good mic and a reliable internet connection, the audio quality you send and receive should be fine. There’s no need to enable AGC for a bit louder or quieter audio. It would be a good idea to disable Automatic Gain Control for regular Discord users.

How Can I Turn AGC On Or Off on Discord?

If you prefer the use of AGC, you can enable it from the user settings. You can turn the Automatic gain control function by following the steps mentioned below:

On PC

Open Discord on your Device. Click on the user’s settings icon (gear icon) towards the bottom left corner.

On the left side of the page, scroll down and locate the App Settings section. Click on Voice and Video.

Now, scroll down to the Advanced section. There, locate Automatic Gain Control and enable or disable it as you prefer.



On Mobile