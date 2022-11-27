Where is Steam Screenshot Folder Located

It could be a photo of a hard-fought victory, incredible feats, or bugs to report. Taking screenshots of your game is one of the most popular features of Steam, and some users may have thousands of them.

While taking screenshots in Steam is as easy as pressing the F12 button, it may take some time to find the screenshot folder, especially if you are a new user. And, it isn’t easy to navigate to your screenshot folder without using the Steam client.

How to Access Steam Screenshot Folder?

There are primarily two methods to access the steam screenshot folder. The simple way is to use the Steam client itself. The other method is manually accessing your Steam screenshot folder from your computer’s file manager.

Through Steam Client

Most users use the Steam client to access their screenshot folders. The Steam user interface lets you quickly locate all the screenshots of different games saved on your device.

Follow the steps below to perform this method:

Open Steam. In the menu bar, select the View tab. Click on Screenshots to open Screenshot Uploader.

Next to Show, select the game you want to see the screenshot of from the drop-down menu. Click on the Show on Disk option at the bottom.

Your computer’s default file manager will open, showing all the screenshots of that game taken from Steam.

Through Your Device’s File Manager

If for any reason, you can’t access your Steam screenshot, you can always manually navigate to your Steam screenshot folder from your device’s file manager.

While this method is a bit tricky, it can be helpful in specific situations like Steam client not working. Furthermore, you will learn quite a bit about how Steam saves different games’ screenshots on your computer.

Here’s how you can do so below:

Open your device’s file manager. You first need to navigate to your Steam folder, and it depends on where you have Steam installed. If you’ve installed Steam on the default location, your Steam folder should be in the following location: Windows: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam



Mac: ~/Library/Application Support/Steam

Linux: ~/.local/share/Steam

After navigating to your Steam folder, go to userdata > AccountID. (If you have multiple Steam accounts, there will be multiple Account IDs here. Choose the one whose screenshot folder you want to access.)

In your AccountID folder, go to 760 > remote. All your screenshots of different games should have an individual folder here.

The folders are named with assigned numbers (APPID) rather than names. To find the screenshot folder of a specific game, you can use this website to search for your game title, and it will return the game’s APPID. Open the folder of the game you want to see the screenshots of.

How to Access Steam Online Screenshot Folder?

Steam also provides a separate cloud storage space to store all your screenshots. As long as you have your Steam account, you can access all your screenshots in Steam cloud storage from any device.

If you’ve enabled the “Open the screenshot uploader after closing game if screenshots were taken” option, you can easily upload your screenshots to cloud storage after every session. Furthermore, depending on your preferred settings, you can make your Steam online screenshots private, public, or friends only.

Follow the steps below on how to access your Steam online screenshot folder:

In Steam, click on the View tab in the menu bar. Select Screenshots. Click on View Online Library.



How to Change Your Steam Screenshot Folder?

Whenever you take a screenshot through Steam, the application saves it in the Steam\userdata\AccountID\760\remote\<app – ID> folder by default. If you want your Steam screenshots in a more easily accessible location or want to change the screenshot folder location for any reason, here’s how you can do so: