WhatsApp Notifications Not Working? 11 Ways to Troubleshoot it

WhatsApp is a popular free communication app that allows users to interact via texts, voice calls, or video calls and is compatible with almost all mobile and desktop platforms. Notifications from such apps are important because our family and friends can send text messages anytime. 

If the notification is not working, we need to open the app every single time to check if we have missed the messages. Such an issue can get on our nerves if it keeps repeating. Fortunately, we have different solutions to get the notifications to work back normally. 

So, without wasting time, let’s see what causes this issue and the methods to fix this issue.

Why is my Whatsapp Not Getting Any Notifications?

Before we jump into the fixes part, let’s first see the reasons why you are not getting notifications on WhatsApp. Here, I’ve mentioned the most common causes that might also relate to you.

  • Not connected to the Internet: The apps that need an internet connection to function won’t notify you if you’re disconnected from the Internet.
  • Muting Person/Group Notification: You won’t be able to get notification from a specific person/group if you have muted them on WhatsApp.
  • Enable Do Not Disturb (DND): Another cause if you are not getting any notifications can be due to DND. It disabled all the apps & phone settings notifications based on your preference.
  • Turned on Battery Saver Mode: Turning on the Battery Mode restricts the apps from running in the Background, forcing them to stop sending notifications.
  • Disabled In-built Notification:This is another common reason you won’t get any notifications if you have disabled the notification from WhatsApp.

    • How to Fix WhatsApp Notification Not Working

    There are several ways to fix the issue of Whatsapp notifications not working. Here, I’ve mentioned some of the suitable options you can take to fix this issue. These methods are very simple and they won’t take much of your time.

    Check the Internet Connection

    You won’t get a notification unless you are connected to the internet. So, first, make sure you have a stable internet connection. If your internet is not working, then switch to mobile data.

    Also, if you are using mobile data, you must have a strong or medium network to run smoothly. You can use various websites or apps to test your internet connection speed.

    Disable Airplane Mode

    Enabling the Airplane Mode prevents internet and cellular connectivity, which means you won’t be able to make or receive calls, messages or use the internet. If you have enabled Airplane Mode, you should disable it unless you are traveling by air. 

    On Android

    1. Open Control Center.
    2. Click on the Airplane Icon to disable it if you have turned it on.
      Click on DND to turn it off if you have enabled it

    Alternatively, you can also follow these steps to disable the airplane mode:

    1. Open Settings.
    2. Click on Connection and Sharing.
      Click on Connection and Sharing
    3. Tap Airplane Mode to turn it off.
      Tap Airplane Mode to turn it off

    On iPhone

    1. Open Control Center.
    2. Click on the Airplane Icon to disable it.
      Click on the Airplane icon to disable it

    Alternatively, you can also follow these steps:

    1. Open Settings.
    2. Tap on Airplane Mode to turn it off.
      Tap on Airplane Mode to turn it off

    Enable Whatsapp Notification

    You need to see if your Whatsapp built-in notification is enabled or not. If your Whatsapp Notification is disabled, then you need to enable it to get a notification. Here’s how you can enable it.

    On Android

    1. Open WhatsApp.
    2. Tap on Three Dots at the top right corner.
      Tap on three dots at the top right corner
    3. Go to Notifications.
      Go to Notifications
    4. Tap on Popup Notification, enable Always Show Popup, and enable Use High Priority Notifications.
      Tap on Popup Notification, enable Always show popup, and enable Use high priority notifications

    On iPhone

    1. Open Whatsapp.
    2. Click on Settings.
    3. Tap on Notifications
      Tap on Notifications
    4. Enable Show Notification under Message Notification and Group Notification.
      Enable Show Notification under Message Notification and Group Notification
    5. Tap In-app Notification. Choose your alert style, and also make sure to turn on sounds and vibrate. 
      Tap In-app notification. Choose your alert style and also make sure to turn on sounds and vibrate

    Disable DND

    DND is a great feature if you are a busy person who wants less distraction from your device. Enabling this feature will cut off every notification you might get from people or apps, depending on your chosen settings. If you are not getting notifications, then consider disabling this feature.

    On Android 

    1. Open the control center by scrolling down from top to bottom.
    2. Click on DND to turn it off if you have enabled it.
      Click on DND to turn it off if you have enabled it

    Alternatively, you can also disable DND mode using the steps below:

    1. Open Settings.
    2. Tap on Sound & Vibrations.
      Tap on Sound & Vibrations
    3. Scroll down and Hit on Do Not Disturb to disable it.
      Scroll down and Hit on Do not disturb to disable it

    On iPhone

    1. Open Settings.
    2. Tap on Focus.
      Tap on Focus
    3. Click on Do Not Disturb and disable it.
      Click on Do Not Disturb and disable i

    Alternatively, you can also follow these steps:

    1. Open Control Center.
    2. Long press on Focus.
      Long press on Focus
    3. Tap Do Not Disturb to disable it.
      Tap Do Not Disturb to disable it

    Enable Device Notification

    This is another useful feature that specifically blocks notifications from some apps. You have disabled Whatsapp notifications and might have forgotten to disable them. So, you need to enable it to receive notifications.  

    On Android 

    1. Open Settings.
    2. Click on Notifications & Control Center.
      Click on Notifications & Control Center
    3. Tap on App Notifications.
    4. Look for WhatsApp and enable the notification.
      Look for Whatsapp and enable the Notification

    Alternatively, you can follow these steps:

    1. Long Press on WhatsApp App.
    2. Tap on App Info.
      Tap on App info
    3. Click on Notification and Tap on Show Notifications to enable it. 
      Click on Notification and Tap on Show Notifications to enable it

    On iPhone

    1. Open Settings.
    2. Look for WhatsApp and click on it.
    3. Tap on Notifications.
      Tap on Notification
    4. Tap Allow Notification to enable it.
      Tap Allow Notification to enable it

    Turn Off Battery Saver Mode

    If you run out of battery, turning on battery save mode can help run your device a bit longer. However, turning on this mode will limit the device’s function properly, like killing the apps to run in the background.  

    On Android 

    1. Open Settings.
    2. Find Battery and click on it.
    3. Click on the Battery Setting Icon at the top right corner.
    4. Hit on Battery Saver and click on it to turn it off.
      Click on Battery Saver and Tap it to turn it off

    For iPhone

    1. Open Settings.
    2. Go to Battery.
    3. Click on the Low Power Mode to disable it. 
      Click on Low power Mode to turn it off

    Unmute Person/Group Notifications

    You also won’t be able to get notifications if you have muted a certain person/group on Whatsapp. You can only see their messages once you go into the app. You need to unmute notifications to receive notifications from such a certain person/group. Follow the given instructions to unmute. 

    On Android 

    1. Open Whatsapp.
    2. Look for the Person/Group you have muted.
    3. Long Press on that person/Group name.
    4. Click on Unmute Notification.
      Click on Unmute Notification

    On iPhone

    1. Open WhatsApp.
    2. Look for the Person/Group you have muted.
    3. Swipe Right to Left and Click on More.
      Swipe Right to Left and Click on More
    4. Tap on Unmute.
      Tap on Unmute

    Enable Restrict Data Usage

    You won’t be able to get updates and notifications by enabling this feature. It prevents the apps from running in the background to save mobile data consumption. You can enable it by following the given steps.

    On Android

    1. Open Settings.
    2. Click on Connection & Sharing.
    3. Tap on Data Usage.
      Tap on Data Usage
    4. Look for WhatsApp and click on it.
    5. Tap on Background Data to enable it.
      Tap on Background Data to enable it

    On iPhone

    1. Open Settings.
    2. Tap General.
    3. Click on Background App Refresh and turn on Wi-Fi or with data.
    4. Look for WhatsApp and tap to enable it.
      Look for Whatsapp and click on it

    Reboot Your Device

    Most of the time, simply rebooting your device works fine and solves issues like this. Once in a while, we should consider rebooting our device. It can start fresh and help our device to perform better. So, let’s not underestimate the power of rebooting the device.  

    On Android

    1. Press the power button for 2-3 seconds.
    2. Tap on Reboot.
      Tap on Reboot

    On iPhone

    Here’re the steps to turn off your iPhone:

    1. Press the side button and volume down at once.
    2. Swipe to the right to shut down. 

    To turn it back on, press the side button until you see the Apple logo appear on the screen

    Update Whatsapp

    If you are still unable to fix the notifications issues, consider updating your Whatsapp. You won’t be able to get notifications if it has bugs or is running on older versions. Therefore, updating your Whatsapp can fix this issue with no hassle.  

    On Android

    1. Open Play Store.
    2. Search WhatsApp.
    3. Tap on Update if the new version is available. 
      Update-whats-app

    On iPhone

    1. Open App Store.
    2. Search WhatsApp.
    3. Tap on Update if the new version is available.

    Update Your Device

    If your phone is running on a buggy software version, it’s normal to have an issue like not getting notifications. So, if your device has a new software version available, then updating to the latest version of the OS can fix this. 

    On Android

    1. Open Settings.
    2. Go to About Phone.
    3. Tap System Update.
      Tap System Update
    4. It will begin downloading automatically once you give permission.

    On iPhone

    1. Open Settings.
    2. Go to General.
    3. Tap on Software update.
      Tap on Software Update 
    4. Hit on Download and Install.
      Hit on Download and Install

    How to Fix WhatsApp Notification Not Working for PC

    If you are facing trouble with not getting notifications on your PC, you can also simply try these fixes to resolve them in no time.  

    Enabling In-built Notifications

    Whatsapp has in-built notifications for Mobile and Desktop versions. Mistakenly you have disabled it and forgot to turn it on. So, make sure to check the notification.

    1. Open Whatsapp on your PC.
    2. Click on the Three Dots on the top left corner of the screen, then tap on Settings.
    3. Tap on Notifications.
      whats-app-notification
    4. Click on the Checkbox for Sounds, Desktop Alerts, and Show Previews.

    Enabling Desktop Notification

    If you haven’t enabled the desktop notification, it forces the apps and software to stop pushing notifications. Therefore, you should check it as well. 

    1. Open Settings on your PC by pressing the Windows icon
    2. Search Notifications & Action Settings.
    3. Click on it.
    4. Toggle on the Notifications.
      Notification-on

