A new feature is coming up in Facebook’s WhatsApp pretty soon. WhatsApp will send out disappearing messages to its users this month. Much similar to its competitor like Signal, this will delete posts in a chat on Whatsapp after seven days.

According to a statement from Facebook on Thursday (Nov 5), the Company believes that this new function would help make the conversation more private and lighter.

As for the employers who use the app to monitor record numbers of staff working from home, this new feature could make it more challenging for force communication.

Furthermore, the private lines that are encrypted end-to-end are misused for unethical communication, including offensive subject matter, leakages, cheating, etc. Hence, financial institutions like banks and commercial firms are having a hard time controlling their employees who use these private lines.

JPMorgan Chase & Co penalized more than a dozen traders in April for using WhatsApp, and they even fired one. Likewise, a month earlier, a Jefferies Group banker was levied in Britain for sharing private information on WhatsApp.

Also, Morgan Stanley’s two senior commodities executives had to leave the Company after they broke the amenability associated with this kind of communication.

Moreover, when we look at Snapchat, users can send pictures and videos that disappear after they are opened. This functionality is great for keeping the customers’ privacy is safeguarded. In a similar fashion, Facebook has been acknowledging more disappearing posting options to users in its various social networks.

Earlier this year, we also saw Twitter starting to test its option of disappearing posts “fleets.” Again, in Instagram’s Stories feature, the post disappears after 24 hours.

Well, this new function will take WhatsApp more upfront to its rivals, such as Signal. A signal is a messaging app sanctioned by an informer and privacy advocate Edward Snowden. This app provides the option to its users to send timed messages that delete after a predetermined period.

Last year, Facebook’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg talked about the Company’s expansions. He suggested that more emphasis would be given to maintaining private, encrypted, and brief communications.