What is Error Code 103 in Roblox? How to Fix It

Roblox is a massive game platform. Because it’s an online-only service, error code 103 in Roblox means something is blocking connectivity.

The error appears on Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC. When it happens, you can’t join a game server. Roblox boots you out and notifies you with the message “The Roblox game you are trying to join is currently not available. Error code: 103.”

Error 103 is somehow typical, so we’re aware of the fixes. You might be dealing with the wrong privacy issues or age-restricted content. In other words, you need to be younger to play the Roblox game you just clicked.

Error Code 103 in Roblox Error Causes

Understanding the cause of the error can help you fix it faster. Therefore, we’ve compiled the list of possible culprits: The content you’re trying to access has an age restriction. If the birth date on your account reflects you’re below 13 or 18 years old, this is the error you’re facing.

The privacy settings on your Xbox account are not allowing you to play. These settings affect your Xbox platforms (Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Xbox app).

A random error on your Xbox prevents you from accessing the content.

The built-in security settings on the router are blocking the content (NAT settings and UPnP). The fixes are relatively easy unless we’re dealing with router settings. If that’s the case, you’ll need some extra technical knowledge to fix it (but we’ll cover the tutorial anyway).

How to Fix Error Code 103 in Roblox?

We’re going through a series of fixes, and you can try them one by one until you find the solution.

These fixes range from changing your date of birth to “port forwarding” the router on your PC.

Create a New Roblox Account

The most common solution is changing your date of birth -if you want. Alternatively, try another Xbox game, as the one you’re trying to play may require you to be 13 or 18 years old.

And if you’re 18 years old, you can skip this step. Otherwise, you need to create a new Roblox account and type in a date of birth that makes you look above 18 years old.

Roblox uses the information on your account rather than your Xbox account. Moreover, there’s no way to change the date of birth of your Roblox account, so you have to create a new one.

It is free to do, but first, you need to sign out from all of your Roblox accounts:

Sing-Out from Roblox on Xbox

Roblox manages all of the platforms on a single account. So, when you sign out or sign in, all your devices will do the same.

Because we have to start this step by ditching your old account, here are the steps to close it:

On your PC, open your web browser. Go to Roblox’s site. Click on the log-in button at the top if you’re not signed in. Then, click on the gear icon at the top and select Settings. Go to Security on the left side. Go to the bottom and select “Sign out” on “Secure Sign Out.” Confirm by clicking “Ok.”

Create a New Roblox Account

Next, you must create a new Roblox account:

On your PC, open your web browser. Visit Roblox’s official website to make a new Roblox account. Click on “Sign-up.”

Fill in the information. Make sure you put at least a 2003 year of birth on the date of the birth bracket.

Use Your New Roblox Account

After you make the new account, use it to play the game you could not play before.

Because you logged out from the old account, the app will ask you to sign in when you open Roblox again (on Xbox or PC). When you reach this point, type your new credentials.

Change Your Xbox Privacy Settings

Perhaps it is not your age, or maybe it is not only your age. The Xbox features a privacy settings menu that customizes your online experience.

You probably need to change it to enjoy Roblox. And it’s best to do it on the web browser:

Go to your PC Open your web browser. Go to the Xbox login page. Type the credentials of your Xbox account. You may have to verify with an email link. The link above will take you straight to the privacy settings.

There’re various settings you must have to play Roblox properly. On the privacy tab, select “Everyone” on “ You can see and upload community creations .” This is the most critical security feature, allowing you to play community-made content.



.” This is the most critical security feature, allowing you to play community-made content. On the privacy tab, select “Friends” or “Everyone” on “ Others can see your Xbox profile details .”

.” On the privacy tab, select “Everyone” or “Friends” on “ Others can communicate with voice, text, or invites .”



.” Click on the Submit button below by this point.

below by this point. Finally, on the “Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 devices Online Safety,” check “Allow” on “You can join multiplayer games.” Then, press the Submit button below again.



You can also change the privacy settings from the console:

Turn on the console. Press the Xbox button on the controller.

Select Profile & system. Go to Settings. Select Account. Go to Online Safe & Family on the right. Go to Privacy & online safety > Xbox Privacy. Select View Details & Customize. Scroll to the right to see the available options, and find the ones I listed above. To change a configuration, press the drop-down menu within each bracket.

Your privacy settings may have needed to be corrected by default. Perhaps your account had settings aimed at children.

If you’re using a child account on the Xbox, the family manager (perhaps a big brother or a parent) will have to change these settings for you.

These would be the steps:

Press the Xbox button again.

Go to Profile & system. Select Add or Switch and select the family manager account (or any adult account on the Xbox). Go to Settings again. Go to Account again. Select Family settings. Select Manage family settings. Select your account (the underage account), or select Add to family to add the account. Now, select Privacy & online safety.

Select Xbox privacy. Select View details & customize.

Finally, make the changes we discussed above.

Port Forward Your PC

Routers come with a built-in security & privacy configuration we know as NAT (network address translation). It determines how the devices on your network can interact with other devices on the web.

Here’s the chart:

NAT Type Open Moderate Strict Open Yes Yes Yes Moderate Yes Yes No Strict Yes No No

If your router delivers a Strict NAT type, it will block almost everything. But if it has an Open NAT type, it won’t stop anything. For example, an Open NAT router can create and access all lobbies. However, a Strict NAT type will only be able to access Open lobbies.

It sounds complex, but, in any case, you can change it with a port forward. A port ahead means telling a device to work with the specific ports of a service, where its communications can be free.

The process is lengthy on Xbox, and you can check the separate guide to complete the process.

First, though, you can check the NAT type you have like so. Sadly, it’s easy to do it on the Xbox but very difficult on Windows. At the same time, checking the NAT type on Windows is unnecessary, as port forwarding a Windows PC is harmless and easy.

Check the NAT Type on Xbox

These are the steps to check your NAT type on Xbox:

Press the Xbox button . Go to Profile & system. Select Settings. Select General. Go to Network Settings on the right. Your NAT Type is under “Current Network Status.”

Alternatively, you can press “Test NAT Type.”

By this point, you could see a related error: “Double NAT detected.” We have a guide for that as well.

Port Forward Your Windows PC

You can port forward your Windows PC via the built-in Windows Firewall & network protection app.

Click the Windows key on the keyboard. Go to Settings. Go to the Privacy & security tab on the left. Click on “Windows Security.” Click on the “Open Windows Security” button. Select the “Firewall & network protection” tab on the left.

On the right side, click on Advanced Settings.

Now, select Select Inbound Rules on the left. On the right side, select New Rule.

Select Port on the first page, and then click on Next.

Next, check the “TPC” on top. Below, check “Specific local ports;” and type the following number in the box: 3074.

Click Next. On the next page, check “Allow the connection.”

Click Next.

On the Profile page, check all three options (below “When does this rule apply?”).

Click Next again to confirm. If you want, type a name and a description for the port.

Click on Finish to confirm.

Restart your PC, and try Roblox again.

Port Forward Your Xbox One or Xbox Series

The process is more difficult on the Xbox, so we made a specific guide for the procedure.

In general, you’re going to:

Add a static IP to the Xbox.

Go to your router’s admin page.

Find the port forwarding rules.

Add TCP 3070 as the ports on the port forwarding rule.

Add your console’s static IP to the rule.

Enable UPnP

The last solution is to enable UPnP on your router. UPnP is “Universal Plug n’ Play,” a built-in security feature on the router.

Here’s how to change it:

Open your web browser and access your browser page. You can go to it by copy-pasting one of these two standard IP addresses: If you can’t find the address, try one of these two standard IPs: 192.168.1.1

192.168.0.1 Alternatively, you’ll find the router’s admin page on the back of your router or gateway. It should be nearby “Username” and “Password.” Type in the username and password on the page. The username and password are typically on the back of the router, as seen in the picture above. Otherwise, try these standard combinations: Username: admin

admin Password: admin If you have logged in to the page before and you don’t remember the password, you’ll have to reset the router to get it back to default values. The reset button on the router is usually within a tiny hole. You can press and hold it with a pin or something similar for about seven seconds to reset the router to default.

Similarly, if you logged in to the page before, but you can’t remember the password, reset the router as well. Click on the UPnP option. It’s usually within advanced settings or configurations. Enable UPnP Settings.

Afterward, try playing Roblox again.

Reinstall Roblox

If all else fails, the last step is reinstalling Roblox. A random bug may affect the game itself, and uninstalling it will eliminate all of its corruption.

On Xbox

Press the controller’s Xbox button. Go to My games & apps on the left. Go to See all. Go to Games or Apps. Highlight Roblox. Press the controller’s Menu button.

Select Uninstall.

On Windows

Right-click the Windows icon on the taskbar. Select “Installed app” (the option may differ for yours, but it’s always the first on the cascade menu). Find Roblox on the list. Click its three dots menu and select uninstall.



Afterward, reinstall Roblox as usual, and test it again.