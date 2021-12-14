Where to Find Dandelion Seeds in Genshin Impact

Dandelion Seed is one of the important Crafting/Ascension materials in Genshin Impact. Especially with characters like Eula and Jean, Dandelion seed is a must-have material to ascend them. These plants are usually harvested in the wild. With one swift Anemo Attack, the seed can be obtained from the Dandelion plants found in the wilderness.

To fully ascend characters like Eula and Jean, players need a total of 168 Dandelion seeds. An icing on the cake to make it a bit trickier, Dandelions seeds take about three days in the real- world time to regrow. Do keep this in mind as you harvest!

“A tiny seed that rides on the wind. Even without its feathered wings, it still holds the hope from afar within.” (Genshin Impact, miHoYo Co.)

How Do You Get Dandelion Seeds?

A unique resource in Genshin Impact, Dandelion seeds, can be obtained by performing an Anemo Attack on a Dandelion plant. Unbeknown to many players, Dandelion seeds can also be bought from a shop in Inazuma. However, this comes at an incredibly steep price!

Firstly, on farming Dandelion seeds, using Anemo characters like Sucrose and Venti ensures that you farm faster. These characters can simply use their normal attacks to gather the seeds rather than waiting for Elemental Skill cooldowns, unlike other Anemo characters.

Regardless, Anemo characters that you could use to farm also include Traveler (Anemo), Jean, Xiao, Kazuha, and Sayu. Even if you’re not using heroes like Sucrose and Venti, you’re in luck cause these characters work just as hard!

Where Can You Find the Dandelion Seeds?

Monstadt Gates is one of the peak locations where you can gather Dandelion Seeds. Before you reach the stone bridge with Little Timmy and his huntable pigeons, you will spot Dandelion plants scattered before the crossing of the bridge

Temple of the Falcon, closest to the Monstadt Gates, can also aid in your quest for the seeds although in lesser quantity.

Liyue Region around Dawn Winery can prove to be a handy spot for Dandelion farming in more notable quantities. These seeds can be farmed from the surrounding back of the pond near the winery. To lead your character there, follow the road from Springvale to the Southwest!

The teleport point at Cape Oath can also promise a few Dandelion plants. You may also follow the waypoint to the west of Daduapa Gorge where you can unlock the Tri- Seals on your way to Cape Oath!

Statue of the Seven in Starfell Lake holds out a few loots for Dandelion seed, just head a little south.

While farming the seeds, using characters like Klee can prove beneficial owing to her All of my Treasure talent. This talent can be used to display the nearest Mondstadt local specialty on the map. Players can use Klee’s talents to find the exact location of the Dandelion seeds.

Source: Reddit/u/tsoul22

Buying Dandelion Seeds from Inazuma

There is another option to acquire Dandelion Seeds; however, we suggest you only do so in case of an incredible hurry! You can buy Dandelion Seeds from a shop in Inazuma under the seller Karpillia.

A maximum number of 5 Dandelion Seeds can be acquired at once, which refreshes every 3 days.

Heads up for players, they cost 60,000 Mora each!

Source: Reddit/u/ Anahita___

Perhaps the city’s isolation due to the Sakoku Decree causes the prices of imported items to get hiked off the roof; we’ll never know. However, if you still opt to buy the seeds instead of harvesting, you can teleport to the Teleport Waypoint of the southern end of Inazuma City to enter.

From there, head over to Ritou to find Karpillia’s Flower Shop with the overly expensive Dandelion Seeds!

Using the Dandelion Seeds in Glory’s Wish Quest

One quest that might generate a bit of confusion involving the Dandelion seeds is the Glory’s Wish Quest. Godwin’s lady love, Glory, eagerly awaits his return from the Varka Expedition. Usually located around the public seats in Mondstadt, you might face a weekly request from the blind NPC to fetch her some Dandelion seeds.

They say that dandelions can carry your wishes far away, but up till now, I’ve been asking other adventurers to help me scatter them… I’m not sure that’s sincere enough. As such, I’m going to do it myself this time around. Genshin Impact: Glory’s Wish

The completion of this quest ensures a reward of Mondstadt Reputation 40 EXP along with 20,000 Moras. Players can follow this short guideline to complete the

Glory’s Wish Quest.

You need to accept the quest first. Make sure you’re using an Anemo Character for farming! Exit the Mondstadt gates and lead your character near the Cider Lake to spot the Dandelion seeds.



You can also browse through the locations mentioned above to collect the three sets of Dandelion seeds for Glory. Use an Anemo attack on the Dandelion plant when your character comes across one. Keep in mind that one plant generates only one seed! Harvest thrice! Head back to Monstadt. You can tap on the quest on the left side of the bar for an easier navigation towards Glory. Once you reach Glory, tap on the topmost option; !So, I hear you need dandelions…

Select the Dandelion Seed Icon and make sure the quantity is 3. Present the seeds to Glory. Quest Complete! Enjoy the reward of 20,000 Mora and Mondstadt Reputation 40XP!



Character Ascension Uses

Five-star characters like Jean and Eula both require a total of 168 Dandelion Seeds to reach their max Ascension level.

The captain of the Reconnaissance Company, Cyro Character, Eula Lawrence, is the descendent of the infamous and tyrannical Lawrence Clan and niece of Schubert. Also known as The Spindrift Knight, Eula has evolved as an important sword wielder in the world of Genshin Impact.

Eula uses the Lightfall Sword to explode her elemental Cyro skills upon her enemies, instantly increasing the Physical DMG.

Formidable Hero, Eula is tainted by the prejudice of the citizens due to her being related to the oppressors of Mondstadt from the dark past. Owing to this and her work as the Captain, Eula rarely steps foot in the city and spends her time mostly in the wild!

Anemo Character, Jean Gunnhildr, is the daughter of Frederica Gunnhildr and Seamus Pegg, the older sister of Barbara and descendent of the prestigious Gunnhildr Clan. Jean uses her Anemo attack to send a burst of energy shooting against the enemies.

Her elemental burst attack causes the enemy to get thrown in the player’s chosen directions while simultaneously healing allies within the circle.

A reliable grandmaster, Jean is always there to assist the citizens of Mondstadt!

Dandelion Seeds for Alchemy

There are various uses for the Dandelion Seed from Craft Usage to Ascension.

Here are more details for the items that be crafted using Dandelion Seed:

Gushing Essential Oil Recipe

Lizard Tail(x1) Dandelion Seed(x1) Mora(x100)

Gushing Essential Oil Potion grants a greater affinity to Anemo, boosting Anemo DMG. Increases all party members’ Anemo DMG by 25% for 300 seconds.

Windbarrier Potion

Crystal Core(x1) Dandelion Seed(x1) Mora(x100)

Windbarrier Potion that boosts Anemo RES and makes the character able to withstand strong winds. It works wonders for adventurers out in the world and is said to boost the player’s resistance to cold a bit. Increases all party member’s Anemo RES by 25% for 300 seconds.

Anemoculus Resonance Stone

Dandelion Seed(x5) Cecilia(x5) Crystal Chunk(x1) Mora(x500)

The Anemoculus Resonance Stone can be used to search for Anemoculi near the player. The stone has a wide detection range and can be used to indicate nearby Oculi within a circle on your map!

We wish you Anemo luck for scouting all the Dandelion Seeds in time. Happy Farming!

Finally…