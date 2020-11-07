Whether by accident or out of curiosity, you might have come across “VulkanRT.” With a quick google search, you’ve learned that it could be malware or a virus somewhere over a comment section. And just like that, your curiosity turned into horror. But nothing to worry about yet.

This suspicious looking file is nothing but a graphics API. It does no harm to your system.

But, What Exactly Is VulkanRT?

Vulkan Run Time Libraries, in short, VulkanRT, is a low overhead software library. It is fresh on the market and to your computer. This runtime library helps you play your PC games smoothly by minimizing CPU usage by distributing the workload evenly.

Announced by Khronos Group in 2015, this library promised to revolutionize the gaming experience. Initially referred to as next-gen OpenGL, Vulkan is a crucial part of XNA games.

If you have an NVIDIA graphics card and are a frequent gamer, your program (x86) file has definitely housed VulkanRT. But if it hasn’t, installing one would do more good than harm.

Some of the games that support VulkanRT are:

Dota 2

Final Doom

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Mortal Kombat 4

Need for Speed: No Limits

Path of Exile

Red Dead Redemption 2

Vainglory

Warhammer

World War Z

But why do you need VulkanRT if you have DirectX12? You may ask

VulkanRT Vs. DirectX12 (Which one is better?)

Allow me to point out the difference.

ValkanRT DirectX12 Manufactured by : Khronos Group Manufactured by : Microsoft Cross Platform (Windows, Linux, Consoles) Restricted to Microsoft Windows Gamers complain about the environment to be a little blurry Crips 3D Environment Too many updates and complex to handle Easier to use Low Stress to CPU has low overhead Comparatively high overhead No need extra API for graphical shading Uses more space for separate APIs on computing and graphical shadings

Unlike Directx, Vulkan is an API. This frees a game developer from the restrictions to build their games on a single platform. This open-source nature is making VulkanRT more popular in the gaming community

What is the connection between the win32/subtab!blnk virus and VulkanRT?

Short Answer: “Nothing.” Even though many claim that by removing Vulkan, their defender stopped showing the Win32 virus. But, the truth is, the library has nothing to do with it.

Win32/suptab!blnk is a modifying browser virus. Like any other viruses, downloading “free” software from a fishy site can lead to invasion. I got mine from a “free course” in a forum. (Big Mistake)

But if your download file is clean as a whistle then, the virus can be a false positive.Lately, defender is acting weirdwith VulkanRT on the market.

Should I keep or remove VulkanRT?

With a quick glance at its advantage and disadvantages, I see no harm in keeping them. But if you are an avid windows gamer who find DirectX far more comfortable to use, removing vulk could make sense. But be sure to explore Vulkan’s other features that may directly or indirectly affect your task.

But if the sole reason for your dilemma is whether Vulkan has/is a virus. Then, we suggest you keep it.

How to check if I have Vulkan drivers?

Since NVIDIA, AMD and Intel are already supporting VulkanRT, if you’ve their graphics card, your system has already done the hard work for you.

To check it:

Go to start and type apps & features .

. Once you’ve open apps & features , go to search this list and type Vulkan.

, go to and type If you are greeted with Vulkan Run Time Libraries, you don’t have to install anything.

But if you don’t. Nothing to worry about yet.

Install VulkanRT Libraries

First, you need to see if your drivers support these libraries. Check out the list below if your hardware made it to the list and click on the link to upgrade your Driver. And voila! Vulkan is up and running.

Uninstall VulkanRT

“But, I don’t like this unnecessary intrusion! I want to delete it.”

If nothing we said convinced you to keep it, you still have every right to delete. And here is how:

Windows:

Go to windows -> search and type Add or Remove Programs .



and type . Search Vulkan just like before

just like before Click on the Vulkan Run Time Libraries there. You’ll find the uninstall button.

there. You’ll find the uninstall button. Repeat the process until all the files are removed

Browser:

Since it’s an API, you may find it on the browser as well. Follow these steps to exterminate.

Open your browser

Press (alt+F) for Google Chrome, (alt+T) for Firefox and internet explorer

An extension window will appear

Search for vulkanRT and press delete

And there you have it! You’ve officially deleted the intruder.

Conclusion

