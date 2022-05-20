What to Do With Your Old Printer

Do you have an old printer lying around, taking up space? Or are you thinking of getting a new one and have no idea what to do with the old one?

Whatever the reason is, you don’t need to throw it away as it can still prove to be useful in several ways.

So, without further ado, let’s get right into the article to learn how to make the most of your old printer.

Dispose Your Printer Appropriately

After throwing the printer, it will probably end up in a landfill and just add up the amount of e-waste.

On the other hand, you can do much more useful things with your old printer, like selling to get quick cash, donating to a charity, or recycling it.

To learn more in detail, let’s dive right into the article.

Check if It Still Can Be Used with Upgrades

Before throwing your printer away, check if you can repair and reuse it. Also, if you think the printer is not too old, checking the warranty is worth a shot.

Likewise, sometimes you only need a small fix for the printer, and it might get up and running like before. Also, if compatible, you can upgrade it with some parts to add extra features.

On the other hand, if the printer is completely damaged and the repair cost is expensive, you can move on to the next section in this article.

Exchange Your Printer with Others

If you have decided to buy a new printer, consider exchanging it for a new one. By exchanging the printer, you don’t have to pay the full price of a new printer.

So, you can reach out to the printer manufacturer and check if any exchange offer is available. Moreover, there are websites where people use the barter system. Hence, you can swap your printer for other things with them.

Sell the Printer

If your printer is old and not efficient as before but still functioning, you could sell it and earn quick cash.

You can sell your old printer in nearby electronics repair shops or even reach out to the place where you bought it.

However, if you don’t find any shops to sell, you can sell it online within the comfort of your home through websites. Moreover, you can even quote the desired price and let people drop by your place to receive the printer.

Donate the Printer

If you want to contribute to society, you can find a school or an NGO that needs printers and donate it. This can make you feel good and makes a real difference in the lives of the needy ones.

Furthermore, you can enjoy perks like tax deductions if you are qualified.

Recycle the Printer

E-waste like printers contain toxic substances like lead, mercury, lithium, etc., which are harmful to the environment. Likewise, it can emit toxic fumes when burned. Hence, a wise decision would be to recycle it.

To recycle the printer, you can contact the printer manufacturer and ask if they have any programs for recycling. Furthermore, there are e-waste collection centers that accept items like those to recycle.

Recover Useful Parts

A printer consists of useful parts such as cartridges, magnets, screws, motors, etc., which you can recover and use for other purposes.

To recover, disassemble the printer carefully and keep the useful parts.

What Things to Consider Before Buying a New Printer?

If you have disposed of the old printer appropriately, you could consider buying a new printer. There are certain things to consider while buying a printer. Some of the most important ones are as follows.

Cost : One of the main factors to consider before buying a new printer is the cost. Apart from the price of the printer itself, the print cost is calculated using the Cost Per Page.

Cost Per Page is the total cost of the ink cartridge divided by the number of pages it printed.

Also, if the printer supports duplex printing(ability to print on both pages), the cost is somewhat cheaper.

: One of the main factors to consider before buying a new printer is the cost. Apart from the price of the printer itself, the print cost is calculated using the Cost Per Page is the total cost of the ink cartridge divided by the number of pages it printed. Also, if the printer supports duplex printing(ability to print on both pages), the cost is somewhat cheaper. Speed : If you constantly print multiple documents then choosing a printer with greater PPM (Pages Per Minute) is recommended. PPM simply refers to how many A4 size paper can be printed per minute.

: If you constantly print multiple documents then choosing a printer with greater (Pages Per Minute) is recommended. PPM simply refers to how many size paper can be printed per minute. Connectivity : Most printers have a basic USB connection support. However, if you need to share the printer with other people and use it simultaneously, consider a printer that supports wireless printing.

: Most printers have a basic USB connection support. However, if you need to share the printer with other people and use it simultaneously, consider a printer that supports wireless printing. Resolution: Resolution in simple terms is the quality of the print. The greater the resolution, the greater the print quality.

So, if you intend to print high-quality images for photography purposes, choose a printer with a higher resolution. On the other hand, if you print documents and texts only, a lower resolution printer will do the job for you.