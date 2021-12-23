What Is Looting In Minecraft And How Does It Work?

Minecraft has a lot of items that help you in battle or while collecting resources. One such handy item is looting, an enchantment you can add on swords to increase the item drop and rare item drop chances when you kill the mobs.

The higher the looting tier, the higher your chances of getting rare drops. As such, let’s take a look at how to get looting and other uses of the item in Minecraft.

How to Get Looting in Minecraft?

You can get the looting enchantment through multiple ways. Below are some of the ways you can get looting in Minecraft.

Trading with a Villager

One of the most common ways is to find a villager, turn them into a librarian, and keep trading with them until you get looting. If the villager does not give you looting, you can simply try the same process with another villager.

This process, although easy, requires a lot of trading materials such as papers, books, bookshelves, emeralds, etc.

Using Enchantment Table

Using Enchantment Table to enchant your tool/book until you get looting enchant is the most preferred method as all you need for the process are books, enchantment table, and a lot of XP.

To find looting through enchantment table, all you have to do is:

Grab a bunch of books and Lapis Lazuli. Enchant one book with whatever enchantment you see in the option using Lapis.

Repeat the process with each book until you get Looting I or better.

If you don’t have enough books, you can also use the Grindstone and disenchant the unwanted enchanted books in return for some XP. Additionally, you can follow the same process with your sword. You can either use many swords or disenchant a single sword after every enchantment until you get looting enchant on it.

Looting Chests near Spawners

Sometimes, when you go to mines or venture into a spawner cave, there is a good chance you come across chests filled with good loot. Keep an eye out for such chests as they may (although rarely) have a looting book in them.

Fishing

As odd as it may sound, you will be able to find an enchanted book with looting. All you need is a fishing rod (preferably a fishing rod with the luck of the Sea) and water. Keep fishing until you find looting enchantment. Luckily for you, this method also yields a lot of other rare items, especially if you have enchanted your rod with the luck of the Sea.

This process does use the most minimal resources in survival mode to find rare items, while it might also be a tedious task.

It would help if you also watched the health bar of the rod. You may want to use mending (if you have it) on the fishing rod or keep a pare or two at hand.

From Creative Mode

If you are looking for a leisurely playthrough or do not want to go through the hassle of enchanting and disenchanting, then you can simply switch into creative mode and grab a book enchanted with looting. You can, later on, use an anvil to apply the enchantment to your sword.

You have to keep in mind that having looting enchant on your sword does not give you more XP than it would normally. Furthermore, you can only equip looting on swords, so make sure you have a decent one to use the enchantment on.

What are the Levels of Looting in Minecraft?

If you are playing vanilla Minecraft or using mods that do not affect the enchantment items, you will find three looting levels: Looting I, Looting II, and Looting III.

Looting works by increasing the maximum number of items for the common drops, such as meat, bones, gunpowder, etc., by 1 per level. It also increases the chance of rare drops.

Looting does not work in mobs that do not drop anything when they die. Furthermore, it only works when you hit an enemy with a sweep attack. It also does not work on mobs such as fishes that drop only one item when they die. It does not increase the number of wool dropped by sheep or the undying totem when killing the evokers as well.

When you equip Looting II or III, the item drop increases by two and three per level, respectively. If you look at the percentage, looting III can increase up to 3%, 5%, or even 11.5%, depending on the mob you kill.

How to get a Looting 1000 sword in Minecraft?

There is no such thing as looting 1000 in vanilla Minecraft. However, you can get a looting 1000 sword by using the console/chat. To get a looting sword of the desired level, type the following command in the console after activating the cheat codes.

/give @p <item>{Enchantments:[{id:looting,lvl:<number>}]}

For example, you can give yourself a netherite sword with looting 1000 by using the syntax below:

/give @p netherite_sword{Enchantments:[{id:looting,lvl:1000}]}

You can also use the same syntax and give looting to different objects. Simply change the item’s name into what you want looting in and hit enter. The item will be in your inventory.

Keep in mind that increasing the levels (such as 1500+) by a lot may crash the game or cause it to lag intensely due to a lot of loot dropped by the mobs.

How to Add Infinite Looting to an Object in Minecraft?

As mentioned earlier, the vanilla Minecraft does not have looting above level 3 (Looting III). However, you can use the same syntax as above to give yourself (or other players while playing multiplayer) an object with looting enchant.

Sadly, there is no such thing as infinite looting in the game and the limit to the level that is displayed is 255. But adding more levels does have its effects. Hence, you can use the syntax to provide yourself with any enchanted object with a lot of levels.

For instance, you can give yourself a block of dirt with a level 100 looting by using:

/give @p minecraft:dirt{Enchantments:[{id:looting,lvl:100}]}

You can find out the ID of the item you want and add the looting or any other enchant to it using the code.

If you cannot use the code, it means you have not activated cheats. Make sure to activate it before you try to use any commands.

Getting Looting Book in Minecraft

You can either trade with a librarian, fish or enchant a book with looting to get a looting book in Minecraft. You can also switch to creative mode and give yourself a looting book.

What does looting do in Minecraft to mobs?

If you have a looting enchant on a sword, you can use it to kill the mobs to increase the drop. Almost all the mobs that give you loot when you kill them drop increased loot.

Looting ID in Minecraft

The ID of any given item in the game is handy when using syntax. There are two types of IDs for almost all the items: Item ID and its Numerical ID.

The name for looting is simply ‘looting’ while its ID is 21 in Java edition and 14 in the Pocket Edition.

You can use the numerical ID instead of the name of an object while writing the command. For example, instead of using “item” and “looting” in the syntax above, you can type it in the format below:

/give @p <iron_sword>{Enchantments:[{id:looting,lvl:<1000>}]}

/give @p <267>{Enchantments:[{id:21,lvl:<1000>}]}

Summon Wolf with Looting

If you are playing Minecraft in vanilla, you cannot get the looting perk when your tamed wolf kills a mob. But you can give an object with looting to a fox which increases the chance of mobs killed by the fox dropping rare items.